India vs England: 'Losing the toss and winning the game', Twitterati react to Virat Kohli and Co clinching T20I series

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 21st, 2021
  • 0:19:35 IST

India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2.

Chasing a mammoth 225 for victory, England managed just 188 for eight in 20 overs despite a 68 from Dawid Malan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned impressive figures of 2-15 in Ahmedabad.

The series saw the rise of stars like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav on the international stage, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar too made a memorable comeback, finishing with figures of 2/15 in the fifth T20I.

Rohit Sharma (64) and skipper Virat Kohli (80 not out) set up the win with a blazing opening stand of 94 as India reached 224-2 to set a new best T20 score against England after being made to bat first.

In reply, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan built a 130-run stand after Jason Roy's dismissal, but England suffered a collapse, losing Jonny Bairstow, Malan and skipper Eoin Morgan.

The two teams will now play three one-day international in Pune on 23, 26 and 28 March.

Here's how Twitteratti reacted to India clinching the series:

Lots of positives from an all-round Team India!


Tests and T20Is done, off to ODIs next!

Will it be (finally) RCB's year?



All hail Team India!

Team India just can't be beaten, can they?



A major threat in the T20 World Cup!

Raina couldn't be more proud!

Depth in the bench= Key to winning?

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 21, 2021 00:19:35 IST

