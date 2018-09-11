First Cricket
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 5: Rahul, Pant continue to thwart England

Date: Tuesday, 11 September, 2018 19:58 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

332/10
Overs
122.0
R/R
2.72
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
35
India need 174 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 30 9 83 3
Ishant Sharma 31 12 62 3
292/10
Overs
95.0
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
2
Extras
14
India need 174 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 86 156 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 21 7 54 2
Stuart Broad 20 6 50 1
423/8
Overs
112.3
R/R
3.77
Fours
41
Sixes
3
Extras
25
India need 174 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Adil Rashid not out 20 14 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 23 4 61 0
Ishant Sharma 8 3 13 0
290/5
Overs
72.0
R/R
4.03
Fours
38
Sixes
3
Extras
17
India need 174 runs to win
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul Batting 141 195 19 1
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 94 115 14 2
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 11 4 33 2
Stuart Broad 12 1 43 1

  • Anderson continues.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 72 overs,India 290/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 141 , Rishabh Pant (W) 94)

    Rashid back into the attack and BANG, Pant sees the ball and hits the ball. What a welcome to Rashid into the attack. Pant is into his 90s. On 94, will he for the glory shot to get to his 100?

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Whooho, this is a monster hit from Pant, takes the aerial route and hits it to his favourite area - deep mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 71 overs,India 282/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 87)

    Anderson continues. This is typical Anderson, keep changing the length with the same line of attack. But no damage caused. Rahul is settled in well. He is 193-balls old in this match. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Pace on again for England as they are now done with spin and want to see what the fast bowlers can do. This should liven up proceedings especially with new ball due soon. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 70 overs,India 282/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 87)

    Broad has asked Bairstow to come up to the stumps. Wonder if this a plan or Broad does not want to bowl at his full strength. Pant hits a boundary on the first ball and last ball of the over. These runs are denting England. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Around the off stump line, Pant defends but the ball takes the edge and runs through the slip cordon for a boundary. More runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Broad races in, with Bairstow up to stumps, Pant guides the ball through the right of slips to fetch a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Broad comes in again and Bairstow has come up to the stumps. Two slips. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

     150-plus stands in the fourth innings of a Test for India this decade:
     
    Virat Kohli/Murali Vijay v Australia, Adelaide, 2014
    KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant v England, The Oval, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 69 overs,India 274/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 79)

    Anderson is back. 150-run partnership between Pant and Rahul up now. This will be remembered for a long time, irrespective of the result of the Test match. Anderson almost makes Rahul edge one into the gloves of Bairstow. Got to be watchful here. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant now holds the record of scoring most runs in the 4th inning of a Test among Indian keepers eclipsing MS Dhoni's 76* against England at Lord's in 2007.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • Anderson is back too.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 68 overs,India 270/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 79)

    Broad into the attack now. Where were you, Broady? And Jizz, Rahul almost gave a wicket on the very first ball, as the bat handle got stuck in his hand as he tried to play a shot. Pant too played a risky shot, fetched him a four but it was too dangerous a shot at this stage. Important for India to negate this period. If Broad and Anderson fail to pick a wicket, the tension will be too much on England. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Dangerous, Pant flicks it through the mid-wicket, the ball does not connect well, goes past the mid-wicket fielder but only just.

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, Stuart Broad into the attack. Hold you breath, people!

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Youngest Indian keepers to score a fifty outside Asia in Tests:

    18y 299d - Parthiv Patel v Australia, Sydney, 2004
    20y 148d - Ajay Ratra v West Indies, St John's, 2002
    20y 338d - Rishabh Pant v England, The Oval, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 67 overs,India 265/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 139 , Rishabh Pant (W) 75)

    Stokes continues. Pant is playing some exquisite strokes. The target is below 200 now. Things have turnaround drastically for India and they will have to fight for some more time here, not just for survival but maybe now for a win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Stokes, not well executed, Pant pulls it away for a boundary. Enters into 70s. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball and Pant slaps it through the point for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 66 overs,India 253/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 139 , Rishabh Pant (W) 63)

    Root continues and we don't why. Are both Anderson and Broad not available? 3 runs from the over but containing runs should not be on Root's mind at this point of time.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Only 43 overs left in this innings. 15 overs to get the second new ball. You think England are waiting for another wicket and then make inroads. This partnership has been quick-scoring but it is time Pant and Rahul buckle down. It is a matter of one wicket here. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Root continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 65 overs,India 250/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 138 , Rishabh Pant (W) 61)

    250 up for India. Stokes is bowling well but the India batsmen continue to shine. The target is now getting close to 200. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 64 overs,India 249/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 138 , Rishabh Pant (W) 60)

    Root continues. He has bowled well but it is not enough to guarantee a wicket for England. They need wickets now or the match will get closer and closer to a draw or a possible India win even. Where is Anderson, even if Broad is not there to be bowled?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Root comes from round the wicket and Rahul steps put, reaches from the ball which is wide of the off stump, and hits it for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Root continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 63 overs,India 243/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 133 , Rishabh Pant (W) 59)

    Stokes continues after drinks. He opts for two slips and a gully. Rahul plays it well. Takes the single off the last ball and keeps the strike. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DRINKS!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 62 overs,India 242/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 132 , Rishabh Pant (W) 59)

    Root continues. Pant looking to go big on the leg side, but gets a leading edge. No damage as the ball lands safely. Root comes from round the wicket, Pant uses his feet and slashes it through the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Root comes from round the wicket to Pant, bowls a loopy offspinner, Pant covers the stump and drives it through the covers.

    Full Scorecard

  • Root continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 61 overs,India 236/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 132 , Rishabh Pant (W) 53)

    Stokes continues. Pant has reached his maiden fifty and this is a gutsy effort from the young man. When he arrived at the crease, we speculated and thought how he would go on in this innings. Many of us would have thought he might play those risky strokes but Pant has made strong case for his saner self. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Maiden Test half-century for Rishabh Pant. Turning out to be a nice day for India overall, even if they do go on to lose from here. They can atleast pat themselves on the back and say we fought, which is what they have been doing this whole series. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Pant. Plays it on off-side and gets to his maiden half-century in Tests. After series of failures, Pant's showing sign of improvement. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 60 overs,India 231/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 131 , Rishabh Pant (W) 49)

    Root continues and he has been successful enough to slow down the run flow. But India going well at the moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • Root continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 59 overs,India 230/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 131 , Rishabh Pant (W) 48)

    Stokes continues. India batting superbly at the moment and the time is now to bring back Anderson or Broad or both of them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 58 overs,India 228/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 130 , Rishabh Pant (W) 47)

    Root continues. Very interesting as Pant is beaten by an off-spinner. He is not bowling too bad. The rough comes back to haunt Engand in the last ball as the ball keeps low, the batsman misses it, keeper misses, the ball races away for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Root continues. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Two century stands for India in the 4th innings of a Test:
     
    v WI, Port of Spain, 1976
    v England, The Oval, 1979
    v WI, Basseterre, 2006
    v England, Chennai, 2008
    v England, The Oval, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 57 overs,India 223/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 129 , Rishabh Pant (W) 47)

    Stokes continues. He is coming from round the wicket to try and restrict Pant's shot-making by bowling into his body. Pant negates it well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Stokes comes in from round the wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.

KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.

Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.

For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.

Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.

Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.

Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.

Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.

He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.

Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.

The day, though, belonged to Cook.

After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.

The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.

Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.

The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.

The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.

Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.

Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.

In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.

Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018

