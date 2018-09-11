England are well on top in this Test and now seven wickets away from making it 4-1. It was a special day for Alastair Cook on the fourth day as he brought up his century in his final Test innings. A typical gritty knock, he along with Joe Root took the game away from India and set India a daunting target of 464.

It would take a marathon effort to save the Test from here on. Can they?

India, in reply, got off to the worst possible start as Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli departed early. They were at one point 2-3 before KL Rahul took the counter-attacking approach to take India past the 50 mark. He and Rahane, who took a cautious route, were overnight not out as India ended the day on 58/3 with Rahul batting on 46.

This Day That Year: 11th September 1911, Lala Amarnath was born. He was the first cricketer to score a Test ton on debut for India in 1933. Under his leadership, India won their first ever Test series vs Pakistan 2-1 in 1952 in Delhi. He passed away in 2000 at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/wCquNtdEJx

One of the true greats of the game!

Ciick here to read the full article by Gaurav Joshi on Joe Root as his return to form.

It is the first ball of the fourth day. England's lead is 154. In the context of the series it is healthy, but at the same time, the vulnerability in England's batting meant the hosts were still adrift from being in a commanding position. At the crease is Joe Root, 29 not out, playing his final innings of the series.

Watch: Our correspondent Gaurav Joshi preview Day 5 LIVE from The Oval.

What do you think?

Sanjay Manjrekar at Pitch Report: Light clouds hovering around the stadium but less chances of rain. Pitch is still good enough. Rough is still there but the pitch is good enough to survive.

Anderson with the ball in hand. KL Rahul to face the first ball.

Alright players are on the field.

FOUR! That's fifty for KL Rahul. On the pads and he flicks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.

Anderson with the ball in hand, bowls the first over. That line around the off stump, Anderson is on the mark from word go. Rahul negates well in the first over. He reaches fifty with the last-ball four.

Broad to bowl from the other end.

Broad bowls from the other end. Rahane looks compact in the middle. Defending it pretty well. This is still a good track to bat on as suggested by Sanjay Manjrekar in pitch report. Important first 10 overs for India. If they manage to negate these overs, chances are Rahane and Rahul will be there for a long time.

India start off well with KL Rahul scoring his first half-century of the series. Better late than never eh? Been that kind of a series for him, and most other Indian batsmen.

One final day of Test cricket in this series, and on this tour... 15th standing ovation for Alastair Cook.

KL Rahul has looked so good in this innings so far. He has not looked afraid of playing his shots whenever the opportunity came by.

KL Rahul's fifty is also the first fifty by an Indian opener this year outside India.

Its dark and cloudy today... and floodlights have come on at the Oval at 11.15 am. This will be a helluva fight for Indian batsmen.

Broad continues and Rahul finds himself in an odd shape as the ball angles in to him and rises. This is an area of concern for him. Appeal for a Rahane LBW on the next ball but the ball went down the leg side as it thudded Rahane's pad. Four leg byes on the last ball as well.

Anderson continues. Three slips waiting to grab their chances. Rahane defends well. The batsmen have not looked too troubled this morning so far.

FOUR! This is beautiful from Rahul, leans into the cover drive as the ball touches the bat. The ball races away for a boundary.

Broad to continue. And a gorgrous boundary from Rahul's willow on the third ball. While he continues to play these shots, need to be careful about the odd ball that comes in. He has fallen more to the inswingers or the oned angling into him.

India have finally cracked the art of batting in a situation like this - You just cannot defend it all day, got to play those shots as and when required. Rahane, like Rahul, has been following the plan.

Broad continues. The effort is to draw the batsmen ahead and trap them. The last ball of the over, Broad went a little wide and brough the ball in, surprised Rahane as the ball went past the edge.

Sam Curran brought into the attack. The second ball was a bit like the one that got Rahul in the first innings, full and Shaped in after pitching but Rahul was up to the mark this time. Rahane looks a little tensed against Curran's off cutters to him.

Broad continues. Umpires again have a look at the ball, still in shape as they check it with the guage. Rahane has played 83 balls for his 19. Looking good at the moment.

Curran continues. A maiden over from. Mixed it up well in this over. Rahul negates it well. A maiden over comes to an end.

Moeen Ali replaces Stuart Broad. Yet again no wicket produced by the first two bowlers of the day. Ali has this habit of producing wicket in his first spell in this series. 2 runs from the first over.

Like in the previous four days, there is not much happening in the first session, apart from a few close deliveries beating the outside edge. It is the effect of heavy roller that sedates the wicket. It is India's best chance of saving this game, with both Rahul and Rahane bedding in before the ball starts acting up.

FOUR! Rahane walks in to Curran, and hits it through the covers for a boundary, negates the swing and gets four runs.

Curran carries on. Rahane walks in to hit it through the mid-wicket, protected by the fielder. Looking to be aggressive here Rahane. Two overs ago, he had issues with Curran when he tried to take the ball away from him from over the wicket. Maybe that is still playing on in his mind. Great battle on the last two balls as Rahane walks ahead again and hits a boundary through the covers and then Curran replies with a perfect bouncer as Rahane tries to walk out again.

Moeen continues, Rahul comes out and tries to heave it over the deep mid-wicket, could not connect the ball at all. Next ball, he tries to hit on the leg side again with lesser force. On the fourth ball, Rahul was almost undone as the ball pitches on the rough and does not bounce, hits him on the right leg pads. Appeal was made, umpire turned it down, Root went upstairs but the impact was made outside the off stump.

FOUR! Fullish from, almost yorker length but wide the off stump, Rahane sits and angles it through the point for a boundary. HUNDRED for India as well.

Curran to continue. Got hit for a boundary on the second ball of the over. Coming in round the wicket now to Rahane. trying to angle it in to him. Gives no run after being hit for a boundary.

FOUR! Flighted delivery, Rahul hits it through the covers from the pitch of the ball.

Massive turn from the rough, and Rahul just about fended it off... well, there was DRS and he was hit outside off... Ali showing what he will be doing all day remaining. Meanwhile, Rahul-Rahane have seen off the first hour of play. Another four hours or so remaining for them.

FOUR! That's fifty for KL Rahul. On the pads and he flicks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.

FOUR! Fullish from, almost yorker length but wide the off stump, Rahane sits and angles it through the point for a boundary. HUNDRED for India as well.

Latest updates: Curran to continue. Got hit for a boundary on the second ball of the over. Coming in round the wicket now to Rahane. trying to angle it in to him. Gives no run after being hit for a boundary.

Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.

KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.

With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.

Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.

For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.

Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.

Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.

Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.

Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.

He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.

Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.

The day, though, belonged to Cook.

After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.

The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.

Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.

The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.

The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.

Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.

Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.

In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.

Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)

With inputs from IANS