India vs England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran named in hosts' playing XI for fourth Test, Jonny Bairstow to play as batsman
England have included Surrey seamer Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will play his first Test of the summer, has also been drafted in.
England announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India starting on Thursday at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
The home team has included Surrey seamer Sam Curran, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will play his first Test of the summer, has also been drafted in. Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope will miss the penultimate Test of the series.
File image of England's Moeen Ali. Reuters
Player of the Match in first Test, Curran, has been recalled after he lost his place for the third Test to accommodate all-rounder Ben Stokes.
Woakes experienced a recurrence of tightness in his right quad and missed training on Tuesday.
Batsman James Vince, who was named in a 14-man squad as batting cover for Jonny Bairstow, was also not included.
According to a statement by England and Wales Cricket Board, captain Joe Root said, "Chris Woakes is not fit to play this week and Ben Stokes has a slight issue so for the balance of the side Moeen Ali comes in for Ollie Pope."
After injuring his left middle finger in the Nottingham Test, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was in doubt for the fourth Test, but he has been picked as a specialist batsman, while Jos Buttler will be the gloveman.
"Jos Buttler is going to keep. It’s a lot to ask Jonny to do it with a broken finger, he’s fit to bat. We have to do the best thing for this team to win the game. There are no guarantees in international sport," said Root.
Tourists India romped England in the third Test by 203 runs, but England still lead the five-match series 2-1 with two Tests remaining.
England's playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Updated Date:
Aug 29, 2018
