India vs England Live Score, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 2: Stokes joins Root as visitors resume innings

09:32 (IST)

After 90 overs,England 263/3 ( Joe Root (C) 128 , Ben Stokes 0)

Bumrah, round the wicket, starts off with a full delivery and on the stumps. Stokes blocks it. The next one is outside off stump, Stokes leaves it alone. Another leave from the batsman to end the over.  

09:29 (IST)

Here we are then. Play is about to start on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah will finish his over, three balls are remaining. Ben Stokes is on strike to face his first ball.  

09:17 (IST)

Pitch report

Still a very good pitch to bat on. There are one or two tricky areas for left-handers. Probably the pitch will start breaking post tea session, reckon Nick Knight and Deep Dasgupta. 

09:09 (IST)

A bit of IPL news

A report stated that Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England Test skipper Joe Root had opted out of the auction, while Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and former India pacer S Sreesanth were included for the event. Sreesanth last played in the IPL in 2013, before he was banned from cricketing activities for his role in the IPL spot-fixing scandal that year.

Click here to read the full article

08:53 (IST)

50 for Jos! 

08:43 (IST)

Joe Root hit a ton in his 100th Test. 

Here are some numbers by Umang Pabari additionally which define his greatness:

Most centuries for England against India across formats:

8 : Alastair Cook
8 : Joe Root*
7 : Kevin Pietersen

Most centuries among England batsmen in Asia in Tests/

9 : Alastair Cook
5 : Joe Root*
4 : Ken Barrington, Kevin Pietersen 

08:32 (IST)

Looks like this is going to be another sunny day at Chepauk.

08:23 (IST)

India need wickets on Day 2. They need new plans on the flat Chennai wicket. Nadeem and Sundar looked off colour the whole day yesterday and should loot to bowl more maidens to creature pressure from one end. Bumrah effected a dismissal in last over yesterday, Ishant too bowled consistently in good areas and Ashwin was bowling terrific lines and variations in the morning. If the hosts can bowl as a unit on Day 2, England cans till be curtailed under 400. 

08:10 (IST)

Joe Root is playing in his 100th Test. England Cricket celebrated the occasion with a special video for their Test captain.

08:00 (IST)

India yer again kept Kuldeep Yadav out of the XI for the first Test against England at Chennai. He was not played and Nadeem was given a run. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday slammed India for leaving left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the opening Test against England, calling it a "ridiculous decision".

Read the report here.

Load More

Highlights

title-img

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates:

Ravichandran Ashwin has the ball. Right on the stumps, Root blocks it. The next ball is outside off stump, Root pushes and takes a single. Now Ashwin vs Stokes. The ball is drifting in but Stokes is watchful. Four dots to end the over.

Day 1 report: Joe Root scored a century in his 100th Test match to lead England to 263-3 at stumps on the first day of the series opener against India on Friday.

After reaching his 20th Test ton, Root went on to 128 not out in 197 deliveries. He struck 14 fours and a six. Dom Sibley scored 87 as the pair added 200 runs for the third wicket.

“It is a special hundred, but there’s a huge amount of cricket to be played," Root said. "Hopefully this will contribute to a good first-innings total. India made us work hard for the runs.”

Root became the ninth batter to score a hundred in his 100th Test, joining compatriots Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Root reached his fifty early in the third session. He was watchful against India’s main bowlers but opened up to play attractive shots as the session went deeper.

Using optimal footwork and sweep shots to good effect, Root accelerated after tea and dominated the Indian bowling attack on its home soil.

England crossed 200 in the 74th over. Root and Sibley added 100 off 234 balls.

The Indian bowlers toiled hard but the Chepauk pitch didn’t offer much assistance as Root reached his third successive Test hundred off 164 deliveries.

At the other end, Sibley occupied the crease for 286 deliveries before India struck late when Jasprit Bumrah (2-40) trapped Sibley lbw with a pinpoint yorker. A tired Sibley unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

England was 67-2 at lunch, and 140-2 at tea.

The pitch at an empty M.A. Chidambaram Stadium has a sprinkling of grass on it, but it is mostly to bind the surface together than to help out the fast bowlers.

“It is a strong first day for us. The pitch played well, although it had an unusual look. It is on the slower side. I was trying to get used to the surface early on and then with time I found it a bit easier," Root said. "It was a bit of a shame to lose Dom at the end. We wanted to take our partnership as deep as we could.”

Sibley and Rory Burns (33) had added 63 runs for the first wicket before India struck twice through Ravichandran Ashwin (1-68) and Bumrah to even out the first session.

England made four changes from its last Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Rory Burns replaced injured opener Zak Crawley and Jofra Archer came in for Mark Wood. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope replaced Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow, who have been rested for the first half of this series.

India made three changes from its last Test against Australia in Brisbane which capped a 2-1 series win. Skipper Virat Kohli returned to lead the side after a six-week paternity leave for the birth of his first child, a daughter.

The hosts went with three spinners. Washington Sundar retained his spot while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem came in for pacer Shardul Thakur.

Nadeem was a late inclusion to the India squad after all-rounder Axar Patel complained of pain in his left knee late on Thursday.

Veteran pace bowler Ishant Sharma also returned to the side after missing the Australian series due to injury and rehabilitation.

It is the first time international cricket has returned to India since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: February 06, 2021 09:37:18 IST

Tags:

