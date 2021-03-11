India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st T20I online on Live TV

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in their sights, hosts India and their visiting counterpart England will look for further answers as they build-up towards the showpiece to be held in India.

India are coming off an inspiring 3-1 Test series win over Joe Root-led England Test side, and the hosts’ T20I squad features some new faces in Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia and Ishan Kishan.

Newcomer Varun Chakravarthy has repeatedly failed fitness tests thus delaying his eligibility, and is set to miss the series, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Meanwhile, yorker specialist T Natarajan is yet to join the squad after sustaining a shoulder niggle.

News agency PTI had reported that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff were trying to get Natarajan at least for the later part of the series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling line-up which consists of Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur too, while Jasprit Bumrah and the injured Mohammed Shami have been rested.

India’s spin department consists of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia.

In a notable development, skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that the Men in Blue’s opening pair would be Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, while also asserting that Ravichandran Ashwin was not part of the team’s limited-overs set-up as far as Sundar performed well.

England have in their ranks multi-talented cricketers like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, while their pace department consists of Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood. Adil Rashid is also among their ranks as a wrist spinner.

Ahead of the first T20I, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When is the first T20I between India and England?

The first T20I between India and England will begin on 12 March, Friday.

Where will the first India-England T20I be played?

The first India-England T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.00 pm IST with the toss taking place at 6.30 pm IST .

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I?

The first T20I between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone