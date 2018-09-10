First Cricket
Asia Cup Qualifier | Final Sep 06, 2018
UAE Vs HK
Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 4: Cook, Root going strong

Date: Monday, 10 September, 2018 16:58 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

332/10
Overs
122.0
R/R
2.72
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
35
England lead by 250 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 30 9 83 3
Ishant Sharma 31 12 62 3
292/10
Overs
95.0
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
2
Extras
14
England lead by 250 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 86 156 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 21 7 54 2
Stuart Broad 20 6 50 1
210/2
Overs
64.4
R/R
3.26
Fours
20
Sixes
1
Extras
14
England lead by 250 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Alastair Cook Batting 89 191 7 0
Joe Root (C) Batting 77 107 10 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 17 4 40 0
Ishant Sharma 8 3 13 0

  • Jadeja continues

  • After 64 overs,England 208/2 ( Alastair Cook 88 , Joe Root (C) 76)

    Vihari continues and bowls round the wicket to Cook. He is unfussed. There is no sting in the bowling and Cook is looking well-settled for a hundred in his last Test innings. Not to forget, he hit one in the maiden Test against India. 

  • Vihari continues

  • After 63 overs,England 205/2 ( Alastair Cook 85 , Joe Root (C) 76)

    Jadeja continues. The session has been really bad for India. 91 runs in 20 overs is really a bad performance from the bowling side . Did not pick wickets and let the pressure tab open so early in the day. 

  • FOUR! Cheeky from Root as he peddle sweeps Jadeja for a boundary to fine leg.

  • Jadeja continues. 

  • After 62 overs,England 194/2 ( Alastair Cook 80 , Joe Root (C) 71)

    Hanuma Vihari comes into the attack to bowl his gentle off spinners. Kohli had no option but to turn to him, the lack of genuine fifth bowler is hurting the team but the others need a break and Vihari can bowl a few overs here to provide the same.

  • Hanuma Vihari, right arm off-break comes into the attack. 

  • After 61 overs,England 188/2 ( Alastair Cook 78 , Joe Root (C) 67)

    Shami continues and bowls a perfect yorker to Root. Uses his skills to good effect, Root was shocked to get that delivery. But a boundary has ruined the over yet again.

  • FOUR! Short ball from Shami and he has been pulled for a four to deep mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues

  • After 60 overs,England 182/2 ( Alastair Cook 77 , Joe Root (C) 62)

    Jadeja comes into the attack. Has been hit for a six and the lead is building on and on. England are scoring quickly now. At the same time, India have chance to pick wickets.

  • SIX! Loopy delivery from Jadeja, Root comes out and dispatches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Alastair Cook is now the highest run-getter among left-handed batsman in Test cricket, going past Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 12,400 Test runs.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 59 overs,England 174/2 ( Alastair Cook 76 , Joe Root (C) 55)

    Cook has 12401 runs in Test cricket as of now, has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara. In the elite list now, fifth highest run-getter in Tests, an achievement to savour in his retirement life. This is turning out to be a memorable farewell for him. Take a bow, Chef!

  • Shami continues. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Dropped. Rahane misses a chance at slip. Went quickly at hime and he spilled it. These have been taken, so that was definitely a slip from Rahane. Not having a great Test he is. 
     
     

  • After 58 overs,England 169/2 ( Alastair Cook 74 , Joe Root (C) 53)

    Jadeja continues. A quiet over yet two runs have come from it. India need wickets. Lead is now 210 runs. 

  • Jadeja continues.

  • After 57 overs,England 167/2 ( Alastair Cook 73 , Joe Root (C) 52)

    Shami continues. Two half-hearted appeals made for LBW, once for Cook and then for Root. Both turned down. Over ruined by boundary on the last ball. A deserving fifty for Root, who is looking really good now.  

  • FOUR! FIFTY for Root, short pitched, outside the off stump and Root guides it to third man for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Shami continues

  • After 56 overs,England 161/2 ( Alastair Cook 72 , Joe Root (C) 47)

    Lousy stuff from India. Rahane has dropped a regulation catch at first slip. Yes, it came in no time but that is the art of slip catching, if it is within your reach, you should take it or make way for someone who is better at job. Sadly, there is no one right now better at this job in this team than Rahane.

  • DROPPED! Jadeja fires in an angled delivery to Root, takes the edge and is goes at rapid pace to Rahane at first slip, who drops it.

