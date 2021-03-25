India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV

After being beaten comprehensively in the first ODI, England would look to bounce back hard when they take on India in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

There were two contrasting approaches on display in the first ODI, as India, after being put into bat by Eoin Morgan, started off cautiously before going berserk at the death to post a competitive 317/5. On the other hand, England started off in a blistering fashion as openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow scored 135 off 14.1 overs before they lost their way and came crashing down to 251 all out.

India's bench strength was again on show as debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna shone on the big stage. Krunal hit an emotional 31-ball 58 to provide the late surge while Prasidh Krishna bounced back after being taken to the cleaners in the first spell to end with 4/54. A big shot in the arm for India was the return to form of KL Rahul who scored an unbeaten 62 off 43 balls to spark a revival along with Krunal. Shikhar Dhawan too proved his worth after warming benches in the T20I series with a man of the match knock of 98.

In the second ODI we might see another debutant getting a chance as Suryakumar Yadav might get an opportunity to make it to the playing eleven with Shreyas Iyer suffering a shoulder injury in the last match which ruled him out of the series. Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to the elbow in the last match but is expected to be fit for the second ODI. In case India decide to rest him, Shubman Gill might replace him in the eleven.

The pace department has been doing exceedingly well for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found his groove early after a long absence from national team. Shardul Thakur has been the impact player providing breakthroughs at crucial intervals while Krishna impressed in the first opportunity he received. The spinners will need to step up. Kuldeep Yadav had a tough time in the last match going for 68 in his nine overs without any wicket while Krunal went for 59 from his 10 with one wicket.

England, on the other hand, will require a much better batting effort along with improved bowling at the death. They ended conceding 112 in the last 10 overs and that was the game-changer. Roy and Bairstow set a very good platform but the England middle-order faltered and this is where the likes of Stokes, Morgan and Buttler need to shoulder more responsibility and step up big time. Morgan has had a tough time on this tour so far with scores of 28, 4, 1, 22. Stokes as impressed in bits and so has Buttler. Consistency is the need of the hour.

India have not lost a series at home against England since 1984 and another win in Pune would make sure they will continue that unbeaten run. With England looking to stay alive and India looking to seal the series, we could expect a cracker.

Here’s all you need to know about the second ODI between India and England:

When is the second ODI between India and England?

The second ODI between India and England is on 26 March, Friday.

What is the venue for the second ODI between India and England?

The second ODI will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the second ODI start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI?

The second ODI between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.