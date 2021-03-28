India vs England, Live score, 3rd ODI Match at Pune: Rohit, Dhawan get hosts off to confident start

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Pune Live Updates: Curran continues. Poor bowling from the left arm seamer as he allows Rohit to collect two fours in the over. Bowled short to Dhawan as well and paid the price, conceding a boundary in the process. 15 runs off the over, expensive one from Curran.

Preview: With the series on the line once again, visitors England will look to sign off their India tour on a high when they take on Virat Kohli and Co in the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

England lost the Test series 3-1 before conceding the T20Is 2-1, and an ODI series should surely bring smiles on the visiting camp.

Matters turned from bad to worse for the world champions when skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of the last two one-dayers after sustaining a split webbing between his index finger and thumb in his right hand. As a result, Jos Buttler took over the captaincy duties for the remaining games. Meanwhile, speedster Jofra Archer, too, was ruled out of the ODIs after sustaining a hand injury and the ECB in a statement said that Archer would undergo a surgery on Monday. Archer has already returned to the UK.

Meanwhile, India’s focus will be on their bowler department after their batsmen fared pretty well in the second ODI.

KL Rahul led the batting charts with a century (108), while Virat Kohli (66) and Rishabh Pant (77) notched up fifties to take India to 336-6.

However, expensive bowling figures from Kuldeep Yadav (0/84) and Krunal Pandya (0/72) proved costly as the English top-order consisting of Jason Roy (55), Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) outclassed the hosts.

This may prompt the hosts to swap the duo with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washtington Sundar.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.