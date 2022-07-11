India vs England: 'Mindless hitting', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli falling for yet another low score

Nothing seems to be going right for Virat Kohli nowadays. He fumbled a few times in the field, dropped a catch and after looking good with the bat, he was dismissed for 11 and trudged away after yet another failure in the third India-England T20I on Sunday.

India had to chase down a huge 216-run target and as has been the norm, they took an aggressive approach right from the word go. After losing Rishabh Pant early, Kohli walked in and after a few deliveries took the attack to David Willey. He shimmied down the track smacked a four over midwicket and then made room to time a straight six down the wicket. He then took on a length ball and looked to punch it over covers, but handed an easy catch to Jason Roy at short extra cover. This ended a promising, but another short stay at the crease for the former India skipper.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has also said that Kohli's struggles in the IPL and the current series should prompt him to take a break since he has now become a "burden" for the national side.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

England were powered by Dawid Malan's stunning innings of 77 runs. He was given great support by Livingstone's unbeaten 42-run innings. England ended with 215 for 7 after winning the toss and deciding to bat.

In response, Suryakumar Yadav was absolutely stunning as he notched up his maiden international century. The right-handed batter notched up his ton in 48 balls and became the fifth Indian batter to reach the three-figure mark in the shortest format.

The innings, though tapered off when he was dismissed and India lost the game by 17 runs. However, Rohit Sharma and his side won the three-game series 2-1 and the biggest positive for them was the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya besides Yadav.

The focus will now shift to the three-match ODI series.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.