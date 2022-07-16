Live streaming IND ENG ODI online Broadcast- check time, date, how to watch details

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs England LIVE Streaming Online and Telecast 3rd ODI. Follow IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE. check date, time Streaming LIVE on Sony Six and Sony Six HD

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming details

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for a series win in the third and final ODI against England on Sunday following a morale-shattering 100-run defeat at the Lord's last Thursday.

With the series tied 1-1, the decider will be played at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester with both the sides heading into the game with no major injury concerns reported so far.

The debacle came right after Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 spell bundled out England for 110 runs and was backed by a 70-odd innings by the captain. The two one-sided games gave an impression that the decider won't be a cakewalk for any of the sides but both sides have some major concerns regarding their batting order forms. Read our full preview

Here are the live streaming details of India vs England 3rd ODI:

When will India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

India vs England 3rd ODI will be played on July 17, Sunday.

What time does the India vs England 3rd ODI start in India?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Lord’s, London.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd ODI in India?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Liv app and website

What is the squad for India vs England 3rd ODI?

England Squad: Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Jonny Bairstow, Brydon Carse
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Updated Date: July 16, 2022 19:57:41 IST

