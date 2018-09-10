Keen sense of anticipation at the Oval... Cook is in his nineties. They all want one thing, and one thing only.

FOUR! Classic from Cook, straight drive from him to the fullish delivery from Bumrah, races to 95.

Bumrah continues. This is a classic innings from Cook, never looked uncomfortable between the 22-yards. He is on 96, just 4 away from a historic ton in his last innings.

Emotional scenes as Cook cuts it for a single to point but overthrow helps him get to the milestone. Hundred on his last Test innings. What an effort, what an achievement, what a career he has had. The business is yet not closed. He has a hundred but the biggest high will be to get his team to a victory in his last Test.

The Chef has hit a memorable hundred in his last Test innings of Test career. Wonder how many batsmen have been able to achieve this feat. A rare feat to say the least and what a knock this has been. Cook, who looked in troubled throughout the series, has looked untroubled in this innings. He is yet not finished and will look to further the lead.

They really love him, oh they really love him. That was a LOOOOONG standing ovation as Alastair Cook becomes the fifth batsman ever to score a century in his first and last Tests. Brilliant hundred, superb concentration and dogged determination to get these runs. He has made the pitch and the occasion count. Cook will be signing off on a high!

Century in the first and last Test:

Most centuries in 3rd innings in Test cricket:

Bumrah continues. The last 2 days has been the worst for India in the Test series. Earlier, the bowled well and always looked to get a wicket or two or were unlucky to get any breakthrough but this bowling performance has been below par. Ishant's absence from the field is hurting them as well. He has been a top bowler in this Test as well but his service is not available at this time.

FOUR! Sweep from Root, fetches a boundary through the mid-wicket

Jadeja continues. Root and Cook have been excellent in this session. Not having an iota of doubt in mind and lack of self belief while playing their shots. They have made runs at a quick pace as well. India down at the moment and Kohli's expression tells us that every second in the middle is like a hour for this Indian team.

Bumrah continues. Should be the last over before Lunch.

Great effort from Bumrah but yet no wickets. He has given it his all but the results have not been too sweet.

Not going to write more on how good England have been this morning. Time for India to reflect on their performance in the last three sessions of the Test. Bowlers took time to get their line-length right, a catch was dropped, shoulders were down, even a usual chirpy Kohli was unexcited.

The players are back on the field. Can India do something miraculous?

FOUR! Width. Short and outside off and Cook punches it through cover.

The session begins just how it had ended. Cook looks daunting. India leak runs. Virat Kohli's misery continues.

Jadeja goes around the wicket against Joe Root. A defensive move and much expected. Two singles.

India looking short of energy already. Things need to brighten up for them, but how. Well wickets are an option but you need to hope catches. Root gets another life on 94*, Pant flies in front of Pujara who drops at first slip.

DROPPED! India want Joe Root to get his ton? He edges one and Pant goes for it with a dive. Maybe that confused Pujara. But it was a catch that should've been taken. Root collects two. He is on 96...

India are going through the motions. With no signs of Ishant Sharma anywhere, this seems like another session where we will see a lot of leather hunt. Root and Cook are piling on the runs. Root gets to 99 with a sweep.

FOUR! Short of a length from Shami, Cook goes for the pull and hits it firmly. Karun gives it a chase, goes for the slide but his knee gets stuck in the turf. Would be painful for him.

The over starts with anticipation of a Root hundred and Cook gives his captain the strike on the second ball. But Root plays out the over.

CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.

His last century before today came in August, 2017 against Windies at Birmingham (27 innings ago).

Most centuries for Root against an opponent in Tests:

Did take two dropped chances though but that's not Root's fault.

And a fourth Test hundred for Root... Been a long time coming this. You can see it in his exultation. It's a special moment for him seeing how Cook is at the other end and he spoke so highly of him before the game.

Root gets his hundred. The conversion jokes will die a slow death now. Jokes apart, this has been a terrific century from the captain.

FOUR! Loose. Length and outside off, Root strides forward and drives it through cover.

Shami keeps bowling. No second new ball for India. Kohli knows it will leak runs. Not that the situation is any different with the old ball... Eight runs off the over.

FOUR! Runs. Slightly short from Jadeja. Cook rocks back and cuts it to the point fence.

Watching Jadeja is a joy. His fielding... well it is an exhibition. Concedes five off the over though.

Bumrah comes back. Rest for Shami. India are literally fighting it out with three bowlers. Feel for them. They have been doing brilliantly throughout the series and it has ended in this fashion for them.

FOUR! Poor. Too short from Jadeja. Cook goes back, adjusts to the bounce and punches it through cover.

FOUR ! Jadeja creates chance. From around the wicket, he bowls one outside off, Cook nicks but it goes wide of the first slip.

This is now the highest stand for England in the second innings of a Test for them against India surpassing Paul Collingwood and Andre Strauss' stand of 214 runs which they added at Chennai in 2008.

India seem to have given up. Jadeja, of all bowlers, is offering freebies.

Bumrah continues but near the fence, Shami is lying down as Indian physio treats him. This tour is coming to a horrific end for India. If Shami breaks down, Kohli will have no one to go to.

Jadeja will continue bowling from one end till the declaration comes. He is into his 34th now and has bowled ONLY three maidens. Allows two singles in this one.

England are ahead by, you ask? Too many...

That phase of the game where director switches to visuals of the city because the action is pretty dull if you are not an England fan. Four in the over.

England past 300 now. There is no energy in the game at the moment, except Cook and Root piling on the runs. 400-450 target at least.

The 300-run is up for England. The lead's 345. What target would they be aiming? 400? 450? What do you think?

Vihari returns. These are the drawbacks when you strengthen the batting line-up and drop the fifth bowler. India had to do that after the four Test matches. But goes onto show that it's a risky move. Five runs in Vihar's over.

Jadeja returns. An LBW appeal on the second ball against Root. But Jadeja's bowling form around the wicket. Dharmasena just smiles. Even Joe Root's kid will know that pitched outside leg.

250-run stand between Cook and Root. This is a series where 250 seemed to be a winning total. Kind of explains three things: 1) How poorly Jadeja has bowled in this innings, 2) The pitch is flat, 3) Cook and Root have applied themselves very well.

With Jonathan Trott v Australia, Brisbane, 2010 With Jonathan Trott v Sri Lanka, Cardiff, 2011 With Joe Root v India, Kennington Oval, 2018*

FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.

DROPPED! Jadeja fires in an angled delivery to Root, takes the edge and is goes at rapid pace to Rahane at first slip, who drops it.

FOUR! FIFTY for Root, short pitched, outside the off stump and Root guides it to third man for a boundary.

Cook has 12401 runs in Test cricket as of now, has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara. In the elite list now, fifth highest run-getter in Tests, an achievement to savour in his retirement life. This is turning out to be a memorable farewell for him. Take a bow, Chef!

Emotional scenes as Cook cuts it for a single to point but overthrow helps him get to the milestone. Hundred on his last Test innings. What an effort, what an achievement, what a career he has had. The business is yet not closed. He has a hundred but the biggest high will be to get his team to a victory in his last Test.

CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.

Latest updates: 250-run stand between Cook and Root. This is a series where 250 seemed to be a winning total. Kind of explains three things: 1) How poorly Jadeja has bowled in this innings, 2) The pitch is flat, 3) Cook and Root have applied themselves very well.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS