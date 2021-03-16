Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs England Live Score, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad: Team changes in focus as Kohli and Co aim for series lead

India vs England Live Score, 3rd T20 at Ahmedabad: Team changes in focus as Kohli and Co aim for series lead

18:07 (IST)

Here's what Morgan said after loss in second T20I

"I suppose the difference was in the wicket we played and how we adapted. It was a different wicket from the one we batted in the first game. The pitch was slow and low and one thing that does is expose our weakness on these surfaces a little bit.

"We don't play a lot on slow, low wickets and the more that we can do that, the better. You only become better in these conditions by playing in them and making mistakes."

Click here to read other quotes from England skipper

17:59 (IST)

Jason Roy 'not surprised' to see Ishan Kishan's big-hitting prowess

Making his India debut, Ishan Kishan smashed a 32-ball 56 to help India level the five-match series on Sunday. And England opener Jason Roy was not surprised at all when he saw the young left-hander taking the game away from his team in the second T20 International.

"He's obviously a star player, he's done that for Mumbai Indians, numerous amounts of time so I wasn't surprised when I saw him kind of teeing off a bit because everyone knows he's a star player so good on him," Roy said.

"A couple of times he might have got a little bit wrong with the ball but he capitalised by hitting it for six. It's just a case of just making sure you kind of execute your skills extremely well."

17:50 (IST)

Remaining T20Is in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors

The third T20I and the remaining matches of the series will be played in Ahmedabad without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) decided on Monday.

GCA will also form a policy for the refund of money to the spectators who have already purchased tickets for these three T20Is.

The first two games at the world's largest cricket stadium had attracted more than 60,000 spectators, raising questions over the safety of the fans amid the pandemic.

Crowds had returned for international cricket matches in India during the preceding Test series barring the opening game which was played behind closed doors.

17:39 (IST)

England: Likely team changes

Eoin Morgan has already expressed that he wants to bring in Mark Wood but he also indicated that the third T20I pitch is expected to spin and it could be Moeen Ali who gets to play today.

17:34 (IST)

India: Likely team changes

Virat Kohli had said before that Rohit Sharma would be rested for a couple of games and that means the Hitman could be included in India's XI for the 3rd T20I. However, to make space for him one out of KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan has to drop out. Rahul is favourite to drop out due to his poor form. India could also include Axar Patel as the third match pitch is expected to assist spinners. 

17:24 (IST)

3rd T20I preview: With confidence soaring, Virat Kohli and Co look to build on new approach in third T20I

The Men in Blue were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, suffering a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match but turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game.

In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments.

What India would aspire is a better effort from Rishabh Pant, who has been promoted to number four ahead of Iyer. The big-hitting wicketkeeper has looked lethal in both outings but failed to capitalise on his starts.

There could also be some team changes with Rohit Sharma coming in and KL Rahul making way.

Click here to read the detailed match preview.

17:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and England. The series is currently leveled at 1-1. Both teams are aiming to perfect their team combinations and find the best players for the T20 World Cup which will be played later this year, but with just three more matches to go in the series, the focus is firmly set on the series trophy. And for that nothing less than a win tonight would work. 

 

Highlights

title-img

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Motera Live Updates: Will Virat Kohli bring in Rohit Sharma for KL Rahul? Will Eoin Morgan include Mark Wood or Moeen Ali? These are the big questions today as both teams aim to take the series lead with a win in Ahmedabad in the third T20I.

3rd T20I preview: England made a strong start to the series by winning the first match of the series by eight wickets but India bounced back in the second ODI in style with a seven-wicket win.

The third match is an opportunity for Virat Kohli and Co to continue the winning momentum. They were guilty of trying a little too hard in the first match but got their composure back in the second T20I. At the same time, the experimentation has continued for the hosts.

Opener Ishan Kishan was given his debut while Suryakumar Yadav also for the first time became a part of India XI in the second T20I. Kishan impressed with his attacking batting on the debut, scoring 56 off 32. Captain Kohli looked as sublime as ever as he once again scored an unbeaten fifty to help India win.

The first match pitch at the Motera assisted the pacers and gave England a massive advantage but the second pitch was slow and despite some useful scores from England batsmen, the Indian pacers were successful in outclassing their competitors in the second match.

The third T20I is expected to be played on a red soil pitch which should assist the spinners and hence it would be interesting to see the team changes. India could welcome back Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but that would mean either KL Rahul or Kishan has to make way. India could also decide to play Rahul in the middle order in place of Suryakumar. Axar Patel could also get a chance for a pacer.

England captain Eoin Morgan wants to bring Mark Wood in the team but they could call up Moeen Ali in place of Tom Curran.

We are at the midway point of the series and while teams are experimenting with the T20 World Cup in mind, they would also like to stamp their authority in the third T20I to move closer to the series trophy.

The third T20I and the remaining matches of the series would be played without the spectators in the stadium at Ahmedabad as a result of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of second T20I between India and England.

Updated Date: March 16, 2021 17:15:33 IST

Tags:

