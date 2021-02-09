India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 at Chennai: Visitors look for early wickets as intriguing final day awaits

Coach Shastri and captain Kohli giving the final huddle talk to Indian team before the start of final day's play
Final huddle talk ☑️#TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IbGsQyP2fl— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2021
|England
|India
|578/10 (190.1 ov) - R/R 3.04
|337/10 (95.5 ov) - R/R 3.52
|178/10 (46.3 ov) - R/R 3.83
|39/1 (13.0 ov) - R/R 3
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|15
|35
|3
|0
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batting
|12
|23
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jack Leach
|6
|1
|21
|1
|Dom Bess
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 25/1 (5.3)
|
14 (14) R/R: 1.86
Cheteshwar Pujara 12(23)
Shubman Gill 2(22)
|
Rohit Sharma 12(20) S.R (60)
b Jack Leach
Some key stats from Day 4 by Umang Pabari:
- Ishant Sharma became the third Indian pacer to take 300 Test wickets after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan.
- England have never lost a Test in which Joe Root scored a century so far.
15 in wins, 4 in draws.
- Most 5-fors for Ashwin at a venue in Tests:
3 : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
3 : MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
3 : RGIS, Uppal, Hyderabad
3 : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Ashwin in conversation with Ishant
3⃣0⃣0⃣th Test wicket— BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021
6⃣-wicket haul
Wicket off the first ball of the 2nd innings @ashwinravi99 & @ImIshant come together for a chat after notching up new milestones - by @RajalArora #TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG
Watch the full interview 🎥👉https://t.co/WFveky8YnQ pic.twitter.com/9vWTnvHJhR
Ravichandran Ashwin: Never seen SG Test ball tear through seam, may be because of hard surface
The SG Test ball has failed to impress India's seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who found it bizarre that the ball's stitches came off the seam and it went soft within 40 overs during the ongoing game against England.
"Because I have never seen an SG ball tear (get torn) through the seam like that. So it could well be combination of how hard the pitch was on the first two days, even in the second innings after the 35th-40th over, the seam starting getting sort of peeled off," he said.
"It was bizarre, I mean, I haven't seen an SG ball like that in last so many years, but yeah, maybe it could be due to the pitch and the hardness of it through the centre which is making the ball gets scuffed up." – PTI
Ashwin's rare feat: First spinner in over 100 years to get a wicket off first ball of an innings
Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday became the first spinner in over 100 years of Test cricket to earn the distinction of dismissing a batsman off the very first ball of an innings. On day four of the first Test against England, Ashwin sent back England opener Rory Burns off the very first ball of the second innings, caught by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips, to become only the third spinner in the 134 year history of the game to earn that rare distinction. – PTI
Leach to Rohit, absolute beauty
Talking points from day 4
For the third time running, India will enter the final day of a Test needing a herculean batting effort. No one needs any reminding of the two erstwhile exploits. Could lightning really strike thrice? But if the odds were steep enough in the two Australian adventures, here’s the scale of the task awaiting India’s batsmen at Chepauk. There has never been a higher total successfully chased down in the history of Tests. And India haven’t batted 100 overs in the fourth innings of a Test on home soil – which is the other, seemingly more achievable target – since 1979.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between India and England in Chennai. It's been a really gripping Test match with England having the upper hand going into Day 5. They need nine wickets to win the Test while India need 381 to chase down a record 420. Another enthralling day awaits us.
England would like to make early inroads in their bid to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. India have lost Rohit Sharma early and they would hope for a solid display from overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in the first session and then take it forward in their bid to draw/win the Test.
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: England would like to make early inroads in their bid to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. India have lost Rohit Sharma early and they would hope for a solid display from overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in the first session and then take it forward in their bid to draw/win the Test.
Day 4 report: India lost Rohit Sharma in their chase for 420 after Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets to dismiss England for 178 on day four of the opening Test on Monday.
The hosts reached 39 for one at stumps after spinner Jack Leach bowled Sharma for 12 on a deteriorating Chennai pitch.
Shubman Gill, on 15, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 12, were batting at the close with India needing another 381 runs to win the first of the four Tests.
On a dominant day for spinners, Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul in England's second innings.
The off-spinner sent back Rory Burns with the first ball of the innings and struck crucial blows, including taking Ben Stokes for seven.
Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 off 32 deliveries. He hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test.
Root hit seven boundaries before being trapped lbw by paceman Jasprit Bumrah. Ollie Pope (28) and Dom Bess (25) also helped England build a big lead.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took two wickets and got wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler stumped for 24. Dan Lawrence (18) was Ishant Sharma's 300th Test wicket.
India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings in the morning session, 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.
England, who scored 578 in their first innings, decided against making the home side bat again.
Leach and paceman James Anderson took two wickets each in the morning session to pack off India after the hosts started the day 257-6.
Sundar, who made his debut in the fourth Test of India's historic win in Australia last month, put on 80 runs with overnight partner Ashwin, who made 31.
Ashwin said he was expecting England to go big on runs in their second innings after deciding against making India follow-on.
"I think the approach was something we expected that they will put 430-440 on the board, so we were also trying to manage our overs accordingly," said Ashwin.
"I am not sure what went on inside their dressing room, but I'd like to think in Test match cricket the bowlers being tired and coming out to bowl another spell all these things get factored in (when not enforcing the follow on)."
Ashwin though said it was "bizarre" to see the SG balls - used in Indian Tests - tear through the seam as early as overs 35 and 40.
"It was bizarre, I haven't seen an SG ball like that in the last so many years but yes it could be due to the pitch and the hardness of it through the centre which is making the ball scuffed up," he said.
With Inputs from AFP
At stumps, India were 39 for one, requiring another 381 runs to set a new record and take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The previous best is 418, chased by West Indies against Australia in 2003.
Pant scored a breathtaking 91 off 88 balls but then threw it away with a poor shot off Dom Bess as India finished the third day of the opening Test against England at 257 for six
Bess got Kohli's prized scalp with a ball outside the off stump that spun sharply and the Indian captain pressed forward only to get an inside edge for a catch at short leg.