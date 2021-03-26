Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Vs England At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 26 March, 2021

26 March, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

108/2 (24.0 ov)

2nd ODI
England

England

Yet To Bat

India England
108/2 (24.0 ov) - R/R 4.5

Play In Progress

KL Rahul - 34

Virat Kohli (C) - 35

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 42 53 3 0
KL Rahul Batting 34 49 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Moeen Ali 4 0 17 0
Adil Rashid 3 0 17 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 37/2 (8.4)

71 (71) R/R: 4.63

KL Rahul 34(49)

Rohit Sharma 25(25) S.R (100)

c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran
India vs England, Live score, 2nd ODI Match at Pune: Kohli survives after Buttler drops catching chance

15:10 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 103/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , KL Rahul 32)

Ali continues. Four from the over and 100 comes up for India. We had a better look at the dropped chance. It hit the back of Buttler's hands. He moved his hands too early and was in no position to take the edge off Kohli's bat. Is the long-awaited century coming today?

15:07 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 99/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , KL Rahul 31)

Buttler is so different than Morgan as a captain. He seems to belong to the defensive mould. The first slip is now gone. No attacking fielders for Rahid either. Indian batters have a lot of gaps to pick and the home team seem to be in cruise control. There's only one close-in fielder and that's the keeper and would you believe it, Buttler has dropped Kohli. Five from the over. 

15:04 (IST)

After 21 overs,India 94/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , KL Rahul 29)

Spin from both ends and Moeen Ali continues. There are no attacking fielders for Moeen and England just want him not to bowl bad deliveries. Free runs are on offer and India collect four in the over. 

15:01 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 90/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , KL Rahul 26)

So Buttler has decided to bring in Rashid into the attack and he has got Stokes beside him at first slip. Rashid has to avoid one thing and that is to bowl tossed up deliveries on fuller length. He did once in the over and it was crashed through off by Rahul for a boundary. 50 partnership up. Seven off the over. 

14:58 (IST)
four

FOUR! Excellent shot by Rahul. Fuller delivery on off from Rashid and Rahul creams it through cover point. 50 partnership up. 

14:57 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 83/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , KL Rahul 20)

Moeen Ali continues. Kohli shimmies down for a push to long on for a single on the first delivery. Rahul cuts one on off for another single followed by singles on each deliveries. England are bring quite defensive here. Six off the over. 

14:54 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 77/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , KL Rahul 17)

Tom Curran is not going away. He is going to continue. The pacer has been pretty accurate today and Indian batters are being circumspect against him. Rahul flicks one of his hips for a single. Kohli once again steps out for another single through off. Just two from the over. 

14:49 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 75/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 27 , KL Rahul 16)

Time for spin. It's a surprise it took so long and a bigger surprise that Moeen Ali has come in and not Adil Rashid. Kohli obviously has a weakness against leg-spinners. With the field being widespread, there are easy singles available and spinners won't also be able to attack much. Three singles from this over.  

14:43 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 72/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , KL Rahul 14)

Tom Curran continues. Kohli walks forward, moves across and plays the fuller delivery to square leg for a single. That has been the pick of the shots for Kohli against Tom. A short-arm-jab to midwicket by Rahul for a double. Two more singles in the over. Umpire also had a word with Kohli for running on the danger area. Drinks break taken.

14:38 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 66/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , KL Rahul 11)

Stokes surprises Kohli with a full toss on the first delivery which is punched on off for a single. The next one is a yorker which Rahul somehow managed to squeeze past Buttler for a boundary. Three singles on next three deliveries followed by a leg side wide which for some reason made Buttler to appeal for a caught behind. Kohli was attempting a pull there. The last delivery was pulled for a single eventually by Kohli. 10 from the over.

14:07 (IST)

WICKET! Rohit c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran 25(25) 

Excellent planning from England. They placed a short fine leg for exactly the shot Rohit played. Sam Curran bowled full and hoped for a lofted flick, Rohit obliged and lost his wicket.
13:47 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan c Stokes b Topley 4(17)

This was coming. England built pressure on Indian openers with their disciplined bowling. Dhawan was getting beaten regularly by Topley. He finally decided to push one. This one was full, swinging away and took the edge on its way to Stokes at slips.
13:09 (IST)

England XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, B Stokes, D Malan, J Buttler, L Livingstone, M Ali, S Curran, T Curran, A Rashid, R Topley
13:09 (IST)

India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, KL Rahul, R Pant, H Pandya, K Pandya, S Thakur, B Kumar, K Yadav, P Krishna
13:05 (IST)

England changes

Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan and Reece Topley come in for Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood.
13:04 (IST)

India changes

Only one change for India. Rishabh Pant comes in for injured Shreyas Iyer. 
13:01 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: Jos Buttler wins toss and England have opted to bowl first in the second ODI.

Preview: With momentum on their side, Virat Kohli's India will aim to clinch the second ODI and seal the series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

After winning the T20I series, India went on earn victory in the first ODI by 66 runs. Batting first, India scored 317/5, while England, after getting a great start, collapsed and were bowled out for 251.

Eoin Morgan will miss this match and the next one due to injury so Jos Buttler will lead the side in his absence. Sam Billings will also unavailable for the second match and Liam Livingstone is set to make his ODI debut on Friday. The ECB said Dawid Malan has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.

Morgan went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday and afterwards declared himself unfit.

India's Krunal Pandya and England's Jos Buttler in action during the first ODI at Pune. Sportzpics

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," said Morgan in an ECB statement.

"There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable," the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper added.

Meanwhile, Livingstone believes he is now better prepared for the challenges of international cricket.

"I am absolutely ready – the first time around was very different to now and I have been waiting for this opportunity for a while now," he said.

"This is not just any old team you are trying to get into. They are world champions."

With inputs from AFP

