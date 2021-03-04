India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1: Joe Root wins toss, visitors opt to bat

TOSS UPDATE: England have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Pitch Report:
"For the fourth Test we are back with the red ball, and a little bit of respite for the batsmen. It feels a little bit grassier than the third pitch," says Deep Dasgupta.
"The Reliance end has a little less grass, and it's a bit drier. The Reliance end is likely to spin a lot more. It's only a matter of time before this pitch starts to turn as well," reckons Ajit Agarkar.
Root urges visitors to be 'a bit braver'
England need to win at Ahmedabad to avoid a series defeat and after a drubbing in the third Test and England skipper Joe Root has urged his team to be "braver" and to free themselves from fear in the fourth and final Test.
"We've got all the ingredients, all the pieces and all the skills to exploit and succeed in these conditions," he said.
"It is important we harness that, have it in the front of our mind and be a bit braver actually, play with a little bit more freedom.
"That doesn't mean going out there and trying to slog it, or be ultra-aggressive -- we need to play our game a certain way but it is about not being scared of the conditions."
Jack Leach says visitors are not bothered by state of pitches
"I don't really have too much to say about the pitch, I think we got outplayed in those conditions and for me I am always looking to learn and get better and see every challenge as a way of improving," Leach told.
"I think their spinners bowled really, really well and I don't think we should take anything away from them by saying bad things about the wicket."
Bedi recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove blood clot in brain
Some not so good news for cricket fans. Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has recently undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain at a hospital in New Delhi. It has been reported that he is recovering well.
England team hit by illness
Joe Root on Wednesday revealed that an illness hit the touring party earlier this week but all members of the squad trained ahead of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad and are available for selection.
The English captain did not specify the nature of the illness but said he has a full squad to choose from.
Crawley expects batting to get easier in 4th Test with use of red ball
"It depends on the pitch obviously, but I do think that it will be slightly easier. I felt that the pink ball was a bit harder (to play) and that ball skidded on quite quickly, which is why Axar got so many wickets through leg before and bowled," said Crawley ahead of 4th Test.
Joe Root on Wednesday said the pitch for the fourth and final Test against India looks very similar to the one on which his team was decimated in the third game but the visitors have learnt their lessons to be ready for the challenge.
Click here to read what the England skipper said ahead of the fourth Test
“There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tracks. I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present views which say that it is unfair to criticise only spin tracks, then it will be a balanced conversation.”
India skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the fourth Test.
It seems that the pitch talk won't die soon. And as we enter Motera for the fourth Test, the spotlight will be on the 22 yards, again. The ball will change and so will the timings. Going by the words of England wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes, it seems like a track similar to the third Test is on the cards.
Will India spin their way to the WTC final? Or will England turnaround their fortunes against spin? It seems a gargantuan task for England to take those two steps forward, but not impossible.
India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Motera Live Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England at Ahmedabad.
Preview: After the contentious two-day Test gave India a 2-1 series lead against England, the series and the World Test Championship equations are simple ahead of the fourth cricket Test at Ahmedabad.
A win or a draw for India will secure the series and a place in the Test championship final against New Zealand. A win for England would seriously complicate matters for the hosts, and help Australia..
England opened the four-Test series with a 227-run victory. India rallied to level it in Chennai with a 317-run victory and won the third Test by 10 wickets, on a spin-friendly wicket at Ahmedabad where Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin dominated.
England captain Joe Root is confident his team can level the series.
“We’ve got all the ingredients, all the pieces and all the skills to exploit and succeed in these conditions,” Root said. “It is important we harness that, have it in the front of our mind and be a bit braver actually; play with a little bit more freedom.
“It’s having that confidence to play the ball in front of you, not having the baggage from the previous delivery, not over-thinking the pitch, trying to see things for what they are. You need to be able to put pressure back on the bowlers.”
Root said the decision to go in with four seamers in the day-nighter in the third Test was an error in judgment.
“You look at the side for the last match and we got that wrong, we read the pitch wrong in terms of the way we selected the team," he said. "We didn’t envisage it would spin as much. If the pitch is anything like the last one of course Dom (Bess) would be a fantastic option on this surface.”
India has not lost two Tests in a home series since 2012, when England won.
“You look at India’s record at home in recent times and it’s incredible,” Root said. “So, for us to come away with a drawn series would be a really good achievement, especially off the back of the last two games.
“It would be a brilliant achievement to leave here 2-all. It would be a monumental effort from this group of players. So there’s loads to play for.”
India needs a series win to advance to the final and prevent a final between New Zealand and Australia.
With inputs from AP
England, level at 1-1 in the series before the third Test, won the toss and were 74 for 2 before collapsing to 112 all out in the first innings and then 81 in the second innings.
Trott didn't want to get into the blame game and said things could have been different if England would have batted well in the first innings.
Instead of blaming the pitch, Joe Root said it was India's 'high quality bowling' that made the difference in the Third Test.