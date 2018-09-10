India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Hold your breath, oh you lovers of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has edged this one into the hands of Bairstow. This is a golden duck for him, first in this series. Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
OUT! This time it is Pujara, trapped on the back foot, he had a long chat with Rahul before deciding to go for DRS but the umpire told him that he had taken too much time to decide and tell. He will have to go. Anderson equals McGrath's tally of Test wickets. Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
OUT! Dhawan goes back. Anderson fires in an inswinger from round the wicket, trapped him in front of the stumps. This walk back to dressing room will have many thoughts come across in his mind. Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
England have declared and set India 464 to chase. India have 18 overs to bat out today.
OUT! Stokes departs. Goes for a big shot over cow corner but holes out to Rahul. Third wicket for Jadeja
Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
OUT! Jeez. England are managing to collapse despite being in a strong position. Buttler tries to chip it over mid off and it takes the leading edge and Shami takes catch at point.
Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0(2)
OUT! Shami strikes. Bairstow's mini cameo comes to an end. Looks to drive it on the up and inside edges it onto his stumps.
Bairstow b Shami 18(27)
OUT! Hanuma Vihari is on a hat-trick! Cook goes for the cut and nicks it behind. Pant gobbles it up. Cook's international batting career has come to an end.
Cook c Pant b Hanuma Vihari 147(286)
OUT! Guess what? India have a wicket. Vihari's first. Loops this outside off, Root goes for the slog sweep and holes out to Hardik Pandya at deep square leg.
Root c (sub)Hardik Pandya b Hanuma Vihari 125(190)
CENTURY! The long wait comes to an end for Joe Root. The conversion jokes will surely end now. Joe Root has a hundred. It is his 14th; his first in over a year. Gets there with a single.
HUNDRED for Cook!
Emotional scenes as Cook cuts it for a single to point but overthrow helps him get to the milestone. Hundred on his last Test innings. What an effort, what an achievement, what a career he has had. The business is yet not closed. He has a hundred but the biggest high will be to get his team to a victory in his last Test.
After 59 overs,England 174/2 ( Alastair Cook 76 , Joe Root (C) 55)
Cook has 12401 runs in Test cricket as of now, has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara. In the elite list now, fifth highest run-getter in Tests, an achievement to savour in his retirement life. This is turning out to be a memorable farewell for him. Take a bow, Chef!
FOUR! FIFTY for Root, short pitched, outside the off stump and Root guides it to third man for a boundary.
DROPPED! Jadeja fires in an angled delivery to Root, takes the edge and is goes at rapid pace to Rahane at first slip, who drops it.
FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.
FOUR! Flash from Rahul, the ball flies through the gully for a boundary.
After 4 overs,India 2/3 ( Lokesh Rahul 1 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Oh my! India are 3 down. The best batsman on this tour - Virat Kohli - is back to dressing room. Just 18 overs were to be bowled today but it seems Indians want to finish the match very soon. Anderson has 2, Broad has 1. India have seven more left. 464 is the target for the best touring Indian side (as per the Indian head coach) in the last 20 years.
James Anderson has now equalled Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets. Currently, both are highest wicket-takers among pacers in the whites.
OUT! Hold your breath, oh you lovers of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has edged this one into the hands of Bairstow. This is a golden duck for him, first in this series. Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
Broad comes racing in.
After 3 overs,India 1/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 0 , )
Dhawan perishes. Yet again, to an inswinger from round the wicket. Sigh. He must have had many thoughts while going back. Pujara too is gone. India are 2 down.
OUT! This time it is Pujara, trapped on the back foot, he had a long chat with Rahul before deciding to go for DRS but the umpire told him that he had taken too much time to decide and tell. He will have to go. Anderson equals McGrath's tally of Test wickets. Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
OUT! Dhawan goes back. Anderson fires in an inswinger from round the wicket, trapped him in front of the stumps. This walk back to dressing room will have many thoughts come across in his mind. Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
Anderson continues.
After 2 overs,India 1/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Broad comes in running to Dhawan from round the wicket. The last innings' dismissal must be appearing in Dhawan's mind. He takes single off the third ball to calm nerves down. The problem with this opening pair is both of them are out of form and cannot neither of them can help protect each other or give some confidence from the other end. Hopefully, before leaving England, Dhawan and Rahul will announce their arrival with the bat.
Stuart Broad comes in running from round the wicket to Dhawan. Mind you, he got Dhawan out bowling from round the wicket on previous occasion.
England declare. Cook leads them out. Lost count of the number of standing ovations he has got in this Test.
After 1 overs,India 0/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Alastair Cook leads the England team into the ground. Anderson bowls the first over, KL Rahul on strike and he plays a lovely cover drive to start with, but to no avail. Four slips in place. Despite the heavy target, India need to be positive. They need to score on every run-scoring opportunity, not aiming to win the match, but to stay afloat with that thought till the last ball of the Test is bowled.
KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan come out and they will try and chase down 464 runs.
Cook is leading the team in his last outing on a cricket pitch. James Anderson to bowl the first over.
Ravindra Jadeja conceded 258 runs in this match - the sixth most by an Indian bowler in a Test match and most by any Indian bowler in a Test in England.
England have declared and set India 464 to chase. India have 18 overs to bat out today.
