SIX! There is no stopping Rahul, predicts the short ball, rocks back, clears front leg and goes big over the covers for a huge one.

FOUR! And he pulls it this time, although the ball takes the leading edge and flies to fine leg.

FOUR! That's fifth Test hundred for KL Rahul, and he has scored the final 20 runs in no time really, he smashes the ball to long off, where there is nobody and raises the bat as the ball touches the ropes.

KL Rahul hits a fifth Test hundred. The knock has come a little too late for him and still he continues to keep India in the game.

Moeen Ali continues. Pant is looking to defend all the balls which is interesting to see. Let's see if he manages to keep this plan for a long time or not. My guess- He will not.

KL Rahul's last Test century before today came in December, 2016. It was against England at Chennai. He scored 10 fifties in between.

Fifth Test hundred for Rahul.... better late than never... Rahul has made a mark on this tour and kept his Test career going. It is his first tour here and he has taken time getting started. It should help in his development curve. This is not an easy pitch to bat on anymore. Even so, loads to do more here still.

FOUR! Rahul keeps the foot in fifth gear, deflects the short ball to wide of fine leg for a boundary.

Indian openers to score a century in the fourth innings of an away Test:

Stokes continues bowling short and Rahul continues to go for the kill. Pant, on the other hand, taking his own sweet time to get settled. The way Rahul playing reflects of India's intentions. Do they want to win this one from hereon?

SIX! Pant, out of the blue, comes out and hits a one-handed six over the long-on.

Moeen continues and Rahul inside edges the first ball but it lands safely. Pant focussing hard against Moeen. Defends four balls well and then out of the blue, comes out of the crease and hits a one-handed six.

Adil Rashid comes into the attack.

Indian players' first five centuries coming in five different countries:

India lost two wickets in this session in a quick succession and England should believe the session belonged to them. The only solace for India was Rahul hitting the ton. Let's see for how long India can play in the next session. We will be back in 40 minutes.

Alright Adil Rashid gets the ball. The way India are playing, Root must think this is the time to slow the pace of the ball and ask Indians to use power to get boundaries. Pant consistently looked to sweep him but failed every time.

A six and a couple ugly shots against spin summed up Rishabh Pant's pre-lunch adventure. That's an interesting ploy to stealing a draw here.

Alright, two more sessions to go. Won't be too easy for this pair. But this is what the Test cricket is all about. Action resumes and Moeen Ali bowls the first ball to Rahul after lunch.

Moeen Ali continues after lunch. Rahul takes single off the first ball and gives the strike to Pant. The length of this partnership is dependent on how Pant plays.

Rashid to bowl from the other end.

FIFTY-run partnernship achieved between the two Pant's only contribution in this has been 13 runs. Rahul has done major of the hard work.

FOUR! Short and wide from Rashid and Pant glides it through the gully for a boundary.

Rashid to continue. Rahul-Pant weave a fifty-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rahul has done the majority of hard work here. Pant scored just 13 in this little stand. He hits the four of the last ball. Should do plenty of good to his confidence.

Moeen continues. Pant and Rahul rotating the strike well now. There is a magical calmness in which Rahul is going about in this innings. This is good to see. Hopefully, a Rahane-like shot won't kill the calm-mindedness.

FOUR! Too flighted, pitched on the rough but Pant does not let it spin and picks it from after pitching, ball sails over the mid-on and goes one bounce into the boundary.

Rashid continues, to Pant, he targets pitching it on the rough. Pant takes on the challenge and hits one over the mid-on for a boundary. Takes a single to stay on strike. Good batting.

Moeen continues. Pant using the feet well and defending. Over goes for a maiden.

Rashid continues, Rahul takes singe off the first ball. A long on in place for Pant. Root has seen Pant going for the one over the long-on earlier. Pant realised the threat and stays silent. Takes a single to long-on to rotate the strike.

India have played 52 overs, 56 still left to be bowled today. Can Rahul do what his nemesis was once famous for? Can Pant repeat what his senior from Delhi did at Napier? Big questions in front of these two. You have to admit that one more wicket here and England will start smelling the victory.

FOUR! Lovely from Pant, short and little wide, Pant cuts it through point for a boundary, too long a chase for Cook.

Rashid carries on. Pant defending well now and not leaving any opportunity that is coming by his way to score runs. In case if Indian fans have almost given up on the chase, India need 260 to win. Gettable?

FOUR! Eye-sooting, Pant uses his feet to reach to the ball and hits it through the covers for a boundary.

FOUR! Moeen comes round the wicket to Rahul, he uses his feet, reaches the pitch of the ball and hits it through the mid-off for a boundary.

Moeen continues. This is a good effort from Pant, he is looking comfortable in the middle. Hitting the odd boundaries and rotating the strike. Moeen changes angle to Rahul, comes round the wicket but to no avail, Rahul comes out and hits a boundary to long-off.

FOUR! Stokes comes in, Pant cuts him for a boundary to right of third man.

FOUR! Stokes fires in from round the wicket, on the pads of Pant, and he flicks it through the mid-wicket.

Alright Stokes gets the ball in hand, spinners should be off now. But it does not change the way Pant is batting, he continues to play his shots. Root for the first time in a long time has his face covered by his palms, rubs the head. Is this game changing?

Pant has unleashed some ferocious attacking shots here. Seems like he has been given a license to go and attack, whether it works or not is a different matter. And it is working out fine. It is wonderful to see him bat with such freedom, albeit India are too far off to even dream of a win. Joe Root to bowl.

Century partnership between Pant and Rahul. This has come off just 112 balls. India looking good at this phase of the game.

FOUR! That's fifty for KL Rahul. On the pads and he flicks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.

FOUR! Fullish from, almost yorker length but wide the off stump, Rahane sits and angles it through the point for a boundary. HUNDRED for India as well.

FOUR! Flighted delivery, Rahul hits it through the covers from the pitch of the ball. Hundred run stand between Rahul and Rahane as well.

OUT! Pathetic to way to get out, goes for sweep, ball takes the leading edge and flies to mid-wicket. That's the end of Rahane at such a crucial stage in the game. Rahane c Jennings b Moeen Ali 37(106)

OUT! That's the end of Vihari, rising ball takes the edge of Vihari's bat and Bairstow collects it safely. India in trouble. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Stokes 0(6)

Latest updates: Rashid carries on. Pant defending well now and not leaving any opportunity that is coming by his way to score runs. In case if Indian fans have almost given up on the chase, India need 260 to win. Gettable?

Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.

KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.

With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.

Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.

For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.

Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.

Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.

Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.

Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.

He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.

Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.

The day, though, belonged to Cook.

After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.

The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.

Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.

The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.

The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.

Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.

Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.

In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.

Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)

With inputs from IANS