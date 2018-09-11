- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Live Now
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
It is the first ball of the fourth day. England's lead is 154. In the context of the series it is healthy, but at the same time, the vulnerability in England's batting meant the hosts were still adrift from being in a commanding position. At the crease is Joe Root, 29 not out, playing his final innings of the series.
Ciick here to read the full article by Gaurav Joshi on Joe Root as his return to form.
One of the true Indian greats of the game!
India, in reply, got off to the worst possible start as Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli departed early. They were at one point 2-3 before KL Rahul took the counter-attacking approach to take India past the 50 mark. He and Rahane, who took a cautious route, were overnight not out as India ended the day on 58/3 with Rahul batting on 46.
It would take a marathon effort to save the Test from here on. Can they?
England are well on top in this Test and now seven wickets away from making it 4-1. It was a special day for Alastair Cook on the fourth day as he brought up his century in his final Test innings. A typical gritty knock, he along with Joe Root took the game away from India and set India a daunting target of 464.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval. Play starts at 3.30 PM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.
Day 4 report: A batting collapse saw India reeling at 58/3 at stumps after England set them a victory target of 464 courtesy superlative centuries from Alastair Cook and Joe Root, on day 4 of the fifth and final Test.
KL Rahul was batting on 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was on 10 after James Anderson scalped Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck by Stuart Broad.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP
With seven wickets remaining, India still need 406 more runs for a win.
Earlier, Cook, playing his final match, cracked 147 while Root made 125 to help England declare on 423/8.
For the tourists, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari grabbed three wickets apiece.
Cook took 286 balls for a patient 147 while Root roared back with 125, his first hundred in 28 innings, as the duo put on a 259-run stand.
Toiling for 112 overs, India's jittery top order once again flopped as Dhawan (1), Pujara (0) and Kohli (0) were dismissed in quick succession.
Anderson (2/23) equalled Glenn McGrath's 563 Test wickets and is expected to break the record on Tuesday while Broad (1/17) with 433 wickets is just one short of Kapil Dev's 434-wicket haul.
Dhawan's poor run continued as he was adjudged plumb leg before to an incoming delivery from Anderson.
Pujara too fell in similar fashion as a sharp incutter breached his defence.
He wanted a DRS but was late in appealing for one.
Kohli, after a tremendous English summer where he scored 593 runs, finally got out for a duck as he nicked one off Broad to Jonny Bairstow, leaving India in tatters.
The day, though, belonged to Cook.
After remaining wicketless in the morning session of the fourth day, the visitors finally got a bit of respite as debutant Hanuma Vihari struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss Cook and Root, leaving the hosts at 321/4.
The English duo, however, helped their team get a firm grip on the match before their dismissal.
Cook smashed many records en route to his 286-ball knock, laced with 14 boundaries.
The 33-year-old England opener on Monday became the fifth batsman in the history of the game to hit a ton both on debut and final game as Cook had also smashed a century in the second innings of his maiden Test -- against India in Nagpur in 2006.
The England opener also became the highest Test run scorer among left-handed batsmen as he went past Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), adding another achievement to his illustrious Test career with 12,472 runs.
Resuming the post-lunch session at 243/2, Cook and Root took England past the 300-run mark before getting dismissed on successive deliveries in the 95th over.
Incoming batsmen Jonny Bairstow (18) fell cheaply as a Mohammed Shami delivery took an inside edge and went on to hit the stumps.
Bairstow was followed by Jos Buttler, who departed without contributing. While looking for some quick runs, Buttler went down the track but offered a thick edge to Shami at backward point.
Ben Stokes and Sam Curran were unbeaten on 13 and 7 runs respectively at the time of tea break.
In the morning session, resuming at 114/2, both the English batsmen looked in solid control, making the visitors struggle for a breakthrough.
Brief scores: England 332 & 423/8 d (Alastair Cook 147, Joe Root 125; R. Jadeja 3/179, Hanuma Vihari 3/37); India 292 & 58/3 (K.L. Rahul 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 10; James Anderson 2/23)
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2018