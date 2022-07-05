Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5, Full cricket score: Root scores a ton in 378-run chase

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 July, 2022

01 July, 2022
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

416/10 (84.5 ov)

245/10 (81.5 ov)

5th Test
England

England

284/10 (61.3 ov)

325/3 (68.4 ov)

India England
416/10 (84.5 ov) - R/R 4.9 284/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 4.62
245/10 (81.5 ov) - R/R 2.99 325/3 (68.4 ov) - R/R 4.73

Play In Progress

England need 53 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining

Jonny Bairstow - 92

Joe Root - 112

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Joe Root Batting 113 146 16 0
Jonny Bairstow Batting 92 123 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 13.4 0 84 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 109/3 (24.1)

216 (216) R/R: 4.85

Jonny Bairstow 92(123)
Joe Root 112(144)

Alex Lees 56(65) S.R (86.15)

run out (Mohammad Shami / Ravindra Jadeja)
IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5, Full cricket score: Root scores a ton in 378-run chase

IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5, Full cricket score: Root scores a ton in 378-run chase

IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5: Joe Root scored yet another Test ton. This is his fifth century in the year. The two batters have thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling unit

15:47 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Root plays that late towards the third man boundary and he notches up another Test hundred. This is his fifth ton in the year. What a fine knock this has been from the former captain. He has absolutely dominated the Indian bowling in this innings

Full Scorecard
15:43 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Two on the trot for Joe Root and he moves to 98. Root first played an outside off delivery late to the third man boundary and then flicked a fuller delivery to the on side. These two are just unstoppable at the moment

Full Scorecard
15:41 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
England go past the 300-run mark. Root and Bairstow are looking well set here while the Indian bowlers are searching for wickets. 

Full Scorecard
15:30 (IST)

After 63 overs,England 298/3 ( Joe Root 87 , Jonny Bairstow 92)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! What a fine boundary that is from Root. Right into the slot and the batter drives that through the covers for a four. Root and Bairstow are taking on the Indian attack on. They are hitting away anything in their arc for a boundary

Full Scorecard
15:25 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
Jonny Bairstow has moved into the nineties now. He has already scored a ton in this match. The right-hand batter has been in a brilliant touch and is putting anything in his arch away for a boundary

Full Scorecard
15:21 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have continued from where they left yesterday. They are scoring runs at a brisk pace. The two batters are in sublime touch and have been dominant against this formidable Indian bowling unit

Full Scorecard
15:16 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! The runs continue to come at a brisk pace for England. Root was a bit lucky there. Bumrah bowled that one a touch back of the length, outside off and the batter tried to negotiate that through the off side but only managed to get an inside edge. The ball went to the boundary behind

Full Scorecard
15:11 (IST)
four

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Two in two. Jonny Bairstow begins from where he left yesterday. Width offered by Shami first and the right-handed batter just hammers that for a boundary through the off side. The pacer then bowled a length delivery, around the off and Bairstow played that late and the ball runs away to the third man boundary

Full Scorecard
15:08 (IST)

After 57 overs,England 259/3 ( Joe Root 76 , Jonny Bairstow 72)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow begin the proceedings on final day. India need to pick early wickets. Both the batters are in good touch and have already scored individual fifties. The stand between Root and Bairstow have got England back in the hunt

Full Scorecard
15:00 (IST)

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. While England are eyeing a record run chase at Edgbaston, India on the other side, seek their first series win on the English soil since 2007. Root and Bairstow have put up a steady stand as the hosts need 119 more runs to win. India need to pick 7 wickets. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5, Full cricket score: Root scores a ton in 378-run chase

IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES 5th Test Day 5: Root scored a ton in the second innings. AP


IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5: Root plays that late towards the third man boundary and he notches up another Test hundred. This is his fifth ton in the year. What a fine knock this has been from the former captain. He has absolutely dominated the Indian bowling in this innings

Day 4 Recap: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling unit in the final session of day's play putting up an unbeaten stand of 150 runs for the fourth wicket in the 378-run chase. The two in-form batters have already notched up individual fifties.

England were 259/3 and needed 119 runs when stumps were called on the penultimate day of this Test.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 15:56:24 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad
India

Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad

Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out

Ukraine expects wide support in EU for candidacy to join bloc
World

Ukraine expects wide support in EU for candidacy to join bloc

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed similar optimism, calling it a 'crucial moment' for Ukraine

Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed', says Press Freedom Group
World

Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed', says Press Freedom Group

The group went to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found in woods of Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car