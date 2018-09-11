- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 5: Rahul, Pant continue to thwart England
-
Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case, says Congress responsible for increased NPAs in country
-
Nepal to join military drill with China after snubbing India; move likely aimed at ending Indian monopoly
-
Serena Williams’ US Open outburst not justifiable, but understandable given history of racist, sexist excesses against her
-
Rupee nearing 73-mark: Here are five ways Narendra Modi govt can arrest the sharp currency depreciation against US dollar
-
2.0, Thani Oruvan 2, Indian 2: Tamil filmmakers, producers fight over title rights to sequels
-
LIVE, cricket score, IND vs ENG, 5th Test at Oval, DAY 5th: राहुल और पंत ने जगाई उम्मीद
-
मायावती के निशाने पर बीजेपी और कांग्रेस...महागठबंधन अब भी दूर की कौड़ी ही है
-
स्वामी विवेकानंद की 'एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत' थी विचारधारा: PM मोदी
-
राहुल बाबा मुंगेरी लाल के सपने देखना बंद कर दो: अमित शाह
-
आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मोदी: ये कार्यकर्ता ही मेरे हजारों हाथ हैं-मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
After 69 overs,India 274/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 79)
Anderson is back. 150-run partnership between Pant and Rahul up now. This will be remembered for a long time, irrespective of the result of the Test match. Anderson almost makes Rahul edge one into the gloves of Bairstow. Got to be watchful here.
After 65 overs,India 250/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 138 , Rishabh Pant (W) 61)
250 up for India. Stokes is bowling well but the India batsmen continue to shine. The target is now getting close to 200.
FIFTY for Pant. Plays it on off-side and gets to his maiden half-century in Tests. After series of failures, Pant's showing sign of improvement.
Century partnership between Pant and Rahul. This has come off just 112 balls. India looking good at this phase of the game.
FIFTY-run partnernship achieved between the two Pant's only contribution in this has been 13 runs. Rahul has done major of the hard work.
After 45 overs,India 167/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 108 , Rishabh Pant (W) 12)
LUNCH it is!
Alright Adil Rashid gets the ball. The way India are playing, Root must think this is the time to slow the pace of the ball and ask Indians to use power to get boundaries. Pant consistently looked to sweep him but failed every time.
India lost two wickets in this session in a quick succession and England should believe the session belonged to them. The only solace for India was Rahul hitting the ton. Let's see for how long India can play in the next session. We will be back in 40 minutes.
FOUR! That's fifth Test hundred for KL Rahul, and he has scored the final 20 runs in no time really, he smashes the ball to long off, where there is nobody and raises the bat as the ball touches the ropes.
OUT! That's the end of Vihari, rising ball takes the edge of Vihari's bat and Bairstow collects it safely. India in trouble. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Stokes 0(6)
OUT! Pathetic to way to get out, goes for sweep, ball takes the leading edge and flies to mid-wicket. That's the end of Rahane at such a crucial stage in the game. Rahane c Jennings b Moeen Ali 37(106)
FOUR! Flighted delivery, Rahul hits it through the covers from the pitch of the ball. Hundred run stand between Rahul and Rahane as well.
FOUR! Fullish from, almost yorker length but wide the off stump, Rahane sits and angles it through the point for a boundary. HUNDRED for India as well.
FOUR! That's fifty for KL Rahul. On the pads and he flicks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.
Anderson continues.
After 72 overs,India 290/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 141 , Rishabh Pant (W) 94)
Rashid back into the attack and BANG, Pant sees the ball and hits the ball. What a welcome to Rashid into the attack. Pant is into his 90s. On 94, will he for the glory shot to get to his 100?
SIX! Whooho, this is a monster hit from Pant, takes the aerial route and hits it to his favourite area - deep mid-wicket.
Rashid brought back into the attack.
After 71 overs,India 282/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 87)
Anderson continues. This is typical Anderson, keep changing the length with the same line of attack. But no damage caused. Rahul is settled in well. He is 193-balls old in this match.
Anderson continues.
After 70 overs,India 282/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 87)
Broad has asked Bairstow to come up to the stumps. Wonder if this a plan or Broad does not want to bowl at his full strength. Pant hits a boundary on the first ball and last ball of the over. These runs are denting England.
FOUR! Around the off stump line, Pant defends but the ball takes the edge and runs through the slip cordon for a boundary. More runs.
FOUR! Broad races in, with Bairstow up to stumps, Pant guides the ball through the right of slips to fetch a boundary.
Broad comes in again and Bairstow has come up to the stumps. Two slips.
After 69 overs,India 274/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 79)
Anderson is back. 150-run partnership between Pant and Rahul up now. This will be remembered for a long time, irrespective of the result of the Test match. Anderson almost makes Rahul edge one into the gloves of Bairstow. Got to be watchful here.