  • After 55 overs,England 158/2 ( Alastair Cook 70 , Joe Root (C) 46)

    Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. Just 2 runs from the over but we can see that the batsmen are unfussed in the approach. They want to score quick runs and give a strong total for India to chase in short time. Lead is touching 200 now. 198 right now.

  • Mohammed Shami brought into the attack. 

  • After 54 overs,England 156/2 ( Alastair Cook 69 , Joe Root (C) 45)

    Jadeja continues, and he is coming from round the wicket this time to Root. However Root sweeps him on the second ball of the over. The repeat of the same shot on the last ball of the over. Costly over for India. 

  • FOUR! Same delivery and same shot, same area and same result, Jadeja swept for a boundary.

  • FOUR! Jadeja fires in from round the wicket and Root sweeps it from the pitch of the ball for a boundary to deeop mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Update: Ishant Sharma is off the field with pain in ankle. Being assessed by Indian team physio. 
     
     

  • After 53 overs,England 146/2 ( Alastair Cook 69 , Joe Root (C) 35)

    Bumrah continues. Was cut for almost a boundary but a certain Ravindra Jadeja ran like a cheetah from third man to deep point region in friction of seconds to stop it. He is having a brilliant Test. England have scored at a decent rate this morning. The partnership is now 84 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 52 overs,England 141/2 ( Alastair Cook 65 , Joe Root (C) 34)

    Jadeja continues and brings in a silly point. But he has pitched the first delivery short and as a result got hit for a boundary.Two off the next two balls and two dots to end the over. Jadeja leaked six runs but needs to stick with this plan for the next few overs.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Heavy roller and this pitch usually dies in the morning session. We haven't really seen too many wickets fall here in the first hour or the first session altogether. The story is similar today. At some point, England will start thinking of a target. Not yet, but soon enough. 
     
     

  • FOUR! Short and a little room on the off stump line, enough for Cook who cuts it for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja continues

  • After 51 overs,England 135/2 ( Alastair Cook 60 , Joe Root (C) 33)

    Bumrah continues. He has kept the length short in this spell so far. Angled it in to Root on many occasions but thus far no wicket effected. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs, England 134/2 (Cook 59, Root 33)

    Jadeja continues. The same line of attack to Cook from round the wicket, with a slip, leg slip and short leg in place. The former England captain Watchfully defends four balls and then takes single off the second last ball of the over. He is looking set for a big one here.

     
     
     

  • Jadeja continues

  • After 49 overs, England 133/2 (Cook 58, Root 33)

    Bumrah continues. The lead is getting heavier for India. This morning Cook and Root have not looked in in any kind of discomfort. That should trouble Kohli even more. It means that the bowlers are failing in this crucial phase of the game. 

     

  • Bumrah continues

  • After 48 overs, England 129/2 (Cook 57, Root 32)

    Jadeja continues and the length is right from him this time around. He is more straigtish and the length is right too. Cook defends him well. A maiden over from Jadeja comes to end.

  • Jadeja continues. 

  • After 47 overs, England 129/2 (Cook 57, Root 32)

    Bumrah continues. To Cook, he is taking it away from him, coming from over the wicket. Opts to treat Root with short stuff. Root negates it well in this over.  

     

  • Bumrah continues. 

  • After 46 overs, England 128/2 (Cook 56, Root 32)

    Alright, Ishant is off and Jadeja has come in. Kohli changes his plans in just 2 overs or was this the plan from the start. Cook hits him for a boundary on the second ball. He is looking very relaxed and so is Root. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Alastair Cook becomes the second player to score fifty-plus runs in both the innings of each first and last career Test match after Bruce Mitchell.
     
     

Latest updates: Hanuma Vihari comes into the attack to bowl his gentle off spinners. Kohli had no option but to turn to him, the lack of genuine fifth bowler is hurting the team but the others need a break and Vihari can bowl a few overs here to provide the same.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Alastair Cook #Cheteshwar Pujara #Cricket #Cricket Score #Day 4 fifth test #England vs India 2018 #Hardik Pandya #Ind vs Eng #Ind vs Eng live score #India vs England #India vs England 2018 #India vs England live updates #Ishant Sharma #James Anderson #Jasprit Bumrah #Joe Root #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Mohammed Shami #Ravichandran Ashwin #Sam Curran #The Oval #Virat Kohli

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

