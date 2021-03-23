Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 23 March, 2021

23 March, 2021
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
169/2 (32.1 ov)

1st ODI
169/2 (32.1 ov) - R/R 5.25

Virat Kohli (C) - 56

Shikhar Dhawan - 49

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 83 91 8 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Wood 6.1 1 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 169/2 (32.1)

105 (105) R/R: 6.17

Virat Kohli (C) 56(60) S.R (93.33)

c Moeen Ali b Mark Wood
India vs England, Live score, 1st ODI Match at Pune: Kohli dismissed for 56 as Wood breaks partnership

15:54 (IST)

After 31 overs,India 164/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 81 , Virat Kohli (C) 53)

Morgan brings express pace back in play as Mark Wood replaces Moeen Ali – who’s bled 28 runs in the three overs of off-spin he’s bowled today. Keeps it tight in the first four balls, before bowling one in the slot — full just outside off — that allows Dhawan to lean in and dispatch through the gap between extra cover and mid off with crisp timing, bringing up the century stand for the second wicket. Five off the over, with drinks being called onto the field for the second time in the innings. Ominous signs for the visitors the way these two are batting at the moment.

15:52 (IST)
four

FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan leans forward and drives the full delivery on the up, placing it between extra cover and mid off to bring up the century stand with Virat off 94 balls! IND 164/1

15:48 (IST)

After 30 overs,India 159/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 77 , Virat Kohli (C) 52)

Now Virat Kohli brings up his half-century — his 61st in ODIs — with a single at the start of the over. Dhawan, meanwhile, continues to make merry against the spinners, once again sweeping the ball for a boundary, this time in the direction of the vacant square leg fence. Nine off the over.

15:47 (IST)
four

FOUR! Another powerful sweep off Dhawan's bat as he finds the empty backward square leg fence! He's batting really well against the spinners, smashing both Rashid and Ali at regular intervals at the moment. IND 157/1

15:46 (IST)
fifty

Fifty up for Virat Kohli — his 61st in one-day internationals! The India skipper brings up the milestone in quiet fashion, collecting a single, although he done the job at a decent pace at run-a-ball. IND 151/1

15:45 (IST)

After 29 overs,India 150/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 71 , Virat Kohli (C) 49)

Huge over for the Indians, with 15 coming off it as the hosts reach the 150-run mark for the loss of just one wicket. And Dhawan’s one to remind Moeen what he’s cost his team as he smashes a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. Partnership’s flourishing at the moment!

15:43 (IST)
four

FOUR! Change of line from Moeen, and this time Dhawan tickles this one to guide it towards fine leg for a four. The 150 comes up for India in the process! IND 150/1

15:42 (IST)
six

SIX! Second maximum of the innings, both coming off Dhawan's bat off spin! Gabbar makes room for himself, and smashes the ball inside out over extra cover, the ball sailing all the way over the fence. IND 146/1

15:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! What has happened to England's fielding all of a sudden! First Moeen dropping a sitter in the previous over, and now Stokes allowing the ball to pass under his fingers towards long off for a boundary! IND 139/1

15:40 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 135/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 61 , Virat Kohli (C) 44)

DROPPED! Shikhar Dhawan nearly perishes off the second delivery as Moeen spills the ball at deep midwicket after the left-hander pulls in his direction. Second time the batsman’s earned a reprieve in his stay at the crease today, this one a lot easier than what Roy got at backward point in the first powerplay. Five off the over. How costly will that dropped chance prove for the visitors. Dhawan himself is desperate for a big score to salvage his spot in the limited-overs sides, and will happily accept any amount of luck that falls his way today.

13:08 (IST)

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
13:02 (IST)

England win the toss, and skipper Eoin Morgan opts to field
12:42 (IST)

Just In: Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna to make debuts for India in the first ODI. They have received their caps in the team huddle before the game. 

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Pune Live Updates:

Preview: England's tour of India reaches its final leg as Eoin Morgan's men prepare themselves for the 50-over contests following the conclusion of the Twenty20 Internationals, with the first ODI taking place on Tuesday.

The two sides, having already played four Tests and five T20Is, will lock horns in three One-Day Internationals — taking place on 23, 26 and 28 March respectively, with all the games in Pune — before the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on 9 April.

Having lost the Test series convincingly by a 3-1 margin, and then going on to lose the T20I rubber after gaining a 2-1 series lead at one point, the focus for the visitors will be on laying their hands on at least one trophy before their players break for the IPL, or head back home for the County Championship. England, after all, are the 50-over World Champions and a very much the formidable force in the format.

India, on the other hand, will hope to use the momentum gained from their impressive turnaround in the T20Is to win them the ODI contests. Virat Kohli's men managed to successfully defend totals in the last two games of the T20Is — both of which were must-win affairs — with the last match of the series seeing the hosts dominate on all departments to register a 36-run win.

The series will be all the more important for the ageing Shikhar Dhawan, who has been pushed out of the opener's slot in T20Is now in addition to Tests, but has been picked as the first-choice opener alongside vice-captain Rohit Sharma. For Dhawan, who is facing massive competition from a host of others including KL Rahul, this series will perhaps be one of the last set of chances that he gets if he is to retain his place in the one-day side till the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Among the key changes in personnel in the two teams is Jofra Archer missing out for the visitors. The searing pacer's elbow issue worsened during the T20I contests, and not only will he be sitting out of the ODI series, but will also likely to miss the early part of IPL 2021.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

Updated Date: March 23, 2021 16:01:18 IST

