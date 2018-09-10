OUT! Shami strikes. Bairstow's mini cameo comes to an end. Looks to drive it on the up and inside edges it onto his stumps.

Shami bowled some of the best balls that he could in the first innings but didn't get a wicket and here is getting a wicket because the batsman chopped on!

Two wickets in quick succession... and you feel England are going for quick shots. They already have enough to enforce a favourable result.

OUT! Jeez. England are managing to collapse despite being in a strong position. Buttler tries to chip it over mid off and it takes the leading edge and Shami takes catch at point.

Jadeja has two wickets. Almost didn't get his second one as he was very close to overstepping. The heel was in the air and since it's not clear the advantage went to the bowler.

What an over from Shami. Draws the outside edge twice and both times the ball dies on Virat Kohli at first slip. Apart from that, Shami also beat Stokes on the outside edge.

The lead is 400. Three singles come in this over. When will England declare?

Shami to bowl the final over of the Tea. Has a resigned look at the end of the over. Why you ask? As he beats Stokes on the outside edge once again. The edges have eluded him in this match. Did that on the first ball as well but that was against Curran.

Tea, Day 4: India might have taken a few wickets in this session. But England lead by 404 runs. Will England declare?

The players are back on the field. Ravindra Jadeja will continue.

Jadeja continues. A couple of singles in the over.

FOUR ! Too full and on the sticks. Stokes drives it down the ground.

Shami steams in. Shami beats the outside edge. Shami has a frustrated look on his face. Shami walks back. His story in this match. Two more times he does that apart from conceding seven runs in the over.

FOUR! Sam Curran goes back to this slightly short delivery and slaps it in front of square on the off side.

OUCH! Stokes goes for a sweep. Connects. But the ball goes onto it Hanuma Vihari on th helmet, who is deployed at short leg. Seems fine to continue after getting some medical attention.

FOUR! Short and into Stokes. The southpaw uppercuts it over the cordon.

A rare over where Shami doesn't beat a batsman on the outside edge. Seven come in the over.

SIX! Jadeja bowls one quicker through the air and Stokes hammers it over long on.

FOUR! Short but doesn't bounce much. Stokes says back and smacks it through extra cover.

OUT! Stokes departs. Goes for a big shot over cow corner but holes out to Rahul. Third wicket for Jadeja

England have lost their 7th wicket. But the declaration doesn't come. 11 come in this over. England lead by 438 runs.

FOUR! Rashid shimmies down the track and drives a full toss to the cover fence.

When the lead's over 400 and you have got nothing to lose, you see Adil Rashid paddle sweeping like a champion. It went fine but Jadeja cut it off. Two runs. Seven off the over.

Most catches by fielders in a Test series for India:

FOUR! Flight outside off, Rashid goes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a one-bounce boundary.

Lead is 450... England not entirely on the attack but have notched up a couple gears. Easily looking at 470-500 target and an hour or so to bowl at India. This is set up nicely for an English win from here.

FOUR! Lovely shot. Rocks back to this delivery and opens bat face to guide it to the backward point fence.

Expensive over from Jadeja. 12 in the over. Rashid's batting on 20 off 14...

OUT! Sam Curran comes down the ground to club one. But top edges it and Pant gets under it to gobble it up.

England have declared and set India 464 to chase. India have 18 overs to bat out today.

Ravindra Jadeja conceded 258 runs in this match - the sixth most by an Indian bowler in a Test match and most by any Indian bowler in a Test in England.

Cook is leading the team in his last outing on a cricket pitch. James Anderson to bowl the first over.

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan come out and they will try and chase down 464 runs.

Alastair Cook leads the England team into the ground. Anderson bowls the first over, KL Rahul on strike and he plays a lovely cover drive to start with, but to no avail. Four slips in place. Despite the heavy target, India need to be positive. They need to score on every run-scoring opportunity, not aiming to win the match, but to stay afloat with that thought till the last ball of the Test is bowled.

464 is the target. You feel that there are two results possible, and it is up to India to make a fight of it.

England declare. Cook leads them out. Lost count of the number of standing ovations he has got in this Test.

Stuart Broad comes in running from round the wicket to Dhawan. Mind you, he got Dhawan out bowling from round the wicket on previous occasion.

Broad comes in running to Dhawan from round the wicket. The last innings' dismissal must be appearing in Dhawan's mind. He takes single off the third ball to calm nerves down. The problem with this opening pair is both of them are out of form and cannot neither of them can help protect each other or give some confidence from the other end. Hopefully, before leaving England, Dhawan and Rahul will announce their arrival with the bat.

OUT! Dhawan goes back. Anderson fires in an inswinger from round the wicket, trapped him in front of the stumps. This walk back to dressing room will have many thoughts come across in his mind. Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)

Dhawan gone for 1. Front and across, and Anderson has his man. This should be his last overseas Test innings, if not his last Test innings altogether.

OUT! This time it is Pujara, trapped on the back foot, he had a long chat with Rahul before deciding to go for DRS but the umpire told him that he had taken too much time to decide and tell. He will have to go. Anderson equals McGrath's tally of Test wickets. Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)

Dhawan perishes. Yet again, to an inswinger from round the wicket. Sigh. He must have had many thoughts while going back. Pujara too is gone. India are 2 down.

OUT! Hold your breath, oh you lovers of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has edged this one into the hands of Bairstow. This is a golden duck for him, first in this series. Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)

James Anderson has now equalled Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets. Currently, both are highest wicket-takers among pacers in the whites.

Anderson equals Glenn McGrath... Pujara sent packing. India struggling already. Pujara ran out of time to even review that.

Oh my! India are 3 down. The best batsman on this tour - Virat Kohli - is back to dressing room. Just 18 overs were to be bowled today but it seems Indians want to finish the match very soon. Anderson has 2, Broad has 1. India have seven more left. 464 is the target for the best touring Indian side (as per the Indian head coach) in the last 20 years.

FOUR! Flash from Rahul, the ball flies through the gully for a boundary.

Most runs by an Indian batsmen in a Test series in England

FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.

DROPPED! Jadeja fires in an angled delivery to Root, takes the edge and is goes at rapid pace to Rahane at first slip, who drops it.

FOUR! FIFTY for Root, short pitched, outside the off stump and Root guides it to third man for a boundary.

Cook has 12401 runs in Test cricket as of now, has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara. In the elite list now, fifth highest run-getter in Tests, an achievement to savour in his retirement life. This is turning out to be a memorable farewell for him. Take a bow, Chef!

Emotional scenes as Cook cuts it for a single to point but overthrow helps him get to the milestone. Hundred on his last Test innings. What an effort, what an achievement, what a career he has had. The business is yet not closed. He has a hundred but the biggest high will be to get his team to a victory in his last Test.

CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.

OUT! Guess what? India have a wicket. Vihari's first. Loops this outside off, Root goes for the slog sweep and holes out to Hardik Pandya at deep square leg.

OUT! Hanuma Vihari is on a hat-trick! Cook goes for the cut and nicks it behind. Pant gobbles it up. Cook's international batting career has come to an end.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS