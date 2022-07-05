IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5, Full cricket score: Root scores a ton in 378-run chase



IND vs ENG, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and Updates 5th Test Day 5: Root plays that late towards the third man boundary and he notches up another Test hundred. This is his fifth ton in the year. What a fine knock this has been from the former captain. He has absolutely dominated the Indian bowling in this innings

Day 4 Recap: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling unit in the final session of day's play putting up an unbeaten stand of 150 runs for the fourth wicket in the 378-run chase. The two in-form batters have already notched up individual fifties.

England were 259/3 and needed 119 runs when stumps were called on the penultimate day of this Test.

