India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch 4th T20I online on Live TV

Win the toss and opt to chase – that’s been the template in the three T20Is thus far. In the build-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli has constantly emphasized on doing well, even while posting totals on the board. The aim would be the same – Kohli and Co will aim to take the toss out of the equation when they take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Ahmedabad.

This time, however, the stakes will be higher. Another loss would mean a series defeat for the Men in Blue.

Skipper Kohli has led from the front in the second and third T20Is, scoring in excess of 70, after being dismissed for a duck in the first. Shreyas Iyer starred with a fine 77 in the first ODI. However, the batting unit has to come together as a unit, as seen in the second ODI where Ishan Kishan, Kohli and Rishabh Pant fired to get India over the line.

In the bowling department, the English pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has been way more menacing than the Indian duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur. Hardik Pandya has chipped in with a few overs but doesn’t have any wickets to show in the series thus far. Yuzvendra Chahal has been expensive, conceding in excess of 10 runs per over twice in three games. Washington Sundar has by far been the best among the Indian bowlers.

Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow came to the party in the third T20I, signs that should worry India. All said England possess a formidable line-up, and a cracker of a contest is in store for the fans.

Here’s all you need to know about the when and where of the fourth T20I between India and England:

When is the fourth T20I between India and England?

The fourth T20I between India and England is on 18th March, Thursday.

What is the venue of the fourth T20I between India and England?

The fourth T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the fourth T20I start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fourth T20I?

The fourth T20I between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.