India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd T20I online on Live TV

With the series being level at 1-1, both India and England will aim to gain advantage in the third T20I, scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan's side drew first blood by winning the opening T20I by eight wickets while Virat Kohli and Co bounced back to clinch the second match by seven wickets.

Ishan Kishan, making his debut for India, was the star of the show in the second game as he smashed 56 off just 32 deliveries, which included five fours and four sixes. Kishan's knock and skipper Kohli's unbeaten half-century ensured India chased down the target of 165 with 13 balls to spare.

Shardul Thakur was impressive with the ball, taking two wickets for 29 runs in his quota of four overs. Washington Sundar also had two wickets to his name.

England's Jason Roy scored runs again but none of the English batsmen could hit a half-century.

"I suppose the difference was in the wicket we played and how we adapted. It was a different wicket from the one we batted in the first game. The pitch was slow and low and one thing that does is expose our weakness on these surfaces a little bit," skipper Morgan said after Sunday's match.

Kohli was mighty impressed with the way Kishan took charge and played an impactful knock on his debut.

"Special mention to Ishan. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition. Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers."

Here's all you need to know about the third T20I:

When is the third T20I between India and England?

The third T20I between India and England will be played on 16 March, Tuesday.

Where will the third India-England T20I be played?

The third India-England T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I?

The third T20I between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.