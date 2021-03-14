India vs England Live Score, 2nd T20 at Ahmedabad: Searching for right balance, hosts look to bounce back

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Motera Live Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the second T20I between India and England at Motera, Ahmedabad.

Preview, 2nd T20I: India will look to bounce back from the eight-wicket drubbing in the first T20I by England and level series in the second game at Motera in Ahmedabad.

England displayed all-round show in the first match, using the conditions to the best use, bowling out India cheaply before their top-four smashed the runs in quick time to seal the victory.

Led by Jofra Archer’s 3-23, England restricted India to 124-7.

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler opened with 72 and England won at 130-2 with 27 balls to spare.

Roy and Buttler raised 50 runs in the first six overs. Roy was out for 49, trapped leg before wicket by Washington Sundar, and Buttler made 28.

Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on 26 and Dawid Malan on 24 after clubbing a winning six off Sundar.

Archer took a wicket off his second delivery when Lokesh Rahul played the fast bowler back onto his stumps. Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur fell in the paceman’s last over off successive deliveries.

Captain Virat Kohli, who struggled in the preceding 3-1 victory in the test series against England, fell for 0 to legspinner Adil Rashid as India fell to 3-20 in the first five overs and couldn’t recover.

Shreyas Iyer hit a fighting 67 off 48 balls in an otherwise below-par batting effort by India.

Kohli asserted at the end of the game that India batsman played bad shots and that was something that needs to be corrected in the next game.

"We just weren't aware enough of what we had to do on that kind of pitch, I think lack of execution of the shots that we tried to play out there in the middle is something we have to address as batsmen that it wasn't an ideal day on the park," said Kohli.

It would be interesting to see where Rohit Sharma is being rested for the first two games, returns to the side or not as India look to find answers at the top order with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul both failing in the first match.

Also, Kohli might interested to play Navdeep Saini considering how India missed a fast bowler who can bowl in 140s.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

Match Starts at 7 pm.

Click here to check out the full scorecard and highlights of first T20I between India and England

With inputs from AP