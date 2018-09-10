Jadeja goes around the wicket against Joe Root. A defensive move and much expected. Two singles.

India looking short of energy already. Things need to brighten up for them, but how. Well wickets are an option but you need to hope catches. Root gets another life on 94*, Pant flies in front of Pujara who drops at first slip.

DROPPED! India want Joe Root to get his ton? He edges one and Pant goes for it with a dive. Maybe that confused Pujara. But it was a catch that should've been taken. Root collects two. He is on 96...

India are going through the motions. With no signs of Ishant Sharma anywhere, this seems like another session where we will see a lot of leather hunt. Root and Cook are piling on the runs. Root gets to 99 with a sweep.

FOUR! Short of a length from Shami, Cook goes for the pull and hits it firmly. Karun gives it a chase, goes for the slide but his knee gets stuck in the turf. Would be painful for him.

The over starts with anticipation of a Root hundred and Cook gives his captain the strike on the second ball. But Root plays out the over.

CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.

His last century before today came in August, 2017 against Windies at Birmingham (27 innings ago).

Most centuries for Root against an opponent in Tests:

Did take two dropped chances though but that's not Root's fault.

And a fourth Test hundred for Root... Been a long time coming this. You can see it in his exultation. It's a special moment for him seeing how Cook is at the other end and he spoke so highly of him before the game.

Root gets his hundred. The conversion jokes will die a slow death now. Jokes apart, this has been a terrific century from the captain.

FOUR! Loose. Length and outside off, Root strides forward and drives it through cover.

Shami keeps bowling. No second new ball for India. Kohli knows it will leak runs. Not that the situation is any different with the old ball... Eight runs off the over.

FOUR! Runs. Slightly short from Jadeja. Cook rocks back and cuts it to the point fence.

Watching Jadeja is a joy. His fielding... well it is an exhibition. Concedes five off the over though.

Bumrah comes back. Rest for Shami. India are literally fighting it out with three bowlers. Feel for them. They have been doing brilliantly throughout the series and it has ended in this fashion for them.

FOUR! Poor. Too short from Jadeja. Cook goes back, adjusts to the bounce and punches it through cover.

FOUR ! Jadeja creates chance. From around the wicket, he bowls one outside off, Cook nicks but it goes wide of the first slip.

This is now the highest stand for England in the second innings of a Test for them against India surpassing Paul Collingwood and Andre Strauss' stand of 214 runs which they added at Chennai in 2008.

India seem to have given up. Jadeja, of all bowlers, is offering freebies.

Bumrah continues but near the fence, Shami is lying down as Indian physio treats him. This tour is coming to a horrific end for India. If Shami breaks down, Kohli will have no one to go to.

Jadeja will continue bowling from one end till the declaration comes. He is into his 34th now and has bowled ONLY three maidens. Allows two singles in this one.

England are ahead by, you ask? Too many...

That phase of the game where director switches to visuals of the city because the action is pretty dull if you are not an England fan. Four in the over.

England past 300 now. There is no energy in the game at the moment, except Cook and Root piling on the runs. 400-450 target at least.

The 300-run is up for England. The lead's 345. What target would they be aiming? 400? 450? What do you think?

Vihari returns. These are the drawbacks when you strengthen the batting line-up and drop the fifth bowler. India had to do that after the four Test matches. But goes onto show that it's a risky move. Five runs in Vihar's over.

Jadeja returns. An LBW appeal on the second ball against Root. But Jadeja's bowling form around the wicket. Dharmasena just smiles. Even Joe Root's kid will know that pitched outside leg.

250-run stand between Cook and Root. This is a series where 250 seemed to be a winning total. Kind of explains three things: 1) How poorly Jadeja has bowled in this innings, 2) The pitch is flat, 3) Cook and Root have applied themselves very well.

With Jonathan Trott v Australia, Brisbane, 2010 With Jonathan Trott v Sri Lanka, Cardiff, 2011 With Joe Root v India, Kennington Oval, 2018*

Jadeja continues. If anything, the over rate would be great today. Small joys.

