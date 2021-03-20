Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 20 March, 2021

20 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

8/0 (1.4 ov)

5th T20I
England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
8/0 (1.4 ov) - R/R 4.8

Play In Progress

Rohit Sharma - 3

Virat Kohli (C) - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 3 6 0 0
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 4 4 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Adil Rashid 1 0 2 0
Jofra Archer 0.4 0 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

8 (8) R/R: 4.8

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs England Live Score, 5th T20I at Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma open hosts' innings

19:04 (IST)

After 1 over, IND 3/0 (Rohit 2, Kohli 0)

Rashid begins the proceedings for England. After facing a dot, Rohit nudges a tossed up delivery off the second for a single down the ground. The third delivery angles into Virat’s pads and the Indian skipper picks up a single, through a leg bye. Huge appeal for LBW against Virat off the last delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. Three runs off the first over, tidy start from the leg spinner.

19:03 (IST)

India’s scores in PP overs this series:

1st T20I : 22/3
2nd T20I : 50/1
3rd T20I : 24/3
4th T20I : 45/1

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:03 (IST)
18:59 (IST)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle and will open for India. Spin first up with Adil Rashid opening the bowling for England. Time for live action!

18:46 (IST)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be opening for India today. Both have scored 9000-plus T20 runs. 

Kohli has a SR of 140.17 as an opener in IPL while Rohit Shama has a SR of 139.17 in T20Is as an opener.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

18:46 (IST)
18:39 (IST)

Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood 

18:37 (IST)

Captains at the toss

England skipper Eoin Morgan: We will chase and the last game there's a lot of dew. The wicket looks good and hopefully it's a good game. We have to try and adapt to the conditions and we are very excited about tonight. We are still looking to improve and I think we have been consistent throughout the whole series and the bowlers have a massive tick there. We are playing the same team.

India skipper Virat Kohli: Pretty happy, we would have bowled first as well. Looks like an even better pitch than the last game. As a side you understand the areas we need to improve and if we can get confident defending totals, this is something we are looking to execute well. We have made one change today. Wanted to bring in good balance with bat and ball. I will be moving up the order and Suryakumar is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible. KL Rahul misses out and T Natarajan comes in for him. 

18:32 (IST)

Toss Update: England have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

18:24 (IST)

“This pitch was used for the second T20I. Looks really good and this might start a little slow. The square boundaries are really big here. This surface might just hold on a bit, the ball might just not come as quickly on to the bat as we saw in the last game. So, here toss could play a major factor. The team winning the toss would be looking to chase.”

Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar at the pitch report 

18:09 (IST)

England players have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20 International in Ahmedabad.

ICC elite panel match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Read more on that here

17:55 (IST)

Indian captain Virat Kohli questioned the concept of requiring "conclusive proofs" to overturn a "soft signal" of the field umpires, saying that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games.

During the fourth T20I against England, which India won by eight runs, there were at least two dismissals that benefitted England for want of conclusive proofs.

Click here to read Kohli’s quotes on the controversial ‘soft signal’ calls 

Highlights

title-img

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I at Ahmedabad Live Updates: Rashid begins the proceedings for England. After facing a dot, Rohit nudges a tossed up delivery off the second for a single down the ground. The third delivery angles into Virat’s pads and the Indian skipper picks up a single, through a leg bye. Huge appeal for LBW against Virat off the last delivery but the umpire isn’t interested. Three runs off the first over, tidy start from the leg spinner.

5th T20I preview: India skipper Virat Kohli had constantly emphasised that they wanted to do well, especially when setting big totals. Until the first three games, the toss had played a major role, with the team winning the toss opting to chase. India finally took the toss out of the equation in the fourth ODI as they edged England by 8 runs, and levelled the series 2-2. Thus, the hosts will be supremely confident when they take on a power-packed England side in the final ODI at Ahmedabad.

As India look to find the desired combination ahead of the T20I World, there have been plenty of finds for the Men in Blue – Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar – who have given a happy headache to Kohli and the team management.

A major concern for India has been the poor returns by their openers. KL Rahul, who has only managed 15 runs from 5 innings, will hope to make some sort of an impact in the final encounter. Rohit Sharma hasn’t lived up to his reputation either, with scores of 15 and 12 in the two games he’s played so far. After his dream debut, Suryakumar looks certain to make the XI.

The Indian seamers – Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar – were clever with their change of pace in the last game. What’s more, it seems that Hardik Pandya has finally started getting into the groove as far as his bowling is concerned. Washington Sundar had a rare off day, and is likely to feature in the last game.

For England, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan haven’t been consistent with the bat. The express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has been effective but Chris Jordan has leaked runs, thereby releasing the pressure for Indians to a certain extent.

Nevertheless, the visitors boast of a power-packed line-up, which includes a good amount of depth in both batting and bowling. As Kohli admitted, they’ll be a force to reckon with, come the T20I World Cup. A mouth-watering clash is on the cards between the top two T20I sides in the world.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Match Starts at 7 pm.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of the fourth T20I between India and England

Updated Date: March 20, 2021 19:05:31 IST

