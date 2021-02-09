India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 at Chennai: Visitors look for early wickets as intriguing final day awaits

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: England would like to make early inroads in their bid to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. India have lost Rohit Sharma early and they would hope for a solid display from overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill in the first session and then take it forward in their bid to draw/win the Test.

Day 4 report: India lost Rohit Sharma in their chase for 420 after Ravichandran Ashwin took six wickets to dismiss England for 178 on day four of the opening Test on Monday.

The hosts reached 39 for one at stumps after spinner Jack Leach bowled Sharma for 12 on a deteriorating Chennai pitch.

Shubman Gill, on 15, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 12, were batting at the close with India needing another 381 runs to win the first of the four Tests.

On a dominant day for spinners, Ashwin claimed his 28th five-wicket haul in England's second innings.

The off-spinner sent back Rory Burns with the first ball of the innings and struck crucial blows, including taking Ben Stokes for seven.

Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 off 32 deliveries. He hit 218 in the first innings of his 100th Test.

Root hit seven boundaries before being trapped lbw by paceman Jasprit Bumrah. Ollie Pope (28) and Dom Bess (25) also helped England build a big lead.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took two wickets and got wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler stumped for 24. Dan Lawrence (18) was Ishant Sharma's 300th Test wicket.

India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings in the morning session, 42 runs short of avoiding the follow on despite Washington Sundar's unbeaten 85.

England, who scored 578 in their first innings, decided against making the home side bat again.

Leach and paceman James Anderson took two wickets each in the morning session to pack off India after the hosts started the day 257-6.

Sundar, who made his debut in the fourth Test of India's historic win in Australia last month, put on 80 runs with overnight partner Ashwin, who made 31.

Ashwin said he was expecting England to go big on runs in their second innings after deciding against making India follow-on.

"I think the approach was something we expected that they will put 430-440 on the board, so we were also trying to manage our overs accordingly," said Ashwin.

"I am not sure what went on inside their dressing room, but I'd like to think in Test match cricket the bowlers being tired and coming out to bowl another spell all these things get factored in (when not enforcing the follow on)."

Ashwin though said it was "bizarre" to see the SG balls - used in Indian Tests - tear through the seam as early as overs 35 and 40.

"It was bizarre, I haven't seen an SG ball like that in the last so many years but yes it could be due to the pitch and the hardness of it through the centre which is making the ball scuffed up," he said.

With Inputs from AFP