OUT! Sam Curran comes down the ground to club one. But top edges it and Pant gets under it to gobble it up.
Sam Curran c Pant b Hanuma Vihari 21(30)
After 112 overs,England 417/7 ( Sam Curran 15 , Adil Rashid 20)
Expensive over from Jadeja. 12 in the over. Rashid's batting on 20 off 14...
FOUR! Lovely shot. Rocks back to this delivery and opens bat face to guide it to the backward point fence.
Lead is 450... England not entirely on the attack but have notched up a couple gears. Easily looking at 470-500 target and an hour or so to bowl at India. This is set up nicely for an English win from here.
FOUR! Flight outside off, Rashid goes down the track and lofts it straight down the ground for a one-bounce boundary.
Most catches by fielders in a Test series for India:
14 - KL RAHUL v England, 2018*
13 - Rahul Dravid v Australia, 2004/05
12 - Eknath Solkar v England, 1972/73
After 111 overs,England 405/7 ( Sam Curran 15 , Adil Rashid 8)
When the lead's over 400 and you have got nothing to lose, you see Adil Rashid paddle sweeping like a champion. It went fine but Jadeja cut it off. Two runs. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Rashid shimmies down the track and drives a full toss to the cover fence.
After 110 overs,England 398/7 ( Sam Curran 15 , Adil Rashid 1)
England have lost their 7th wicket. But the declaration doesn't come. 11 come in this over. England lead by 438 runs.
OUT! Stokes departs. Goes for a big shot over cow corner but holes out to Rahul. Third wicket for Jadeja
Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
FOUR! Short but doesn't bounce much. Stokes says back and smacks it through extra cover.
SIX! Jadeja bowls one quicker through the air and Stokes hammers it over long on.
After 109 overs,England 387/6 ( Ben Stokes 27 , Sam Curran 15)
A rare over where Shami doesn't beat a batsman on the outside edge. Seven come in the over.
Ravindra Jadeja conceding 150-plus runs in a Test innings:
v England at Southampton, 2014 (1st innings)
v Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC), 2017 (3rd innings)
v England at Kennington Oval, 2018 (3rd innings)*
FOUR! Short and into Stokes. The southpaw uppercuts it over the cordon.
After 108 overs,England 380/6 ( Ben Stokes 22 , Sam Curran 14)
OUCH! Stokes goes for a sweep. Connects. But the ball goes onto it Hanuma Vihari on th helmet, who is deployed at short leg. Seems fine to continue after getting some medical attention.
FOUR! Sam Curran goes back to this slightly short delivery and slaps it in front of square on the off side.
After 107 overs,England 372/6 ( Ben Stokes 19 , Sam Curran 9)
Shami steams in. Shami beats the outside edge. Shami has a frustrated look on his face. Shami walks back. His story in this match. Two more times he does that apart from conceding seven runs in the over.
FOUR! Too full and on the sticks. Stokes drives it down the ground.
After 106 overs,England 366/6 ( Ben Stokes 14 , Sam Curran 8)
Jadeja continues. A couple of singles in the over.
The players are back on the field. Ravindra Jadeja will continue.
Tea, Day 4: India might have taken a few wickets in this session. But England lead by 404 runs. Will England declare?
After 105 overs,England 364/6 ( Ben Stokes 13 , Sam Curran 7)
Shami to bowl the final over of the Tea. Has a resigned look at the end of the over. Why you ask? As he beats Stokes on the outside edge once again. The edges have eluded him in this match. Did that on the first ball as well but that was against Curran.
After 104 overs,England 361/6 ( Ben Stokes 13 , Sam Curran 4)
The lead is 400. Three singles come in this over. When will England declare?
After 103 overs,England 358/6 ( Ben Stokes 12 , Sam Curran 2)
What an over from Shami. Draws the outside edge twice and both times the ball dies on Virat Kohli at first slip. Apart from that, Shami also beat Stokes on the outside edge.
After 102 overs,England 357/6 ( Ben Stokes 12 , Sam Curran 1)
Jadeja has two wickets. Almost didn't get his second one as he was very close to overstepping. The heel was in the air and since it's not clear the advantage went to the bowler.
OUT! Jeez. England are managing to collapse despite being in a strong position. Buttler tries to chip it over mid off and it takes the leading edge and Shami takes catch at point.
Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0(2)
Two wickets in quick succession... and you feel England are going for quick shots. They already have enough to enforce a favourable result.
After 101 overs,England 355/5 ( Ben Stokes 11 , )
Shami bowled some of the best balls that he could in the first innings but didn't get a wicket and here is getting a wicket because the batsman chopped on!
OUT! Shami strikes. Bairstow's mini cameo comes to an end. Looks to drive it on the up and inside edges it onto his stumps.
Bairstow b Shami 18(27)
Latest updates: Oh my! India are 3 down. The best batsman on this tour - Virat Kohli - is back to dressing room. Just 18 overs were to be bowled today but it seems Indians want to finish the match very soon. Anderson has 2, Broad has 1. India have seven more left. 464 is the target for the best touring Indian side (as per the Indian head coach) in the last 20 years.
Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.
At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.
Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP
Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.
India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.
In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.
Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.
On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.
Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.
Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.
Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.
Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.
India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.
The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.
Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.
Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.
Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.
The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).
India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.
For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.
Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 10, 2018