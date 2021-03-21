India vs England: 'Losing the toss and winning the game', Twitterati react to Virat Kohli and Co clinching T20I series

India hammered England by 36 runs in the deciding fifth match Saturday to clinch their Twenty20 series 3-2.

Chasing a mammoth 225 for victory, England managed just 188 for eight in 20 overs despite a 68 from Dawid Malan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned impressive figures of 2-15 in Ahmedabad.

The series saw the rise of stars like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav on the international stage, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar too made a memorable comeback, finishing with figures of 2/15 in the fifth T20I.

Rohit Sharma (64) and skipper Virat Kohli (80 not out) set up the win with a blazing opening stand of 94 as India reached 224-2 to set a new best T20 score against England after being made to bat first.

In reply, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan built a 130-run stand after Jason Roy's dismissal, but England suffered a collapse, losing Jonny Bairstow, Malan and skipper Eoin Morgan.

The two teams will now play three one-day international in Pune on 23, 26 and 28 March.

Here's how Twitteratti reacted to India clinching the series:

Lots of positives from an all-round Team India!

Like the Test series, great fightback by India to win the series after being 1-0 down. Complete all round effort. But enjoyed watching Surya Kumar Yadav Bat and Bhuvi's comeback was spectacular. Well done Team India#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3QSrRr8CwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2021



Tests and T20Is done, off to ODIs next!

Victorious in the longest format

Victorious in the shortest format ODIs- Loading Congratulations boys! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DTncwYHOQ8 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 20, 2021

Will it be (finally) RCB's year?

Virat Kohli will open in IPL as well. RCB’s chances go up by 10 percent if not more. #IndvEng #IPL2021 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 20, 2021





All hail Team India!

No Bumrah. No Shami. No Jadeja. No Rohit in the first couple of games. No Problem. Against the Number 1 side in the world. Losing the toss...and winning the game. Twice. Take a bow, Team India #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2021

Team India just can't be beaten, can they?





A major threat in the T20 World Cup!

India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

Raina couldn't be more proud!

What a GREAT win Team India You boys put up a great show throughout the series Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

Depth in the bench= Key to winning?

Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series.

Terrific performance with the bat today and some phenomenal strokeplay!

The bench strength is immense & this team should definitely do well in the T20I WC later this year!!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/qdD95XNBv0 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 20, 2021

With inputs from AFP