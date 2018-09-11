Stokes comes in from round the wicket.

Stokes continues. He is coming from round the wicket to try and restrict Pant's shot-making by bowling into his body. Pant negates it well.

Two century stands for India in the 4th innings of a Test:

Root continues. Very interesting as Pant is beaten by an off-spinner. He is not bowling too bad. The rough comes back to haunt Engand in the last ball as the ball keeps low, the batsman misses it, keeper misses, the ball races away for a boundary.

Stokes continues. India batting superbly at the moment and the time is now to bring back Anderson or Broad or both of them.

Root continues and he has been successful enough to slow down the run flow. But India going well at the moment.

FIFTY for Pant. Plays it on off-side and gets to his maiden half-century in Tests. After series of failures, Pant's showing sign of improvement.

Maiden Test half-century for Rishabh Pant. Turning out to be a nice day for India overall, even if they do go on to lose from here. They can atleast pat themselves on the back and say we fought, which is what they have been doing this whole series.

Stokes continues. Pant has reached his maiden fifty and this is a gutsy effort from the young man. When he arrived at the crease, we speculated and thought how he would go on in this innings. Many of us would have thought he might play those risky strokes but Pant has made strong case for his saner self.

FOUR! Root comes from round the wicket to Pant, bowls a loopy offspinner, Pant covers the stump and drives it through the covers.

Root continues. Pant looking to go big on the leg side, but gets a leading edge. No damage as the ball lands safely. Root comes from round the wicket, Pant uses his feet and slashes it through the covers for a boundary.

Stokes continues after drinks. He opts for two slips and a gully. Rahul plays it well. Takes the single off the last ball and keeps the strike.

FOUR! Root comes from round the wicket and Rahul steps put, reaches from the ball which is wide of the off stump, and hits it for a boundary.

Root continues. He has bowled well but it is not enough to guarantee a wicket for England. They need wickets now or the match will get closer and closer to a draw or a possible India win even. Where is Anderson, even if Broad is not there to be bowled?

250 up for India. Stokes is bowling well but the India batsmen continue to shine. The target is now getting close to 200.

Only 43 overs left in this innings. 15 overs to get the second new ball. You think England are waiting for another wicket and then make inroads. This partnership has been quick-scoring but it is time Pant and Rahul buckle down. It is a matter of one wicket here.

Root continues and we don't why. Are both Anderson and Broad not available? 3 runs from the over but containing runs should not be on Root's mind at this point of time.

FOUR! Short ball and Pant slaps it through the point for a boundary.

FOUR! Short ball from Stokes, not well executed, Pant pulls it away for a boundary. Enters into 70s.

Stokes continues. Pant is playing some exquisite strokes. The target is below 200 now. Things have turnaround drastically for India and they will have to fight for some more time here, not just for survival but maybe now for a win.

Youngest Indian keepers to score a fifty outside Asia in Tests:

Alright, Stuart Broad into the attack. Hold you breath, people!

FOUR! Dangerous, Pant flicks it through the mid-wicket, the ball does not connect well, goes past the mid-wicket fielder but only just.

Broad into the attack now. Where were you, Broady? And Jizz, Rahul almost gave a wicket on the very first ball, as the bat handle got stuck in his hand as he tried to play a shot. Pant too played a risky shot, fetched him a four but it was too dangerous a shot at this stage. Important for India to negate this period. If Broad and Anderson fail to pick a wicket, the tension will be too much on England.

Rishabh Pant now holds the record of scoring most runs in the 4th inning of a Test among Indian keepers eclipsing MS Dhoni's 76* against England at Lord's in 2007.

Anderson is back. 150-run partnership between Pant and Rahul up now. This will be remembered for a long time, irrespective of the result of the Test match. Anderson almost makes Rahul edge one into the gloves of Bairstow. Got to be watchful here.

150-plus stands in the fourth innings of a Test for India this decade:

Broad comes in again and Bairstow has come up to the stumps. Two slips.

FOUR! Broad races in, with Bairstow up to stumps, Pant guides the ball through the right of slips to fetch a boundary.

FOUR! Around the off stump line, Pant defends but the ball takes the edge and runs through the slip cordon for a boundary. More runs.

Broad has asked Bairstow to come up to the stumps. Wonder if this a plan or Broad does not want to bowl at his full strength. Pant hits a boundary on the first ball and last ball of the over. These runs are denting England.

Pace on again for England as they are now done with spin and want to see what the fast bowlers can do. This should liven up proceedings especially with new ball due soon.

Anderson continues. This is typical Anderson, keep changing the length with the same line of attack. But no damage caused. Rahul is settled in well. He is 193-balls old in this match.

SIX! Whooho, this is a monster hit from Pant, takes the aerial route and hits it to his favourite area - deep mid-wicket.

Rashid back into the attack and BANG, Pant sees the ball and hits the ball. What a welcome to Rashid into the attack. Pant is into his 90s. On 94, will he for the glory shot to get to his 100?

FOUR! That's fifty for KL Rahul. On the pads and he flicks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.

FOUR! Fullish from, almost yorker length but wide the off stump, Rahane sits and angles it through the point for a boundary. HUNDRED for India as well.

FOUR! Flighted delivery, Rahul hits it through the covers from the pitch of the ball. Hundred run stand between Rahul and Rahane as well.

OUT! Pathetic to way to get out, goes for sweep, ball takes the leading edge and flies to mid-wicket. That's the end of Rahane at such a crucial stage in the game. Rahane c Jennings b Moeen Ali 37(106)

OUT! That's the end of Vihari, rising ball takes the edge of Vihari's bat and Bairstow collects it safely. India in trouble. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Stokes 0(6)

FOUR! That's fifth Test hundred for KL Rahul, and he has scored the final 20 runs in no time really, he smashes the ball to long off, where there is nobody and raises the bat as the ball touches the ropes.

India lost two wickets in this session in a quick succession and England should believe the session belonged to them. The only solace for India was Rahul hitting the ton. Let's see for how long India can play in the next session. We will be back in 40 minutes.

Alright Adil Rashid gets the ball. The way India are playing, Root must think this is the time to slow the pace of the ball and ask Indians to use power to get boundaries. Pant consistently looked to sweep him but failed every time.

FIFTY-run partnernship achieved between the two Pant's only contribution in this has been 13 runs. Rahul has done major of the hard work.

Century partnership between Pant and Rahul. This has come off just 112 balls. India looking good at this phase of the game.

Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.

KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.

With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.

Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.

For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.

Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.

Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.

Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.

Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.

He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.

Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.

The day, though, belonged to Cook.

After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.

The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.

Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.

The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.

The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.

Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.

Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.

In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.

Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)

With inputs from IANS