A quiet over from Vihari. The first ball turns from the rough. Two runs in the over.

Jadeja continues. The lead is 361 now. These two seem to have no intention to attack or declare anytime soon.

OUT! Guess what? India have a wicket. Vihari's first. Loops this outside off, Root goes for the slog sweep and holes out to Hardik Pandya at deep square leg.

OUT! Hanuma Vihari is on a hat-trick! Cook goes for the cut and nicks it behind. Pant gobbles it up. Cook's international batting career has come to an end.

A double wicket maiden for Hanuma Vihari. He dismisses Cook and one of England's finest batsman takes the final walk back to the pavilion. Gets a thunderous applause as expected. Root waits for him near the dressing room, shakes his hands. What a career! Ends with 12,472 runs.

Jadeja to Bairstow. A much better over. Tested his defence. Jonny gets off the mark with a single to cover.

First wicket of the day for India... Root gone trying to attack Hanuma Vihari...And that's two in two... Cook is gone. End of a great career and we might not see the likes of him again in this era of T20 cricket. Vihari on a hat-trick...

- Most runs by a visiting batsman in Asia in Tests (2710) - Four times part of The Ashes winning team (2009, 2010/11, 2013, 2015) - Only player to score 10,000-plus runs while opening the batting in Tests - Fifth player to score a century in career's first and last Test - Most runs by a left-handed batsman in Tests - Most centuries in 3rd innings of Test cricket (13)

Second new ball has been taken. Kohli tosses the ball to Kohli.

Most runs from first and last career Tests combined:

FOUR! Short and outside off, Bairstow fancies a cut and sends it to the point fence.

Shami hasn't bowled the best of overs with the new ball. Happens when the opposition is leading by 361 runs and you have got only one wicket despite bowling one of your best spells in your career.

FOUR! Jadeja tosses it outside off and Bairstow stays leg side and sweeps it over mid on.

Jadeja continues from the other end. Concedes five runs off the first two balls and ends the over with two dots.

FOUR! Too much room outside off and Stokes smacks it through cover.

FOUR! Another one. Too full again and outside off, Stokes just drives it through extra cover.

New ball not doing anything so far. Shami's not hitting the right lengths as well. 12 runs come in this over.

FOUR! Short and wide and Bairstow craks it through cover-point.

OUT! Shami strikes. Bairstow's mini cameo comes to an end. Looks to drive it on the up and inside edges it onto his stumps.

Shami bowled some of the best balls that he could in the first innings but didn't get a wicket and here is getting a wicket because the batsman chopped on!

FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.

DROPPED! Jadeja fires in an angled delivery to Root, takes the edge and is goes at rapid pace to Rahane at first slip, who drops it.

FOUR! FIFTY for Root, short pitched, outside the off stump and Root guides it to third man for a boundary.

Cook has 12401 runs in Test cricket as of now, has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara. In the elite list now, fifth highest run-getter in Tests, an achievement to savour in his retirement life. This is turning out to be a memorable farewell for him. Take a bow, Chef!

Emotional scenes as Cook cuts it for a single to point but overthrow helps him get to the milestone. Hundred on his last Test innings. What an effort, what an achievement, what a career he has had. The business is yet not closed. He has a hundred but the biggest high will be to get his team to a victory in his last Test.

CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.

OUT! Guess what? India have a wicket. Vihari's first. Loops this outside off, Root goes for the slog sweep and holes out to Hardik Pandya at deep square leg.

OUT! Hanuma Vihari is on a hat-trick! Cook goes for the cut and nicks it behind. Pant gobbles it up. Cook's international batting career has come to an end.

OUT! Shami strikes. Bairstow's mini cameo comes to an end. Looks to drive it on the up and inside edges it onto his stumps.

Latest updates: New ball not doing anything so far. Shami's not hitting the right lengths as well. 12 runs come in this over.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS