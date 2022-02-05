Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs England Live Score, U19 World Cup Final: Yash Dhull and Co set sight on record fifth title

17:44 (IST)

Less than 30 minutes to go for the toss, so let's take a look at both the squads: 

Squads

India: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.

England: Tom Prest (captain), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell , James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin Cliff.

17:30 (IST)

Yash Dhull aces the art of soaking up pressure to guide India to fourth successive final

India U-19 head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had earlier spoken about how instinctive Dhull is as a leader. And now we know that under pressure he is the crisis man for the team. Here's Sandipan Banerjee's piece following India's win over Australia. 

17:20 (IST)

From Yash Dhull to Shaik Rasheed, here are top Indian players to keep an eye on in the final against England. Check them out here 

17:10 (IST)

Statistically and historically India have had an upper hand over England in the U-19 World Cups. They have won six out of the eight matches and lost just two.

The early clashes were dominated by India as they won five in a row.

Here's a look at the head-to-head outcome between the two teams. 

16:59 (IST)

England's road to final: 

Group A, beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets 

Group A, beat Canada by 106 runs 

Group A, beat UAE by 189 runs 

Quarter-final, beat South Africa by 6 wickets 

Semi-final, beat Afghanistan by 15 runs (DLS method) 

16:49 (IST)

India road to the final: 

Group B, beat South Africa by 45 runs 

Group B, beat Ireland by 174 runs 

Group B, beat Uganda by 326 runs 

Quarter-final, beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Semi-final, beat Australia by 96 runs

Click here to read in detail about each and every match of India's campaign so far. 

16:41 (IST)

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history.

And come Saturday, they look on course for a record-extending fifth title given the depth of talent and form but standing in the way is a driven English team, chasing its own piece of history in what promises to be an enthralling summit clash.

Yash Dull and Co will aim to add to India's rich legacy when they take on England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. 

Click here to read the match preview

16:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup final between India and England set to take place at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India are aiming for a record fifth title while England will set sights on just their second trophy. Stay tuned as we build up towards what promises to be an exciting contest. 

16:30 (IST)

India vs England, Live cricket score, U19 World Cup Final: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup final between India and England set to take place at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India are aiming for a record fifth title while England will set sight on just their second trophy. Stay tuned as we build up towards what promises to be an exciting contest.

Preview: India lock horns with England in the final of the 2022 U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It's the BIG one. The final of the U-19 World Cup. It's a familiar stage for India and a rather unfamiliar one for England. This is India's fourth final in a row in the U-19 World Cup, eighth overall while it's just the second one for England and their first in 24 years.

England won the trophy in 1998, beating New Zealand and after that this is just the second time they have reached the final.

Both the teams have had a dominating campaign so far and that's what makes this final an exciting contest. England had dominated the group stages but faced a stiff competition from Afghanistan in the semis. England held their nerve and edged Afghanistan by 15 runs in the rain curtailed match. India on the other hand thumped Australia by 96 runs. Captain Yash Dhull and vice captain Shaik Rasheed put on a mammoth 204-run stand off 200 balls to propel India to a competitive 290. The bowlers then carried forward the momentum and bundled Australia out for 194.

Dhull will again be India's go to man in the final. He's performed really well under pressure and delivered the goods.

The English batting has largely done well with four batters averaging 50 or more - Thomas Prest, George Bell, Alex Horton and William Luxton. However, for them the biggest threat will be India's spinners. A lot will depend on how they handle the Indian spin attack which has a really good variety.

India have had an upper hand over England in the U-19 World Cups. They have won six out of the eight matches while England have won just two.

With England looking to improve their record against India and aim for the second title and India looking to bag their fifth, we can expect a cracker of a finale.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the semi-final between India and Australia:

When will the final of the U-19 World Cup between India and England take place?

The final of the U-19 World Cup between India and England will take place on 5 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs England U19 final is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs England U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browsefirstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: February 05, 2022 17:31:14 IST

