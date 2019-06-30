India vs England, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter.

With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event.

Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only six points from seven games.

It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon.

It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit.

Sunday's encounter at Birmingham's Edgbaston with a capacity Indian crowd could be rather unsettling for a team which is already under severe pressure from all quarters.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between England and India:

When will England vs India match take place?

England vs India match will take place on 30 June 2019.

Where will England vs India match be played?

England vs India match will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time does the match begin?

England vs India match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

England vs India match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The England vs India match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

