India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV

The India vs England T20I series lived up to its hype as it went down the wire with India clinching the trophy in the last match with a 3-2 series win. England have now lost the Test series (3-1) and T20 series on the tour and would look to salvage pride with an ODI series win in Pune.

While ODIs don't have much relevance this year, India would look to continue their momentum while England will aim to find some. These are exciting times for the Indian team as the youngsters are making a mark.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna has received his maiden international call-up while Suryakumar Yadav, who had a blistering start to his international career in the T20I series against England, has been rewarded with a call-up in the ODI squad as well.

There are a host of players making their comebacks into the ODI side – Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

The selection headaches (good ones) continue for India. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will be battling it out for the opening slot. Dhawan, who couldn't fire in the 1st T20I and was dropped in the rest, would be looking to make a statement with the competition heating up. The all-round department consists of Hardik Pandya, Krunal and Sundar while the spin department includes Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Playing all the three all-rounders would give India six bowling options.

With Shardul providing options with the bat as well, India can bench one of the three all-rounders and play an extra batsman, which might mean, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav who would be competing for a spot in the middle order might both be accommodated in the line-up if India go in with five bowlers by dropping one of the all-rounders.

Chahal had a tough time in the T20I series and India might want to give a chance to Kuldeep Yadav who hasn't got many chances of late. The pace department will again be spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar who found his groove straightaway after an injury lay-off. The other pacers in the squad are Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna

In the Batting department, Rahul would look to get back to form after scoring just 15 runs in four innings in T20Is. While Kohli, who was the man of the series in the T20Is, would be looking to break the century duck in ODIs which has stretched to 12 innings.

England would look to bounce back after the T20I series defeat. They will need improvements in both batting and bowling departments. Captain Morgan didn't click in the T20I series and would look to hit some form while England will demand some consistency from their senior men – Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. They will miss Jofra Archer due to injury and that is a huge setback. Reece Topley would be looking to step up in his absence.

One of the impressive aspects of England's performance in the T20I series was the way they tackled spin. They would look to continue the same heading into the ODI series. All the three ODIs will be played in Pune.

India have lost their last two ODI series, against Australia and New Zealand, and would look to get back to winning ways in the format. England lost their last ODI series against Australia and they haven't won an ODI series in India in 37 years. The last time they won a bi-lateral ODI series in India was back in 1984 where they pipped India 4-1. They would be looking to break that drought and end the tour on a high.

Here’s all you need to know about the 1st ODI between India and England:

When is the 1st ODI between India and England?

The 1st ODI between India and England is on 23 March, Tuesday.

What is the venue for the 1st ODI between India and England?

The 1st ODI will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the 1st ODI start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI?

The 1st ODI between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.