Rishabh Pant now holds the record of scoring most runs in the 4th inning of a Test among Indian keepers eclipsing MS Dhoni's 76* against England at Lord's in 2007.
Anderson is back too.
After 68 overs,India 270/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 140 , Rishabh Pant (W) 79)
Broad into the attack now. Where were you, Broady? And Jizz, Rahul almost gave a wicket on the very first ball, as the bat handle got stuck in his hand as he tried to play a shot. Pant too played a risky shot, fetched him a four but it was too dangerous a shot at this stage. Important for India to negate this period. If Broad and Anderson fail to pick a wicket, the tension will be too much on England.
FOUR! Dangerous, Pant flicks it through the mid-wicket, the ball does not connect well, goes past the mid-wicket fielder but only just.
Alright, Stuart Broad into the attack. Hold you breath, people!
Youngest Indian keepers to score a fifty outside Asia in Tests:
After 67 overs,India 265/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 139 , Rishabh Pant (W) 75)
Stokes continues. Pant is playing some exquisite strokes. The target is below 200 now. Things have turnaround drastically for India and they will have to fight for some more time here, not just for survival but maybe now for a win.
FOUR! Short ball from Stokes, not well executed, Pant pulls it away for a boundary. Enters into 70s.
FOUR! Short ball and Pant slaps it through the point for a boundary.
Stokes continues.
After 66 overs,India 253/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 139 , Rishabh Pant (W) 63)
Root continues and we don't why. Are both Anderson and Broad not available? 3 runs from the over but containing runs should not be on Root's mind at this point of time.
Root continues.
After 65 overs,India 250/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 138 , Rishabh Pant (W) 61)
250 up for India. Stokes is bowling well but the India batsmen continue to shine. The target is now getting close to 200.
Stokes continues.
After 64 overs,India 249/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 138 , Rishabh Pant (W) 60)
Root continues. He has bowled well but it is not enough to guarantee a wicket for England. They need wickets now or the match will get closer and closer to a draw or a possible India win even. Where is Anderson, even if Broad is not there to be bowled?
FOUR! Root comes from round the wicket and Rahul steps put, reaches from the ball which is wide of the off stump, and hits it for a boundary.
Root continues.
After 63 overs,India 243/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 133 , Rishabh Pant (W) 59)
Stokes continues after drinks. He opts for two slips and a gully. Rahul plays it well. Takes the single off the last ball and keeps the strike.
Stokes continues.
DRINKS!
After 62 overs,India 242/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 132 , Rishabh Pant (W) 59)
Root continues. Pant looking to go big on the leg side, but gets a leading edge. No damage as the ball lands safely. Root comes from round the wicket, Pant uses his feet and slashes it through the covers for a boundary.
FOUR! Root comes from round the wicket to Pant, bowls a loopy offspinner, Pant covers the stump and drives it through the covers.
Root continues.
After 61 overs,India 236/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 132 , Rishabh Pant (W) 53)
Stokes continues. Pant has reached his maiden fifty and this is a gutsy effort from the young man. When he arrived at the crease, we speculated and thought how he would go on in this innings. Many of us would have thought he might play those risky strokes but Pant has made strong case for his saner self.
FIFTY for Pant. Plays it on off-side and gets to his maiden half-century in Tests. After series of failures, Pant's showing sign of improvement.
Stokes continues.
After 60 overs,India 231/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 131 , Rishabh Pant (W) 49)
Root continues and he has been successful enough to slow down the run flow. But India going well at the moment.
Root continues.
After 59 overs,India 230/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 131 , Rishabh Pant (W) 48)
Stokes continues. India batting superbly at the moment and the time is now to bring back Anderson or Broad or both of them.
Stokes continues.
After 58 overs,India 228/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 130 , Rishabh Pant (W) 47)
Root continues. Very interesting as Pant is beaten by an off-spinner. He is not bowling too bad. The rough comes back to haunt Engand in the last ball as the ball keeps low, the batsman misses it, keeper misses, the ball races away for a boundary.
Root continues.
After 57 overs,India 223/5 ( Lokesh Rahul 129 , Rishabh Pant (W) 47)
Stokes continues. He is coming from round the wicket to try and restrict Pant's shot-making by bowling into his body. Pant negates it well.
Stokes comes in from round the wicket.
Latest updates: Rashid back into the attack and BANG, Pant sees the ball and hits the ball. What a welcome to Rashid into the attack. Pant is into his 90s. On 94, will he for the glory shot to get to his 100?
Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.
KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP
With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.
Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.
For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.
Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.
Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.
Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.
Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.
Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.
He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.
Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.
The day, though, belonged to Cook.
After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.
The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.
Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.
The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.
The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.
Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.
Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.
Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.
Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.
In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.
Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2018