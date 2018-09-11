First Cricket
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 5: Rashid removes Rahul, Pant quickly

Date: Tuesday, 11 September, 2018 21:31 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

332/10
Overs
122.0
R/R
2.72
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
35
India need 130 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 30 9 83 3
Ishant Sharma 31 12 62 3
292/10
Overs
95.0
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
2
Extras
14
India need 130 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 86 156 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 21 7 54 2
Stuart Broad 20 6 50 1
423/8
Overs
112.3
R/R
3.77
Fours
41
Sixes
3
Extras
25
India need 130 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Adil Rashid not out 20 14 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 23 4 61 0
Ishant Sharma 8 3 13 0
334/7
Overs
89.5
R/R
3.73
Fours
41
Sixes
5
Extras
25
India need 130 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 3 31 0 0
Ishant Sharma Batting 5 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 20 10 40 2
Stuart Broad 12 1 43 1

  • FOUR! Ishant had enough of defending and he sweeps Rashid to deep mid-wicket boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 89 overs,India 330/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Ishant Sharma 1)

    Jadeja is walking in to Anderson, to negate the swing. The one that comes in, he defends, the one which goes away, is left. Good strategy thus far. Chances are both the bowlers will be replaced soon. Stokes for Anderson and Moeen for Rashid. 19 overs more. India hangs on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 88 overs,India 330/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Ishant Sharma 1)

    This is still a good track to bat on, and we are reminded of this when Ishant Sharma drives it to the point fielder. The pair hangs on. Let's see for how long. 20 more overs to go today. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Dropped. Jadeja given a life by Jonny Bairstow... and denies James Anderson his record 564th wicket. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 87 overs,India 330/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Ishant Sharma 1)

    Anderson continues. Almost got Jadeja in the over. Bairstow who has been superb throughout the day, drops it. Went too much to his right and could not dive in time to get the catch.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 86 overs,India 330/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , Ishant Sharma 1)

    Rashid continues. There was a chance to get Ishant and it will not be surprising if these chances keep on occuring in the overs to come.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 85 overs,India 328/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 2 , Ishant Sharma 0)

    Anderson continues and the hopes of a win might have been dented but knowing how well Jadeja played in the last innings, we can hope for the two to keep on digging in there. Pant takes his own moment in the middle, closes his eyes and murmurs something, trying to calm himself down.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues. Four fielders around the bat of Ishant. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 84 overs,India 328/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 2 , )

    Pant's gone. India's hope of a far-fetched win as well. But a draw is yet possible. Ishant Sharma and his guts have the answer. Can he stay there for remaining 23 overs in the day? Can Jadeja play the best innings of his Test career? This day has swung like a pendulum. We kept our eyes on the overs remaining when the day begun, switched it to number of runs left when Pant and Rahul got going and now again to the numbers of overs left. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    And Pant has mishit it.. Continued his attacking mode and well... can you say thrown it away? Surely his wicket. Don't know about the Test, but this is a matter of time now with the new ball due. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Pant tries to go big over the long-off but does not connect well, holds out at long-on where Moeen Ali does not make a mistake. Pant c Moeen Ali b Adil Rashid 114(146)

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 83 overs,India 326/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 113 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)

    Anderson continues and the hopes of a win might have been dented but knowing how well Jadeja played in the last innings, we can hope for the two to keep on digging in there. Pant takes his own moment in the middle, closes his eyes and murmurs something, trying to calm himself down. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 82 overs,India 326/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 113 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)

    Rahul departs. Outdone by a rising leg spin delivery from Rashid. This was a superb knock, worthy of a standing ovation which he got from the Oval crowd. But now is India going to stick to the plan of chasing this down? The kind of shots Pant is playing, sweeps, reverse-sweeps, it does not seem so. Jadeja is the new man in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant takes a light break, has a drink and will continue to bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant injures his foot by reverse-sweeping the ball on it. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    204 runs stand b/w Pant and Rahul today 
     
    - Second highest for India in the 4th innings of a Test
    - Second highest for the 6th or lower wicket in the 4th innings of a Test

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    You cannot play that... just cannot play that! Rashid with massive turn from the rough half a meter outside the leg stump. And off stump is gone... you want to say it's magical, but that's more rough than anything else. Still, unplayable and Rahul goes back after a massive knock for his Test career. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja, left handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! The rough has worked for Rashid, he comes round the wicket and the ball rises off the rough on pitching, spins and takes the top of off stump. Rahul b Adil Rashid 149(224)

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 81 overs,India 325/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 149 , Rishabh Pant (W) 113)

    Second new ball available now. Anderson sticking to the old one. Some movement off the pitch but Pant is aware of the situation of the match, does not go for the big shot. Anderson teases him around the off stump line. Very well negated by Pant. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Second new ball available now. Anderson continues with the old one. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Pant now throwing his bat to everything. This is silly. Oh, and 200 is up... their partnership that is. Test series remains intriguing, even in the last session. 
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 80 overs,India 324/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 148 , Rishabh Pant (W) 113)

