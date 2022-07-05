IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5, Full cricket score: Root scores a ton in 378-run chase
FOUR! Root plays that late towards the third man boundary and he notches up another Test hundred. This is his fifth ton in the year. What a fine knock this has been from the former captain. He has absolutely dominated the Indian bowling in this innings
FOUR! Two on the trot for Joe Root and he moves to 98. Root first played an outside off delivery late to the third man boundary and then flicked a fuller delivery to the on side. These two are just unstoppable at the moment
After 63 overs,England 298/3 ( Joe Root 87 , Jonny Bairstow 92)
FOUR! What a fine boundary that is from Root. Right into the slot and the batter drives that through the covers for a four. Root and Bairstow are taking on the Indian attack on. They are hitting away anything in their arc for a boundary
Jonny Bairstow has moved into the nineties now. He has already scored a ton in this match. The right-hand batter has been in a brilliant touch and is putting anything in his arch away for a boundary
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have continued from where they left yesterday. They are scoring runs at a brisk pace. The two batters are in sublime touch and have been dominant against this formidable Indian bowling unit
FOUR! The runs continue to come at a brisk pace for England. Root was a bit lucky there. Bumrah bowled that one a touch back of the length, outside off and the batter tried to negotiate that through the off side but only managed to get an inside edge. The ball went to the boundary behind
FOUR! Two in two. Jonny Bairstow begins from where he left yesterday. Width offered by Shami first and the right-handed batter just hammers that for a boundary through the off side. The pacer then bowled a length delivery, around the off and Bairstow played that late and the ball runs away to the third man boundary
After 57 overs,England 259/3 ( Joe Root 76 , Jonny Bairstow 72)
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow begin the proceedings on final day. India need to pick early wickets. Both the batters are in good touch and have already scored individual fifties. The stand between Root and Bairstow have got England back in the hunt
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. While England are eyeing a record run chase at Edgbaston, India on the other side, seek their first series win on the English soil since 2007. Root and Bairstow have put up a steady stand as the hosts need 119 more runs to win. India need to pick 7 wickets.
IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES 5th Test Day 5: Root scored a ton in the second innings. AP
IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5: Root plays that late towards the third man boundary and he notches up another Test hundred. This is his fifth ton in the year. What a fine knock this has been from the former captain. He has absolutely dominated the Indian bowling in this innings
Day 4 Recap: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling unit in the final session of day's play putting up an unbeaten stand of 150 runs for the fourth wicket in the 378-run chase. The two in-form batters have already notched up individual fifties.
England were 259/3 and needed 119 runs when stumps were called on the penultimate day of this Test.
