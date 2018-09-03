In an enthralling contest that see-sawed back and forth, England beat India by 60 runs to gain an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Chasing 245 in the fourth innings, India were buoyed by a 101-run stand between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, their best fourth innings batsmen statistically, but lost their way after Moeen Ali nipped out the duo. Here we bring to you the team report cards from the Southampton Test.

10/10

Moeen Ali

Returning to the side after he was bizarrely dropped for Adil Rashid in the first three Tests, Moeen Ali underlined his value to the side in these conditions with a match haul of nine wickets. He picked up five wickets in the space of five overs in India's first innings and followed it up with the vital wickets of Kohli and Rahane the second time around. He had earlier given England's first innings a major boost with a valuable 40 from down the order in the company of Sam Curran.

Sam Curran

The immensely talented 20-year old Surrey youngster emphasized his all-round value yet another time in the series. He was pivotal in guiding England to a sizeable first innings score, making a half-century to resurrect the innings from 86/6. Snapping up Kohli with the ball in the first innings, he proved he wasn't just a bits and pieces all-rounder making up the numbers. Curran followed it up with another crucial knock from down the order in the second essay to set up a formidable target.

9/10

Cheteshwar Pujara



Criticised by all and sundry for his uber slow approach, Cheteshwar Pujara silenced the ruckus around him with an invaluable ton that helped India gain lead in the first innings. Pujara was at his resilient best as he thwarted everything thrown at him by the English bowlers. That he rallied together a lower order which was clueless against Moeen Ali further bolsters Pujara's case in the ratings.

Virat Kohli

Reprieved by the third umpire in the second innings, Kohli threatened to give India a series-levelling win with a sensational half-century. Just when it seemed like he had entered the unstoppable zone, Moeen Ali dismissed him to resuscitate England's hopes. Kohli had gotten off to a decent start in the first outing too but couldn't quite make it count.

Jos Buttler

With the team in dire straits in the second innings, Jos Buttler curbed his counter-attacking instincts and toiled his way to a terrific half-century, helping England setup a more than modest target. The wicket-keeper batsman once again justified his selection with the crucial knock, which in the context of the game, was invaluable.

8/10

Ben Stokes

Even when he was unable to bowl at full tilt, Ben Stokes bowled in short bursts, making an impact every single time. He sent back Ajinkya Rahane with a superb inswinger in the first essay and accounted for Hardik Pandya in the second. With the bat, Stokes appeared to be more patient and determined although it did not translate into a big score.

Mohammad Shami

Shami was sharp and consistent and removed the threatening pair of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the first innings to close out a mini resurrection. The Indian seamer dismissed Keaton Jennings and Johnny Bairstow off consecutive deliveries in the second innings and ran out Joe Root to bolster his ratings in the report card.



Jasprit Bumrah

India's fast bowling future appears to be secure in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah as the seamer once again toiled hard to make incisions in the England batting line-up. A jaffa to dismiss Jennings followed by a thorough working over of Bairstow gives Bumrah a high rating in the report card.

7/10

Stuart Broad

Putting aside his blues in the first three Tests, Stuart Broad troubled India's openers with his late swing with the new ball. Broad sent back both the Indian openers in the first innings and cleaned up Rahul in the second to trigger India's top-order collapse in pursuit of 245.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane brushed aside his patchy form to lift India in the second innings, combining with the skipper in a century partnership that threatened to give India a series-levelling win. The middle-order batsman compiled a fine half-century and resumed his fight despite his partner giving his wicket away.

6/10

Ishant Sharma

The spearhead of India's pace attack, Ishant Sharma stuck to his channels and was impressive without being over the top. He was noticeably fuller with his lengths and sent back the England skipper with a sharp inswinger in the first innings. He removed Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler in the second to contain a lead that was swelling into the unattainable zone.

5/10

James Anderson

Anderson went wicketless in the first innings but returned with more vigour to account for Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings. With Rahul dismissed by Broad early on in the second essay, Anderson contributed his bit, to leave India reeling at 22/3.

4/10

Ravichandran Ashwin

The off-spinning all-rounder's ratings suffer a setback with his opposite number, Moeen Ali, making quite an impact with the ball. Ashwin held one end up as England piled on India's misery in the second innings but failed to grab enough wickets. He had been much more impressive in the first innings, dismissing the two southpaws, Moeen Ali and Curran, who were on a resuscitation path.

3/10

Joe Root

Root seems to be stuck in a rough patch of form as he played all around inswingers in the first innings. He was lucky to escape from a leg before wicket shout with Bumrah overstepping but fell to a similar ball from Ishant Sharma shortly after. In the second innings, the skipper moved down to his preferred no.4 position. He appeared more composed and settled but ran himself out two short of a half-century.

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan was considered India’s most unreliable option at the top of the order in these conditions before the start of the series. However, as the series heads to a dead rubber at The Oval, Dhawan stands as India’s most trusted lieutenant at the top. While he could make lesser impact than at Nottingham, Dhawan has appeared to be much more sturdy than his opening teammates and counterparts.

2/10

Rishabh Pant

A 29 ball duck in the first innings followed by a counter-punching 12 ball 18 in the second kind of gives away Pant’s confused mindset. The youngster seems to be batting according to somebody else's plans and it needs to change, if he is to make an impression at the international level. Some average work behind the stumps further puts him down in the report card.



Keaton Jennings

Jennings was completely flummoxed by a sharp inswinger from Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings but appeared to work hard in order to make amends in the second innings. He consumed 87 balls for his 36, playing the spinner with much more conviction and steadiness. Just when it seemed like he might retain his place in the side for the next Test, Mohammad Shami sealed his innings (perhaps even his career) with one that stayed a touch low.



Adil Rashid

Rashid had little to do with Moeen Ali donning the role of lead spinner. The leggie bowled just 14 overs across both innings’ and is unlikely to make it into the eleven for the final Test after Ali’s impressive showing.

Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder had a forgettable Test match, going for runs in the first essay. He was barely used with the ball in the second and couldn't make much of an impact with the bat either, falling to loose shots in both the innings. Pandya's only memorable moment in the game came when he had Cook caught at slip off an innocuous delivery.

1/10

Alastair Cook

Cook suffered yet another failure in the series as he continued to slash at balls moving away from him outside the off-stump. Known for his immeasurable patience, the England opener has been found wanting against India's bowling attack and the trend continued at Southampton.

Johnny Bairstow



Bairstow was possibly a bit unlucky to receive two corkers in both the innings at Southampton. He was undone by Bumrah's awkward angle and exceptional control in the first innings for 6 despite getting a chance to bat higher up the order. In the second, he left a gaping hole between bat and pad to be cleaned up by Mohammad Shami for a golden duck.



KL Rahul

Rahul’s deplorable returns in the series should force the selectors to take a chance with Prithvi Shaw in the final Test at The Oval. The opener has had a forgettable run on this tour with scores of 4, 13, 8 10, 23, 36, 19 and 0. Rahul probably needs to stick to his natural game to make a difference to his numbers.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor

