Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 12 March, 2021

12 March, 2021
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

3/1 (2.2 ov)

1st T20I
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
3/1 (2.2 ov) - R/R 1.29

Play In Progress

Shikhar Dhawan - 1

Virat Kohli (C) - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 2 6 0 0
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Adil Rashid 1.2 0 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 2/1 (1.2)

1 (1) R/R: 1

KL Rahul 1(4) S.R (25)

b Jofra Archer
India vs England Live Score, 1st T20 at Ahmedabad: Archer strikes, removes Rahul for 1

India vs England Live Score, 1st T20 at Ahmedabad: Archer strikes, removes Rahul for 1

19:11 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 2/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Jofra Archer shares the new ball with Adil Rashid, and gets off to a superb start in the form of a wicket maiden as Rahul chops the ball onto his middle stump off the second delivery, which is followed by Kohli getting a couple of rising deliveries that catch him unawares. England off to a sharp start after opting to bowl!

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Archer with the early breakthrough as Rahul nicks the ball onto his stumps! Just the kind of start England were looking for! Rahul's playing away from the body and down the wrong line, and ended up rattling his middle stump. IND 2/1

Rahul b Archer 1(4)

Full Scorecard
19:06 (IST)

This was the first time that Adil Rashid opened the bowling for England in T20Is.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:06 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

After 1 over,India 2/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan 1 , KL Rahul 1)

Adil Rashid starts off from the Adani End with a slip in place, the first couple of deliveries going for dots. Dhawan works the ball though midwicket for a single to open the team account off the third delivery. Rahul follows suit two balls later, driving the ball through mid on for a single. Dot to end the over.

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)

National anthems done. Players walk out to the centre as action gets underway for the first time in the limited-overs leg of England’s tour of India. Meanwhile, the English players are wearing black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin, the St Kitts-born former England cricketer who breathed his last aged 60 on 8 March.

Rahul and Dhawan walk out to open the innings with Rohit rested currently. Morgan starts with spin, with Rashid set to bowl the first over.

Full Scorecard
18:41 (IST)

India have a 7-7 win/loss record against England in T20Is.

India have been unbeaten in the last seven T20I series, while winning last five consecutively.

Virat Kohli needs to score 72 more runs to become the first batsman to score 3,000 T20I runs.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

18:41 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:36 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Full Scorecard
18:35 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: Probably would’ve bowled as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor. Will try to restrict them in the chase. We were probably looking to do something like this in the series where we wanted to bat first and test our bowlers in the dew in the build-up to the World Cup. Guys have practised with wet ball during training. The goal is simple. The next few months will be very important from the team point of view. Rahul and Dhawan will open. Rohit has been rested. Me at 3.

Full Scorecard
18:34 (IST)

Eoin Morgan, England captain: Wicket looks really good. It will be an even contest. We’re very excited to play in India seven months before the World Cup. Continuing to try and evolve the game that we’ve established. Five consecutive games on this track, it’s going to slow down as the series progresses. Playing XI’s very similar to the last series.

Full Scorecard
18:31 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss and skipper Eoin Morgan opts to bowl

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:07 (IST)

OUT! Archer with the early breakthrough as Rahul nicks the ball onto his stumps! Just the kind of start England were looking for! Rahul's playing away from the body and down the wrong line, and ended up rattling his middle stump. IND 2/1

Rahul b Archer 1(4)
18:36 (IST)

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
18:31 (IST)

TOSS: England win the toss and skipper Eoin Morgan opts to bowl

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Motera Live Updates: Jofra Archer shares the new ball with Adil Rashid, and gets off to a superb start in the form of a wicket maiden as Rahul chops the ball onto his middle stump off the second delivery, which is followed by Kohli getting a couple of rising deliveries that catch him unawares. England off to a sharp start after opting to bowl!

Preview: A blend of favourable results in the present and finding the perfect combination for the near future will be India's main endeavour when they square off against a well-rounded England in a five-match T20 International series starting here on Friday.

For skipper Virat Kohli, the primary aim will be to get an idea of his core group of players going into the ICC T20 World Cup in October. And he couldn't have hoped for a better opposition than a world-class English white-ball side under Eoin Morgan, ready to be way more challenging on flatter tracks which promise a run-feast.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to play in conditions where we will be playing the World Cup," England's explosive batsman-keeper Jos Buttler had recently said, shrugging off the debacle that was the Test series.

For Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, it's all about focussing on the present.

"If we focus on the present, the future will take care of itself. It's a long series and it's important to see where we stand as a team and individual," Rohit said.

While there are more advantages of having multiple options, fashionably described as a "happy headache" for any captain, there are a few pitfalls that come with such a situation. The Indian team understands this fully well, having burnt its hands during the 2019 World Cup.

It was one event where till last moment, they didn't have a settled number four.

Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will be leading India and England respectively in the T20I series. AP/AFP

Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will be leading India and England respectively in the T20I series. AP/AFP

However on the eve of the first T20 International, skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that his deputy Rohit Sharma and the flamboyant KL Rahul will be the settled first choice opening combination going into the World T20 with Shikhar Dhawan being in the reserves.

"If Rohit plays, then it's simple. KL (Rahul) and Rohit have been performing consistently at the top of the order for us and those two will start," Kohli was unambiguous in his reply that the seasoned Shikhar Dhawan will have to wait.

"In a situation, Rohit takes rest and KL has a niggle or something, Shikhi (Dhawan's nickname in team) obviously comes in as the third opener but the starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will be the ones who will start."

While Suryakumar Yadav is a sentimental favourite for many after last year's IPL and his subsequent non selection for the Australia tour, fellow Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer looks a likely starter at least in the first couple of games in that middle-order slot at No 4 or 5 depending upon the match situation.

The Motera track will certainly be a flat deck, suiting the needs of the shortest format and with a lot of batting firepower in both sides, the Ahmedabad skyline could witness a lot of fireworks from both ends.

Whether it's vice-captain Rohit, the indomitable duo of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for the hosts or captain Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy at the other end, the kookaburra white might find itself in the stands more often than not.

With the unavailability of Thangarasu Natarajan in the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be back leading the attack along side another senior Yuzvendra Chahal for company.

With England's weakness against slow bowlers' well-documented in these conditions, Chahal could have both Washington Sundar and Axar Patel for company which leaves Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini in a three-way battle.

For England, the white ball format presents them with multi-skilled cricketers like Stokes, Sam Curran and IPL auction sensation Moeen Ali for starters, who can change the complexion of any game in either departments.

Throw in specialists like pacers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and wrist spinner Adil Rashid, it will be a contest where India can never be termed firm favourites.

The next week and half would be an indication as to which direction the teams are headed in terms of preparations for the marquee event later this year.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Match Starts at 7 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: March 12, 2021 19:11:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Osbourn, Full Cricket Score: Pollard stars in hosts' four-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I at Osbourn, Full Cricket Score: Pollard stars in hosts' four-wicket win

Check out the scorecard from the 1st T201 between West Indies and Sri Lanka being played at Osbourn.

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts win by an innings and 25 runs, qualify for WTC final
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts win by an innings and 25 runs, qualify for WTC final

India vs England Live Score: Get latest cricket score and live updates, ball by ball commentary of Ind vs Eng 4th Test match being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera.

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts 24/1 at stumps, trail by 181
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England Live Score, 4th Test at Ahmedabad, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts 24/1 at stumps, trail by 181

India vs England Live Score: Get latest cricket score and live updates, ball by ball commentary of Ind vs Eng 4th Test match being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera.