India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI at Pune: Hosts hope to keep party going as tour enters final leg

12:17 (IST)

"We will continue backing our players"

The India skipper has firmly stated he will continue to support his players through thick and thin while addressing reporters in the virtual press conference ahead of the ODI series.

12:12 (IST)

Focus on Dhawan as tour enters ODI leg

Shikhar Dhawan was pushed out of the T20I opener's slot after a couple of failures at the start of the T20I series, and the upcoming one-dayers could very well be his last set of opportunities to retain his place in at least one of the Indian squads, given the massive competition he faces from KL Rahul and a whole host of other youngsters.

Read the preview of the first one-dayer here

12:02 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first one-day international between India and England, the tour entering its final leg after the Tests and T20Is — both of which were won by India. The tour also enters the state of Maharashtra for the first time after Chennai and Ahmedabad, with Pune hosting all three matches in the series.

Highlights

title-img

India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Pune Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Preview: England's tour of India reaches its final leg as Eoin Morgan's men prepare themselves for the 50-over contests following the conclusion of the Twenty20 Internationals, with the first ODI taking place on Tuesday.

The two sides, having already played four Tests and five T20Is, will lock horns in three One-Day Internationals — taking place on 23, 26 and 28 March respectively, with all the games in Pune — before the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on 9 April.

Having lost the Test series convincingly by a 3-1 margin, and then going on to lose the T20I rubber after gaining a 2-1 series lead at one point, the focus for the visitors will be on laying their hands on at least one trophy before their players break for the IPL, or head back home for the County Championship. England, after all, are the 50-over World Champions and a very much the formidable force in the format.

India, on the other hand, will hope to use the momentum gained from their impressive turnaround in the T20Is to win them the ODI contests. Virat Kohli's men managed to successfully defend totals in the last two games of the T20Is — both of which were must-win affairs — with the last match of the series seeing the hosts dominate on all departments to register a 36-run win.

The trophy that will be handed to the winners of the three-match ODI series between India and England. Sportzpics

The series will be all the more important for the ageing Shikhar Dhawan, who has been pushed out of the opener's slot in T20Is now in addition to Tests, but has been picked as the first-choice opener alongside vice-captain Rohit Sharma. For Dhawan, who is facing massive competition from a host of others including KL Rahul, this series will perhaps be one of the last set of chances that he gets if he is to retain his place in the one-day side till the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Among the key changes in personnel in the two teams is Jofra Archer missing out for the visitors. The searing pacer's elbow issue worsened during the T20I contests, and not only will he be sitting out of the ODI series, but will also likely to miss the early part of IPL 2021.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.

Updated Date: March 23, 2021 12:07:18 IST

