India vs England, Live score, 3rd ODI Match at Pune: Rohit, Dhawan get hosts off to confident start

FOUR! Width from Topley and Dhawan pierces the gap on the off side. You cannot bowl short to him.
|India
|England
|36/0 (6.0 ov) - R/R 6
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma
|Batting
|17
|18
|3
|0
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Batting
|16
|18
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sam Curran
|3
|0
|21
|0
|Reece Topley
|2.6
|0
|14
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
36 (36) R/R: 6
Rohit Sharma 17(18)
Shikhar Dhawan 16(18)
0 0(0) S.R (0)
After 5 overs,India 31/0 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Shikhar Dhawan 12)
Curran continues. Poor bowling from the left arm seamer as he allows Rohit to collect two fours in the over. Bowled short to Dhawan as well and paid the price, conceding a boundary in the process. 15 runs off the over, expensive one from Curran.
FOUR! Way outside off from Topley, Dhawan reaches for it and cuts it square of the wicket.
FOUR! Two in two! Angling into the pads and Rohit flicks it towards deep mid wicket.
FOUR! Rohit makes full use of the powerplay restrictions, he whacks it to long on for a one-bounce four.
After 4 overs,India 16/0 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
Topley continues. Two slips in place for Dhawan, remember Topley accounted for the left-hander in the second ODI. The towering seamer strays on Dhawan’s pads off the fifth. The left hander tickles it and collects an easy boundary. Beats Dhawan’s outside edge off the last. Five runs off the over.
FOUR! Drifting on the pads and Dhawan just helps the ball on its way. The ball races away towards fine leg.
After 3 overs,India 11/0 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 3)
Curran continues. After two dots, Rohit plays the flick shot and gets off strike. Dhawan charges down the track off the fifth, Curran bangs it in short off the fifth and the left hander fends it awkwardly. Another short delivery off the last, a dot. Good bowling from the left arm seamer, just one off the over.
After 2 overs,India 10/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 3)
Reece Topley comes into the attack. Starts off with two dots, the second one could have been a wide but it clipped Rohit’s pads. Overpitches off the next and Rohit responds with a classy cover drive, collecting the first boundary of India’s innings in the process. Five runs off the over.
FOUR! Overpitched from Topley and Rohit drives it through the covers for the first boundary of India’s innings.
Preview: With the series on the line once again, visitors England will look to sign off their India tour on a high when they take on Virat Kohli and Co in the third and final ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Sunday.
England lost the Test series 3-1 before conceding the T20Is 2-1, and an ODI series should surely bring smiles on the visiting camp.
Matters turned from bad to worse for the world champions when skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of the last two one-dayers after sustaining a split webbing between his index finger and thumb in his right hand. As a result, Jos Buttler took over the captaincy duties for the remaining games. Meanwhile, speedster Jofra Archer, too, was ruled out of the ODIs after sustaining a hand injury and the ECB in a statement said that Archer would undergo a surgery on Monday. Archer has already returned to the UK.
Meanwhile, India’s focus will be on their bowler department after their batsmen fared pretty well in the second ODI.
KL Rahul led the batting charts with a century (108), while Virat Kohli (66) and Rishabh Pant (77) notched up fifties to take India to 336-6.
However, expensive bowling figures from Kuldeep Yadav (0/84) and Krunal Pandya (0/72) proved costly as the English top-order consisting of Jason Roy (55), Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) outclassed the hosts.
This may prompt the hosts to swap the duo with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washtington Sundar.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.
The hosts are riding high on momentum after their thrilling win in the last game and will aim to end the series on a high, before the two sides once again square off in a three-match ODI series.
India hope to bounce back and level the series after losing to England by eight wickets in the series opener in Ahmedabad.
India will look to get back to level terms as they face England in the fourth T20, with the series currently 2-1 in favour of the visitors.