    200-run partnership comes up for Pant and Rahul. This is a brave effort from the two. They have demoralised England. Not that the hosts cannot win it from here but it is reflective of the fact that had India batted like this in the series, result of the series would have been different. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Double century stands for India in the 4th innings of a Test:

     
    Chetan Chauhan/Sunil Gavaskar v England, The Oval, 1979
    KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant v England, The Oval, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    A few more attacking strokes... especially from Rahul. You have to wonder if India are looking to make a break for it. 140 runs to get. Statistically, this is not impossible. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores for India in the fourth innings of a Test:
     
    221* - Sunil Gavaskar v England, The Oval, 1979
    148* - KL Rahul v England, The Oval, 2018*
    146* - Dilip Vengsarkar v Pakistan, Delhi, 1979

    Full Scorecard

  • 200-run partnership comes up for Pant and Rahul. WE can hear all of India applaudin this gutsy effort from the two men in the middle right now in India whites.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 79 overs,India 320/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 148 , Rishabh Pant (W) 113)

    Anderson charges in and has been hit for a boundary on the leg side. India's intentions are now crystal clear, they are going for a win. Anderson too chooses to ask the keeper to come up to the stumps. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! KL Rahul flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. It is clear, India want to win this one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 78 overs,India 316/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 144 , Rishabh Pant (W) 113)

    Rashid continues. He is sticking to round the wicket to Rahul, trying turn it like Shane Warne, but failing, the target maybe is to pitch it on the rough. India keep getting byes and leg byes thanks to the shabby bowling and wicket-keeping. Pant dents Rashid with the last-ball lofted drive over the covers.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Loopy delivery from Rashid and Pant sits and lofts it over the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant is the first Indian keeper to score a century in SENA countries.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 77 overs,India 307/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 143 , Rishabh Pant (W) 109)

    Anderson continues. The new ball is not too far away from us and it could still change the course of the game. Bit of nervous moment as Anderson charges in to bowl. The last session is always a tricky one and this one trickier as it will decide the fate of the match.

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 76 overs,India 305/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 142 , Rishabh Pant (W) 108)

    Alright we are back from Tea. Rashid with the first over of the last session. 300 has come up for India. Pant hits a massive hit over long-off. This is the highest sixth-wicket partnership for India and England. Going strong at the moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! 300 for India and that has come in some style as Pant hits one over the long-off boundary for a huge one.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    33 overs to go. Five wickets. New ball due in five overs. And if it matters... 166 runs to get. This is the equation as one last session remains in the English summer. 
     
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Back from TEA.

    Rashid to bowl the first over in the last session. Pant on strike. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian players completing maiden Test ton with a six:
     
    Kapil Dev
    Irfan Pathan
    Harbhajan Singh 
    RISHABH PANT*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 75 overs,India 298/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 142 , Rishabh Pant (W) 101)

    TEA!

    And the tea will taste sweeter to Pant and Rahul. Maybe Kohli will serve them the tea. Joke apart, this a top-class modern-day Test batting from Pant and Rahul, respected the good balls and scored on the loose ones. On the other hand, Root panicked under pressure and let the Indians dominate. Go get your drink as well and come back as the last session has all the ingredients of a close finish. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Brilliant. Just brilliant from Pant. He has batted in fifth gear here at this crucial juncture and made it work... somehow. This is why he was brought into the Test side and he has made it count. India have found a keeper-batsman, atleast for a while now. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Two batsmen scoring a century for India in the fourth innings of a Test:

     
    v England, Manchester, 1959
    v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1976
    v New Zealand, Hamilton, 1999
    v England, The Oval, 2018

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Wicket-keepers to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test:
     
    Alan Knott v Australia, Adelaide, 1975
    Moin Khan v Sri Lanka, Sialkot, 1995
    Adam Gilchrist v Pakistan, Hobart, 1999
    Mushfiqur Rahim v India, Chittagong, 2010
    Matt Prior v New Zealand, Auckland, 2013
    AB de Villiers v India, Johannesburg, 2013
    Rishabh Pant v England, The Oval, 2018*
     
    Youngest keepers to score a century in Tests:
     
    20y 148d - Ajay Ratra v WI, St John's, 2002
    20y 338d - Rishabh Pant v England, The Oval, 2018*
    21y 183d - Vijay Manjrekar v WI, Kingston, 1953

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest updates: Jadeja is walking in to Anderson, to negate the swing. The one that comes in, he defends, the one which goes away, is left. Good strategy thus far. Chances are both the bowlers will be replaced soon. Stokes for Anderson and Moeen for Rashid. 19 overs more. India hangs on.

Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.

KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.

Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.

For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.

Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.

Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.

Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.

Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.

He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.

Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.

The day, though, belonged to Cook.

After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.

The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.

Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.

The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.

The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.

Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.

Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.

In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.

Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018

