India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch 5th T20I online on Live TV

After three one-sided results on the bounce, in which the team chasing won comfortably in the end, India produced a spirited effort while defending a target to win a tense clash against England on Thursday, leveling the series as a result.

Put in to bat once again by Eoin Morgan after losing the toss, India got off to yet another shaky start, before Man of the Match Suryakumar Yadav — who did not get the chance to bat on debut in the second T20I — smashed his maiden international half-century to rescue the side. Together with handy contributions from Shreyas Iyer (37) and Hardik Pandya (30), the hosts managed to put on a competitive 185/8 on board.

The English chase saw the game tilt from one side to the other. The visitors were in trouble when they lost three wickets with a little over 60 on board. That was before Jonny Bairstow (25) and Ben Stokes (46) stitched a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring the required run rate down by several notches.

The Indian spinners took a beating during the middle overs as Bairstow and Stokes went about depositing the ball in all parts of the ground, although Rahul Chahar, playing only his second international game, managed to grab a couple of wickets.

The game turned on its head when Bairstow was dismissed off Chahar's bowling, offering Sundar a simple catch behind point, and Shardul Thakur dismissed Ben Stokes and skipper Morgan off back-to-back off-cutters, both resulting in simple catches. The flurry of wickets shifted the momentum in India's favour as the likes of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to dry up the runs in the death overs.

And even though they suffered a minor scare in the final over as Jofra Archer smashed Thakur for a four and a six off consecutive balls, the latter kept his nerve to eventually seal the game in the home team's favour and take the five-match series into a decider on Saturday.

"A tough game against a top side, and the dew factor was massive. 180-plus was what we were looking at ... Shardul turned it around but our powerplay kept them in check,” India skipper Virat Kohli was quoted as saying after the win.

The final T20I takes place on Saturday. The upbeat Indian side will certainly hope the momentum gained from the eight-run win on Thursday carries over to their performance in the decider while England, who had been outplayed 3-1 in the Test series earlier, will hope to make it one-all as far as the trophy count in the ongoing tour of India goes.

Here’s all you need to know about the when and where of the fifth T20I between India and England:

When is the fifth T20I between India and England?

The fifth T20I between India and England is on 20 March, Saturday.

What is the venue of the fifth T20I between India and England?

The fifth T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the fifth T20I start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fifth T20I?

The fifth T20I between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.