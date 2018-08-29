First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 3 Aug 29, 2018
UAE Vs SIN
United Arab Emirates beat Singapore by 215 runs
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 2 Aug 29, 2018
NEP Vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 7 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Aug 30, 2018
UAE vs NEP
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Aug 30, 2018
HK vs SIN
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran named in hosts' playing XI for fourth Test, Jonny Bairstow to play as batsman

England have included Surrey seamer Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will play his first Test of the summer, has also been drafted in.

FirstCricket Staff, August 29, 2018

England announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India starting on Thursday at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The home team has included Surrey seamer Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will play his first Test of the summer, has also been drafted in. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope will miss the penultimate Test of the series.

File image of England's Moeen Ali. Reuters

File image of England's Moeen Ali. Reuters

Player of the Match in first Test, Curran, has been recalled after he lost his place for the third Test to accommodate all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Woakes experienced a recurrence of tightness in his right quad and missed training on Tuesday.

Batsman James Vince, who was named in a 14-man squad as batting cover for Jonny Bairstow, was also not included.

According to a statement by England and Wales Cricket Board, captain Joe Root said, "Chris Woakes is not fit to play this week and Ben Stokes has a slight issue so for the balance of the side Moeen Ali comes in for Ollie Pope."

After injuring his left middle finger in the Nottingham Test, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was in doubt for the fourth Test, but he has been picked as a specialist batsman, while Jos Buttler will be the gloveman.

"Jos Buttler is going to keep. It’s a lot to ask Jonny to do it with a broken finger, he’s fit to bat. We have to do the best thing for this team to win the game. There are no guarantees in international sport," said Root.

Tourists India romped England in the third Test by 203 runs, but England still lead the five-match series 2-1 with two Tests remaining.

England's playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018

Tags : #Adil Rashid #Alastair Cook #Ben Stokes #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #James Anderson #Joe Root #Jonny Bairstow #Jos Buttler #Keaton Jennings #Moeen Ali #Sam Curran #Stuart Broad

Also See

Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all