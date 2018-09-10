First Cricket
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 4: Alastair Cook completes 50

Date: Monday, 10 September, 2018 15:41 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

332/10
Overs
122.0
R/R
2.72
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
35
England lead by 168 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 30 9 83 3
Ishant Sharma 31 12 62 3
292/10
Overs
95.0
R/R
3.07
Fours
34
Sixes
2
Extras
14
England lead by 168 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja not out 86 156 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 21 7 54 2
Stuart Broad 20 6 50 1
128/2
Overs
45.5
R/R
2.81
Fours
13
Sixes
0
Extras
10
England lead by 168 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Alastair Cook Batting 56 133 5 0
Joe Root (C) Batting 32 52 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 13 4 31 0
Ishant Sharma 8 3 13 0

  • FOUR! Loosener from Jadeja, fullish and on the off stump, Cook drives it through the covers for a boundary.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    England players to score fifty-plus runs in both the innings of last Test match:

    Jack Russell v South Africa, Durban, 1923
    Andy Sandham v West Indies, Kingston, 1930
    Jack Robertson v India, Chennai, 1952
    Vic Marks v Pakistan, Lahore, 1984
    Alastair Cook v India, Kennington Oval, 2018*

  • Jadeja brought into the attack. Just one over for Ishant.

  • After 45 overs, England 121/2 (Cook 52, Root 30)

    Bumrah comes into the attack and has been hit for a boundary on the first ball of the day. That shot also brough Cook's fifty, in his last Test innings. What a way to bid adieu to Test cricket. And wait, he is not done yet. Still going strong at the moment. 50 is good, 100 would be amazing. Meanwhile Bumrah has been bowling lot of short stuff. 5 off the over.

     

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    50 for Cook. England lead by 160 already. A school of thought says 250 is going to be tough for India. England well on their way past that here. 
     
     

  • FOUR! This is 58th FIFTY for Cook in Tests. What a way to say goodbye to cricket. On the leg of Cook and he puts bat on the ball, guides it to square leg boundary.

  • Bumrah to share the ball with Ishant. 

  • After 44 overs, England 116/2 (Cook 47, Root 30)

    Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    One more time... One final morning for Alastair Cook to walk out to bat for England. Not yet a full house but a whole lot of fans have streamed in to watch him bat for a last time. 

     
    One way or another, a legend of the game bows out today. It's day 4! 

  • Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over.

    Cook Root begin innings for England. 

  • Sanjay Manjrekar at Pitch Report: It all depends on how India bat as the conditions and the state of the pitch is the same.

  • Ayaz Memon discusses the current situation in the fifth Test on Gameplan LIVE!

  • "Beyond technique lies temperament. Above that is the heart of the warrior; someone who loves to get into a fight and live the moment. Vihari in his first innings in Test cricket showed that he had it in him to battle the odds."

    Hanuma Vihari shows visitors' faltering veterans the mirror with a knock full of grit and gumption, writes senior journalist Vedam Jaishankar. Click here to read the full article.

  • All eyes will be on the man of the moment. Can he score a century in his last ever innings in international cricket?

  • Watch: Our correspondent Gaurav Joshi preview day 4 with BBC's Nikesh Rughani live from The Oval.

  • Day 3 saw England take an upper hand as they propeled the lead to 154 with eight wickets in hand. It was another topsy-turvey day as Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja led India's fightback and helped them post 292 in response to England's 332, after being reduced to 160/6 at one point. However, England still gained that crucial 40-run lead. And are now leading by 154 runs with Cook and Root at the crease. India need early wickets else, they can see this match rapidly slipping away. Another intriguing day awaits us

  • Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval. Play starts at 3.30 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Latest updates: Bumrah comes into the attack and has been hit for a boundary on the first ball of the day. That shot also brough Cook's fifty, in his last Test innings. What a way to bid adieu to Test cricket. And wait, he is not done yet. Still going strong at the moment. 50 is good, 100 would be amazing. Meanwhile Bumrah has been bowling lot of short stuff. 5 off the over.

Day 3 report: Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Joe Root faces it. Hint of swing straightaway. Just 2 from the over.

At close of play, Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114/2.

Captain Joe Root (29 batting) was at the crease along with the veteran southpaw as the pair put on 52 runs for the third wicket to help the hosts take a 154-run lead.

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja, coming back into the fold, remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

India posted 292 in reply to England's first innings total of 332.

In the third and final session, Cook and Keaton Jennings (10) stretched their opening partnership to 27.

Things did not work for India as they spurned two reviews on the openers within three overs after the break.

On both occasions, Jadeja (1/36) and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were at fault for asking skipper Virat Kohli to go for the reviews, despite the ball missing the off-stump.

Mohammed Shami (1-32) then got rid of out-of-form Jennings.

Cook and Moeen Ali (20) joined hands for a 35-run partnership for the second wicket and took England past 50.

Moeen was dropped by KL Rahul at second slip off Ishant Sharma (0/11) when he was batting on 14.

Jadeja did get Moeen soon after, bowling him through the gate as the ball spun a mile after kicking up from the rough.

India changed the ball on two occasions but Cook and Root used their reservior of experience to see the final overs with aplomb bringing up their 50-stand off 80 balls.

The score crossed 100 in the 38th over as the hosts assumed a commanding position in this Test.

Earlier in the day, half-centuries by Vihari and Jadeja helped India get close to England's first innings total.

Resuming the third day at 174/6, Vihari and Jadeja played sensibly.

Vihari notched up his maiden Test half-century before edging a Moeen delivery to England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, while Jadeja's 156-ball knock brought the visitors back in contest as India were once reeling at 160/6.

The all-rounder was involved in a 77-run partnership with Vihari before stitching 32 runs with tailender Jasprit Bumrah (0).

India had lost the wicket of Ishant Sharma (4) and Bumrah in the post-lunch session. While Ishant's thick edge went into Bairstow's gloves, Bumrah was run out, the last wicket to fall.

For England, Moeen, Ben Stokes and James Anderson had scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: England 332 and 20/0 (Alastair Cook 13, Keaton Jennings 7) vs India 292 (Ravindra Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56; James Anderson 2/30) at Tea on Day 3.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018

