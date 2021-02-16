Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 4: Root, Lawrence resume proceedings for visitors

09:45 (IST)

After 23 overs,England 61/3 ( Dan Lawrence 24 , Joe Root (C) 5)

Lawrence drives the ball through cover point off the first ball, coming back for a second run, before patting the ball towards mid on for a single two balls later. Root deals with a couple of spitters before collecting a single off the last ball.

09:42 (IST)

After 22 overs,England 57/3 ( Dan Lawrence 21 , Joe Root (C) 4)

Root’s surprised by the extra bounce while defending the third delivery, getting hit on the bat handle and lobbing the ball towards the vacant short leg region. Next ball we see a man get placed at that position for the same. Maiden for Siraj.

09:42 (IST)

After 21 overs,England 57/3 ( Dan Lawrence 21 , Joe Root (C) 4)

Spin from the other end, with Axar bowling from the Pattabhiraman End. The left-arm spinner gets a couple of deliveries to kick up from full length right away. Just the one from the over, with Root collecting an easy single on offer off the fourth ball.

09:34 (IST)

After 20 overs,England 56/3 ( Dan Lawrence 21 , Joe Root (C) 3)

Siraj starts off with a delivery to Root that goes down leg, and follows it up with a short ball two deliveries later that is pulled behind square by the England captain for a single — the first run of the day. Lawrence guides the ball behind square on the off side, getting enough time to return for a second run. Three from the over.

09:32 (IST)

Mohammed Siraj starts off from the Anna Pavilion End with Joe Root on strike. England begin their near-impossible task of saving/winning the Test with two full days left in the second Test.

09:22 (IST)

Some interesting statistics before Day 4 begins 

Scoring a century and taking a 5-wicket haul in Tests:

5 : Ian Botham
3 : Ravichandran Ashwin*
2 : Gary Sobers/Mushtaq Mohammad/Jacques Kallis/Shakib Al Hasan 

Ravi Ashwin’s century was the 18th century for India, came while batting at No.8 or lower across formats. It’s a record. Only New Zealand have recorded 18 such instances. 

Ravichandran Ashwin has now scored three Test tons batting at No.8 or lower - the most among all the Indians

India set a target of 482 runs against England in this Test - the highest target which they set without declaring in Tests. The previous highest was 458 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2013. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

09:22 (IST)
09:12 (IST)

England spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel might be one of the few from that particular camp to say anything positive about the surface that is hosting the ongoing second Test.

"We understand it all as a playing group, maybe it's an educational thing for someone outside the group but if you're in the sub-continent, wickets spin," said Patel after the third day's play

Full Story

09:02 (IST)

People need to change their mindset: Axar

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who dismissed Joe Root for his maiden wicket on Test debut earlier in the match, has come out in support of the Chepauk curator, saying the Indian team doesn't complain as much about green tops when it's their turn to visit England, adding such mindset needs to be done away with in teams.

Read the full story here

08:52 (IST)

Ashwin, who certainly was the toast of the fans as well as the experts after his magical display with the bat on the third day of the second day, went on to credit India batting coach and former opener Vikram Rathour for the way his "batting has come through over the last four-five matches" in comments made in the post-match press conference.

Click here for more

08:42 (IST)

Ashwin, Kohli show how it's done

The Chepauk pitch in the second Test turned out to be one that starting turning and bouncing awkwardly from the word 'go', and came in for heavy criticism from many, especially former England cricketers, when Joe Root's men were bundled out for a meagre 134 in response to India's first innings total of 329. Some, like former England captain Michael Vaughan, even went to the extent of describing it as a "beach".

It ultimately took a well-constructed 62 from the Indian captain as well as a memorable century from the local hero Ravichandran Ashwin to silence the Chepauk critics, and show one certainly could bat on this surface with with the right technique and mindset.

Yash Jha delves further into the topic in his analysis of the third day's play

Highlights

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates:Follow this space for the latest update on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai.

Day 3 report: Ravichandran Ashwin hit a sparkling century and took a key wicket Monday to edge India closer to a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England, who face a daunting target of 482 to win.

The tourists, who lead the four-match series 1-0, were struggling at 53 for three at stumps on the third day in Chennai.

Dan Lawrence, on 19, and skipper Joe Root, on two, will resume batting Tuesday on the turning pitch.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets including Dom Sibley, for three, and Jack Leach, who was sent in as nightwatchman, for nought.

"There is spin on offer but it depends how much speed you hit (as a spinner). Bowling slow is not helping," Patel told reporters.

Pundits have criticised the pitch at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with former England captain Michael Vaughan calling it a "Chennai beach".

But Patel said no one should have reservations about the pitch.

"When we go outside India and get seaming tracks, we don't say that the pitch has too much grass. People should change their mindset," he said.

England spin coach Jeetan Patel said the team will not throw in the towel.

"We have got to keep staying positive. We have got stroke makers in the group and we want them to keep expressing themselves," said the former New Zealand spinner.

"I am not going to say we are going to win this game but we are going to shake a stick at it."

Following up on his five wickets in the first innings, Ashwin got Rory Burns caught at slip for 25 to take his match tally to six.

Ashwin scored his fifth Test century and first against England before India were bowled out for 286 in the final session.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India during day three of the second PayTM test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 15th February 2021 Photo by Pankaj Nangia/ Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin scored his fifth Test century in the second Test against England. Sportzpics

Spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach claimed four wickets each.

England have been battling to avoid defeat since a first innings collapse on the second day, and will have to mount a record run chase to secure a miracle victory.

Freak run out

The Chennai-born Ashwin survived reprieves on 28, 56 and 70 runs.

He then got to his hundred with an edge to the boundary, which was met by loud cheers from the home crowd.

He put on a 96-run seventh-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 62 before falling to Ali's off spin.

Ashwin got help from number 11 Mohammed Siraj to get to his century as they put on 49 runs for the final wicket. Olly Stone bowled Ashwin to end India's innings.

"I don't know when I will play my next Test here, but I'm very pleased," said Ashwin.

"I was just telling Siraj to look at the line of the ball and go wherever he wants. It was a funny thing and it was exciting to see how he (Siraj) celebrated and that says a few things about the dressing room."

Resuming the day on 54-1, India lost five wickets in the morning session with Ali and Leach combining to do some damage.

Cheteshwar Pujara went for seven after a freak run out when his bat jammed behind the crease while attempting to get back following a flick to short leg.

Sharma, who made 161 in India's first innings, added one to his overnight 25 before being stumped by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off Leach.

Foakes, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, was in action again to send back his Indian rival Rishabh Pant, stumped for eight off Leach again.

The stadium witnessed a security breach in the lunch break when a boy walked onto the ground from the stands near where players from both sides were practising. Security guards escorted him away.

Fans have been allowed to watch the second Test action live in Chennai, the first time that has been permitted at a stadium in India since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 16, 2021

