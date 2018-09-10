Alastair Cook becomes the second player to score fifty-plus runs in both the innings of each first and last career Test match after Bruce Mitchell.

Alright, Ishant is off and Jadeja has come in. Kohli changes his plans in just 2 overs or was this the plan from the start. Cook hits him for a boundary on the second ball. He is looking very relaxed and so is Root.

Bumrah continues. To Cook, he is taking it away from him, coming from over the wicket. Opts to treat Root with short stuff. Root negates it well in this over.

Jadeja continues and the length is right from him this time around. He is more straigtish and the length is right too. Cook defends him well. A maiden over from Jadeja comes to end.

Bumrah continues. The lead is getting heavier for India. This morning Cook and Root have not looked in in any kind of discomfort. That should trouble Kohli even more. It means that the bowlers are failing in this crucial phase of the game.

Jadeja continues. The same line of attack to Cook from round the wicket, with a slip, leg slip and short leg in place. The former England captain Watchfully defends four balls and then takes single off the second last ball of the over. He is looking set for a big one here.

Bumrah continues. He has kept the length short in this spell so far. Angled it in to Root on many occasions but thus far no wicket effected.

FOUR! Short and a little room on the off stump line, enough for Cook who cuts it for a boundary.

Heavy roller and this pitch usually dies in the morning session. We haven't really seen too many wickets fall here in the first hour or the first session altogether. The story is similar today. At some point, England will start thinking of a target. Not yet, but soon enough.

Jadeja continues and brings in a silly point. But he has pitched the first delivery short and as a result got hit for a boundary.Two off the next two balls and two dots to end the over. Jadeja leaked six runs but needs to stick with this plan for the next few overs.

Bumrah continues. Was cut for almost a boundary but a certain Ravindra Jadeja ran like a cheetah from third man to deep point region in friction of seconds to stop it. He is having a brilliant Test. England have scored at a decent rate this morning. The partnership is now 84 runs.

Update: Ishant Sharma is off the field with pain in ankle. Being assessed by Indian team physio.

Jadeja continues, comes round the wicket to Root.

FOUR! Jadeja fires in from round the wicket and Root sweeps it from the pitch of the ball for a boundary to deeop mid-wicket.

FOUR! Same delivery and same shot, same area and same result, Jadeja swept for a boundary.

Jadeja continues, and he is coming from round the wicket this time to Root. However Root sweeps him on the second ball of the over. The repeat of the same shot on the last ball of the over. Costly over for India.

Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. Just 2 runs from the over but we can see that the batsmen are unfussed in the approach. They want to score quick runs and give a strong total for India to chase in short time. Lead is touching 200 now. 198 right now.

Lousy stuff from India. Rahane has dropped a regulation catch at first slip. Yes, it came in no time but that is the art of slip catching, if it is within your reach, you should take it or make way for someone who is better at job. Sadly, there is no one right now better at this job in this team than Rahane.

Shami continues. Two half-hearted appeals made for LBW, once for Cook and then for Root. Both turned down. Over ruined by boundary on the last ball. A deserving fifty for Root, who is looking really good now.

Jadeja continues. A quiet over yet two runs have come from it. India need wickets. Lead is now 210 runs.

Dropped. Rahane misses a chance at slip. Went quickly at hime and he spilled it. These have been taken, so that was definitely a slip from Rahane. Not having a great Test he is.

Alastair Cook is now the highest run-getter among left-handed batsman in Test cricket, going past Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 12,400 Test runs.

SIX! Loopy delivery from Jadeja, Root comes out and dispatches it over the bowler's head for a maximum.

Jadeja comes into the attack. Has been hit for a six and the lead is building on and on. England are scoring quickly now. At the same time, India have chance to pick wickets.

FOUR! Short ball from Shami and he has been pulled for a four to deep mid-wicket.

Shami continues and bowls a perfect yorker to Root. Uses his skills to good effect, Root was shocked to get that delivery. But a boundary has ruined the over yet again.

Hanuma Vihari, right arm off-break comes into the attack.

Hanuma Vihari comes into the attack to bowl his gentle off spinners. Kohli had no option but to turn to him, the lack of genuine fifth bowler is hurting the team but the others need a break and Vihari can bowl a few overs here to provide the same.

FOUR! Cheeky from Root as he peddle sweeps Jadeja for a boundary to fine leg.

Jadeja continues. The session has been really bad for India. 91 runs in 20 overs is really a bad performance from the bowling side . Did not pick wickets and let the pressure tab open so early in the day.

Vihari continues and bowls round the wicket to Cook. He is unfussed. There is no sting in the bowling and Cook is looking well-settled for a hundred in his last Test innings. Not to forget, he hit one in the maiden Test against India.

FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS