India vs England Live Score, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1: Joe Root wins toss and England will bat first

TOSS UPDATE
Joe Root wins the toss and chooses to bat first.
|England
|India
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pant to keep wickets
🗣️ "Rishabh Pant will take the gloves tomorrow."#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli on @rishabhpant17's impact in the recently concluded Australia series and taking care of wicketkeeping duties in the first @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk. pic.twitter.com/bbY9hhsb6O— BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2021
Virat Kohli says becoming a father is 'greatest moment of life'
India skipper Virat Kohli called the triumph in Australia the most special series win for his team, but he did not mind missing it for the birth of his child, the "greatest moment" of his life.
Bad news for India as Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test.
The BCCI Press release reads as following:
"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Paytm Test against England to be played in Chennai from Friday. The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India’s optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India’s squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players."
The 100th Test is always special for any player. On 5 February, England captain Joe Root will play his landmark Test on Indian soil amid the pandemic. He will become the 15th England player to achieve the milestone. He is an active member of the famous quartet in world cricket which includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root himself.
And as he awaits his 100th Test against India at Chennai, let's look at a few of the pathbreaking stats of Root's 99 Test career.
England opener Zak Crawley was on Thursday ruled out of the first two Test matches against India after sustaining a freak wrist injury on his 23rd birthday.
Read the report here.
The upcoming India-England Test series, which begins from 5 February in Chennai, has many narratives running around it: race for the World Test Championship final at Lord's; Virat Kohli's comeback; and an opportunity for the hosts to extend their unbeaten home record. But nothing comes closer to the emotional value which international cricket's return to Indian soil brings.
Read the series preview by Ujwal Singh here.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and England at Chennai.
After a memorable series victory against Australia, Team India are back in red ball cricket, this time at their home against Joe Root and Co. The Test series also brings cricket back to India after a prolonged gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India start as favourites but England also have form on their side, as they showed it in the recent series victory in Sri Lanka.
It will be interesting to see the playing XI of the hosts and also the nature of MA Chidambaram pitch.
Stay tuned as we bring all the updates from Day 1.
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Updates: After a memorable series victory against Australia, Team India are back in red ball cricket, this time at their home against Joe Root and Co. The Test series also brings cricket back to India after a prolonged gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India start as favourites but England also have form on their side, as they showed it in the recent series victory in Sri Lanka.
Preview: Virat Kohli returns to captain a buoyant India against England as they aim to build on their crushing win over Australia by sealing a place in the World Test Championship final. Kohli, who welcomed a baby daughter last month, missed most of the Australia series on paternity leave as Ajinkya Rahane led an injury-ravaged side from 0-1 down to a sensational 2-1 away win.
Next up is the much-anticipated four-game series against Joe Root's England, who are also on a winning streak after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 on their first Test tour since the pandemic.
However, India start as strong favourites on their spin-friendly home pitches, where England haven't won a Test since 2012.
The hosts will also expect to clinch their place in the inaugural World Test Championship final in June at Lord's, where New Zealand await.
India top the table followed by New Zealand, Australia and England. The Black Caps reached the final when Australia called off their tour of South Africa over coronavirus concerns.
Paceman Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will miss the first two Tests due to injuries.
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack that also includes Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will also be key on the Indian pitches.
England have come equipped with their spin options in Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Moeen Ali, who has recovered from the COVID-19 infection that kept him out of the Sri Lanka series.
Root, who hit match-winning scores of 228 and 186 in the first and second Sri Lanka Tests, will complete a century of Tests in the first game.
The visitors have been boosted by the return of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns as they rotate players to reduce their time in biosecure "bubbles". Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will go home after the first Test, while Jonny Bairstow has been rested for the opening two matches.
The first Test in Chennai is behind closed doors, but 50 percent capacity — 16,500 — will be allowed at the second Test in the same venue.
Here's all you need to know about the first Test at Chennai:
When is the first Test between India and England?
The first Test between India and England will begin on 5th February, Friday.
Where will the first India-England Test be played?
The first India-England Test will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the first India-Australia Test begin?
The first India-England Test will begin at 9.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 9 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England 1st Test?
The first Test between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from AFP
