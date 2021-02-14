Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs England At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 February, 2021

13 February, 2021
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
India

India

329/10 (95.5 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

39/4 (18.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
329/10 (95.5 ov) - R/R 3.43 39/4 (18.0 ov) - R/R 2.17

Lunch

England trail by 290 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Dan Lawrence - 8

Ben Stokes - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ben Stokes Batting 8 16 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 9 2 15 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 39/4 (18)

16 (16) R/R: 2.13

Dan Lawrence 8(29)
Ben Stokes 8(16)

Dan Lawrence 9(52) S.R (17.3)

c Shubman Gill b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 2: Hosts with upper hand at lunch as visitors reach 39/4

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 2: Hosts with upper hand at lunch as visitors reach 39/4

11:35 (IST)

After 18 overs,England 39/4 ( Ben Stokes 8)


Ashwin collects a wicket maiden, ending Lawrence’s long vigil at the stroke of lunch as the batsman edges the ball to Gill at short leg. Top session for the hosts, collecting four English top-order wickets for less than 40 runs after scoring 300-plus in the first innings. Big task ahead for Stokes and the remainder of the batting order!

See you on the other side of the break!

Full Scorecard
11:33 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Lawrence departs at the stroke of lunch, edging the ball to short leg. Was done in by the extra bounce, and Gill held on to the ball safely! Kohli and company elated at lunch, having reduced England to 39/4

Lawrence c Gill b Ashwin 9(52)

Full Scorecard
11:29 (IST)

After 17 overs,England 38/3 ( Dan Lawrence 9 , Ben Stokes 7)


Lawrence negotiates a tough over from Axar as Pant keeps shouting “Ye data reh” from behind the stumps along with inaudible instructions from Kohli. Maiden for the left-arm spinner.

Full Scorecard
11:27 (IST)

After 16 overs,England 38/3 ( Dan Lawrence 9 , Ben Stokes 7)


Lawrence taps the ball towards point for a brace at the start of the over, followed by a single that involves a bit of hesitation on Stokes’ part. India lose a review after an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Stokes off the fourth delivery, with Kohli reluctantly giving into Ashwin’s pleas. Ball was sailing over the stumps, confirms HawkEye. Three off the over.

Full Scorecard
11:22 (IST)

After 15 overs,England 35/3 ( Dan Lawrence 6 , Ben Stokes 7)


Faint appeal for lbw off the fourth delivery of the over after Lawrence gets rapped on the front pad, but Axar seems to be the only one interested in it. Lawrence keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery.

Full Scorecard
11:19 (IST)

After 14 overs,England 34/3 ( Dan Lawrence 5 , Ben Stokes 7)

Tidy over from Ashwin, with just the two singles coming off it. Kohli and Pant, meanwhile, are chirping away non-stop at the moment to build pressure on Lawrence and Stokes, hoping to get another wicket before the interval.

Full Scorecard
11:18 (IST)

After 13 overs,England 32/3 ( Dan Lawrence 4 , Ben Stokes 6)

Stokes sweeps Ashwin behind square at the start of this over, collecting a couple of runs as a result. Takes a single three balls later. Another less than 15 minutes left for lunch on the second day.

Full Scorecard
11:14 (IST)

After 12 overs,England 29/3 ( Dan Lawrence 4 , Ben Stokes 3)

Five off the over, including a brace to Lawrence off the last delivery, attempting to slog the ball towards midwicket but not quite getting the connection to get it all the way to the fence.

Full Scorecard
11:11 (IST)

After 11 overs,England 24/3 ( Dan Lawrence 1 , Ben Stokes 1)

Root sweeps in front of square at the start of the over, getting enough time to come back for a second as the ball gets intercepted at deep midwicket. Axar gets the big man two balls later, with Root getting a thick outside edge that results in a simple catch for Ashwin near short fine. India well and truly on top at the moment, with the pitch tailor-made for their spinners. Stokes the new man at the crease. Three runs and a wicket in this over.

Full Scorecard
11:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Axar Patel's maiden Test wicket is an in-form Joe Root! Cannot get any better than that for the debutant! Goes for another sweep, only this time getting a thick outsidge edge that results in the ball ballooning over to Ashwin near short fine. ENG 23/3

Root c Ashwin b Axar 6(12)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
11:33 (IST)

OUT! Lawrence departs at the stroke of lunch, edging the ball to short leg. Was done in by the extra bounce, and Gill held on to the ball safely! Kohli and company elated at lunch, having reduced England to 39/4

Lawrence c Gill b Ashwin 9(52)
11:07 (IST)

OUT! Axar Patel's maiden Test wicket is an in-form Joe Root! Cannot get any better than that for the debutant! Goes for another sweep, only this time getting a thick outsidge edge that results in the ball ballooning over to Ashwin near short fine. ENG 23/3

Root c Ashwin b Axar 6(12)
10:55 (IST)

OUT! Sibley perishes after a confident start, nicking the ball off the hump of the bat after a deflection off his pad, the result of missing a sweep. Kohli collects the catch safely from leg slip. ENG 16/2

Sibley c Kohli b Ashwin 16(25)
10:27 (IST)

OUT! Ishant strikes off the third delivery of the day by trapping Burns leg-before! The batsman decides to use DRS, with the visitors keeping their review after wickets is 'Umpire's Call'. Just the start India were looking for. ENG 0/1

Burns lbw Ishant 0(3)
10:09 (IST)

OUT! One shot too many from Siraj and he ends up nicking the ball to the keeper, leaving Pant stranded on 58 and quite furious! IND 329 all out

