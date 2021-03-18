India vs England Live Score, 4th T20I at Ahmedabad: Hosts aim to bounce back, stay alive in five-match series

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I at Ahmedabad Live Updates: With the series scoreline standing at 2-1, in favour of England, Virat Kohli and Co cannot afford any more slip-ups in the fourth T20I at Ahmedabad. Yes, there has been plenty of talk by skipper Kohli regarding the need to become better at setting totals, but it will be interesting to see if the hosts are able to put that into practice, should they lose the toss and are asked to bat first. Stay tuned for our live coverage!

4th T20I preview: With the T20I series at stake, hosts India will take on England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Eoin Morgan-led visitors have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series thus far.

The toss has played a match-defining role in the three encounters up till this point, with chasing totals being the preferred option for both sides after winning the toss.

The visitors, as the winning side in the last encounter, wouldn’t like to tamper much their combination. It will be interesting to see the changes India make to their line-up. Under-fire KL Rahul has registered three consecutive dots on the trot, although Kohli did back the Karnataka batsman.

The decision to drop Suryakumar Yadav invited criticism from many in the cricket fraternity and it remains to be seen if India give him another game in the final two games. That apart, going by Kohli's words post the third game, a third all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar can be drafted into the side with the choice between uncapped Rahul Tewatia and Axar Patel.

England have been a far better bowling unit than the Indians. The express pace and bounce extracted by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood has regularly got the visitors early breakthroughs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are not that quick, but as the two frontline pacers, a much better performance is expected out of them. Hardik Pandya doesn’t have a single wicket to his name thus far while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has leaked runs. If anyone, it is offie Washington Sundar, who has consistently delivered for the hosts.

Much more is expected out of the World’s No 1 ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, but England will be delighted that both Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow came to the party in the third T20I.

It will take more than individual brilliance from the Indians to stop the No 1 ranked T20I side in the world from winning the 4th T20I. Virat Kohli and Co have their task cut out.