India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 3: Hosts look to put up unassailable total in bid to level series

08:10 (IST)

India took command of the second Test after an exhilarating day two when 15 wickets fell on a rapidly deteriorating pitch with star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ensuring a massive first-innings lead for the hosts with his 29th five-wicket haul, on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 300 for six, Rishabh Pant took India to 329 in their first innings with an unbeaten 58 before running out of partners.

Click here to read the Day 2 report 

08:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the second Test between India and England! The hosts currently find themselves in an excellent spot, having batted their way to a massive total of 329 in the first innings before bowling out England for just 134 runs. With Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara now at the crease, and India's lead already stretched to 249 runs, Day 3 will probably see the hosts go for the jugular in their attempt to level the series at 1-1. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from today's action!

Highlights

title-img
08:00 (IST)

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: India built a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped skittle England for 134 on day two of the second Test on Sunday.

Day 2 Report: The hosts were 54 for one at stumps in Chennai with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven.

India are in sight of a victory that would level the four-match series after their crushing defeat in the opening Test.

Sharma, who hit 161 in India's first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali.

Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.

Ashwin had earlier claimed five wickets as England collapsed in response to India's 329, conceding a lead of 195.

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said it was one of the most difficult batting pitches he had seen.

"The guys have plans but they didn't happen today for us," said Thorpe.

But Ashwin said batsmen have to adapt on a spinners' pitch like they do on tracks that favour fast bowlers.

"It's about being very patient (on a turning track) like you play on a seaming wicket. You need to really tide through the early phase and then start putting runs on the board," he said.

"So I think the same kind of expectations and benchmarks need to be set on a challenging pitch."

It was the veteran off-spinner's second successive five-wicket haul and his 29th in 76 Tests. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and fast bowler Ishant Sharma took two wickets each.

'Extremely difficult to bat'

England's Foakes made an unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.

"It was extremely difficult (to bat) against a high-quality spin outfit and the pitch was playing tricks," Foakes told Channel 4 television.

"I just tried to play within my limits and try to play the ball late. I think some balls are taking the top of the surface and I was trying to stick to my game plan."

He added: "I think the wicket has plenty, if we bowl well we have a good chance of bowling them out."

England lost half their side for 52 when Ashwin bowled Ben Stokes for 18.

Foakes, taking the place of Jos Buttler who returned home after the opening win, put on 35 with Ollie Pope.

The pair batted for over 50 minutes before pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck with his first ball of the Test, removing Pope for 22. Patel then dismissed Moeen Ali for six.

England had crashed to 39 for four in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for six.

Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns leg before with the third ball of the innings.

But it was Patel claiming Root for his maiden Test wicket that raised the roof in the stadium where fans were allowed for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

Coming into his 101st Test with scores of 228, 186 and 218 in his previous three matches, Root mistimed a sweep and was caught at short fine leg.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant hit an unbeaten 58 before India's innings ended in the first hour of play. They had resumed on 300-6.

Ali claimed four wickets, including two in his first over of the day. Fast bowler Olly Stone took three.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: February 15, 2021 08:07:08 IST