Siraj c Foakes b Stone 4(2)
10:07 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep nicks a back-of-length delivery from Stone, and Foakes makes no mistake behind the stumps with the umpire raising his finger right away. Just one more wicket left for England to grab before their openers walk out to bat. IND 325/9

Kuldeep c Foakes b Stone 0(15)
09:50 (IST)

Fifty up for Rishabh Pant! Brings up the milestone with a quick single after the back-to-back boundaries earlier in the over. His sixth in Test cricket, taking 65 deliveries to get to this one. IND 317/8
09:40 (IST)

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Moeen, and so far England are doing a good job in their mission to keep India restricted to as low a total as possible. Ishant gets a leading edge off a full toss, resulting in a simple catch for Burns at square leg. IND 301/8

Ishant c Burns b Moeen 0(2)
09:38 (IST)

OUT! Moeen gets the early wicket on the second day, thanks to some superb work behind the stumps by Foakes. After getting beaten for turn, Axar shifts forward, taking his backfoot off the crease. Foakes, who has been brilliant in this match so far, whips the bails off in a flash. IND 301/7

Axar st Foakes b Moeen 5(14)

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: Ashwin collects a wicket maiden, ending Lawrence’s long vigil at the stroke of lunch as the batsman edges the ball to Gill at short leg. Top session for the hosts, collecting four English top-order wickets for less than 40 runs after scoring 300-plus in the first innings. Big task ahead for Stokes and the remainder of the batting order! See you on the other side of the break!

Day 1 Report: Sharma, welcomed with chants of "Rohit! Rohit!", hit 161 and put on a key fourth-wicket partnership of 162 with Ajinkya Rahane after India — down 1-0 in the four-match series — elected to bat first in Chennai.

Rishabh Pant, on 33, and Axar Patel, on five, were batting at the close of play after England's bowlers took three wickets in the final session.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each on a pitch that offered turn even on day one.

Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for nought to put India in trouble at 86-3, stunning the raucous 15,000-strong home crowd — present for the first time since the pandemic — into silence.

But Sharma's knock restored the exuberant mood of cheering fans, all of whom backed the home team except for a brave half dozen Barmy Army soldiers.

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli (captain) of India and Joe Root (captain) of England posing with Test series Trophy during day one of the first test match between India and England held at the Chidambaram Stadium stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India on the 5th February 2021. Sportzpics

"It was great fun to have them at the ground. I mean it is something that livens up the whole atmosphere of the stadium," Sharma told reporters.

"When there was no one at the ground in the first Test, the intensity was slightly low from both the teams... I am happy that they witnessed some good cricket today."

His seventh Test century was his first against England. When he crossed 150 in his 36th five-day match he got a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd.

But Leach broke through with his left-arm spin to send Sharma trudging back to the pavilion in the final session after the batsman holed out a catch to deep square leg.

Sharma, who survived a tight stumping chance — given not out by the TV umpire — off Leach on 159, hit 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball stay.

Rahane, who hit form after scores of one and nought in the first Test, soon fell to Ali, bowled on another good delivery by the off-spinner for 67.

Skipper Joe Root chipped in with his off-spin to get Ravichandran Ashwin caught at short leg by Ollie Pope.

"Ajinkya's knock was crucial to the team and so was our partnership. We had put the team in a comfortable position till tea," Sharma said.

"I believe 350 would be good score on this pitch and we still have four wickets left. We hope Pant and Axar can score big and get more runs as we know the wicket will turn more on day two, three and four."

Ali's 'magic ball'

Earlier Olly Stone had Shubman Gill leg before for a duck in only the second over of the day, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship with an 85-run second-wicket stand.

But then Leach took Pujara for 21 and Ali's prized scalp of Kohli left India 106 for three at lunch.

Ali bowled Kohli through the gate as the Indian captain stood shocked for a few moments while the TV umpire checked to see if the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper's gloves.

Leach said England are in the game despite a tough day on the field.

"I think it was definitely a hard day. Stone was back and got an early wicket and Moeen got Kohli out with a magic ball," Leach told Channel 4.

"It got a bit easier (to bat) as the ball got older, and you need to get partnerships and that's something we need to hold on to. We were pleased to get wickets in the end and we're in the game."

England made four changes from their opening win with Stuart Broad, Ali, Stone and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes making it into the side.

India handed left-arm spinner Axar Patel his Test debut and brought in paceman Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the team.

With inputs from AFP. 

Updated Date: February 14, 2021 11:42:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: Hosts lose Rohit Sharma early in chase of 420 as tough final day awaits
First Cricket News

India vs England: Hosts lose Rohit Sharma early in chase of 420 as tough final day awaits

At stumps, India were 39 for one, requiring another 381 runs to set a new record and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The previous best is 418, chased by West Indies against Australia in 2003.

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Pant not out on 33 as hosts end day on 300/6
First Cricket News

Highlights, India vs England, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Pant not out on 33 as hosts end day on 300/6

End of the day’s play. It’s been a good day for Team India. The 162-run partnership between Rohit and Rahane was crucial. Both the batsmen made batting look easy whereas it isn’t that easy a wicket to bat on. The ongoing stand between Axar and Pant will be important too, it will be interesting to see how far they can take India tomorrow. That’s it from us today, but do join us tomorrow as we will bring the live updates from Day 2 of the second Test. We hope you enjoyed our coverage.

India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1: Hosts reach 106/3 at lunch
First Cricket News

India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Chennai, Day 1: Hosts reach 106/3 at lunch

Follow the latest updates on the opening day of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on our live blog.