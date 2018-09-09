First Cricket
Asia Cup Qualifier | Final Sep 06, 2018
UAE Vs HK
Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 3: Vihari, Jadeja resume India's fight

Date: Sunday, 09 September, 2018 15:50 IST Match Status: Play In Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

332/10
Overs
122.0
R/R
2.72
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
35
India trail by 148 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Anderson not out 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 30 9 83 3
Ishant Sharma 31 12 62 3
184/6
Overs
56.4
R/R
3.26
Fours
22
Sixes
1
Extras
11
India trail by 148 runs
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hanuma Vihari Batting 28 63 3 1
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 14 31 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 13.4 5 21 2
Stuart Broad 14 4 33 1

  • Anderson continues. 

  • After 56 overs, India 183/6 (Vihari 27, Jadeja 14)

    Broad continues. Jadeja hits a boundary on the last ball. That will give him some motivation going in this innings. 

     

  • FOUR! On the legs of Jadeja and he flicks it in his typical style for a boundary to backward square leg.

  • Broad continues

  • After 55 overs, India 178/6 (Vihari 26, Jadeja 10)

    Anderson continues. From round the wicket, bowls that line outside the off stump and keeps on taking it away from Jadeja, who has left well in this over. Yet the danger of him playing a silly shot looms large. This is a big test of Jadeja, the batsman, who has failed to live up to the batting potential in Tests so far. 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at The Oval

    Sunday crowd at the Oval... long queues and jam packed tube stations. Cannot find space for a footstep. It might be a dead rubber but we have seen full houses throughout. Day 3 is no different. 

     
    Meanwhile, India have an uphill task. Hanuma Vihari has shown great composure and now needs to play the Jos Buttler role to anchor the Indian lower order. 
     

  • Anderson continues. 

  • After 54 overs, India 178/6 (Vihari 26, Jadeja 10)

    Broad continues with the same plan, from round the wicket to Jadeja and taking it away from him. The left-handed batsman is being beaten on the first three deliveries. Sweet sound of ball hitting the middle part of Vihari's bat on the last delivery but goes for no runs. More such strokes will fill the batsman with confidence. 

     

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Triple-hundreds in FC cricket:

     
    Ravindra Jadeja: 3
    Hanuma Vihari: 1

  • Broad continues

  • After 53 overs, India 177/6 (Vihari 26, Jadeja 10)

    James Anderson begins the hunt from the other end. Perfect outswingers to start with to Vihari from Jimmy. The debutant feeling the heat on this chilly morning in London. Needs to be really careful in the first few overs here. 

     

  • James Anderson to bowl from the other end. 

  • After 52 overs, India 177/6 (Vihari 26, Jadeja 10)

    Stuart Broad bowls the first over of the day. He is coming in over the wicket to Vihari and round the wicket to Jadeja with three slips in place. England have done their homework well. Jadeja beaten twice but very well leaves the last ball. 

  • Alright the players are out on the field!

    Vihari, Jadeja begin India's fight today on Day 3.

    Stuart Broad to bowl the first over of the day.

  • Sanjay Manjrekar at Pitch Report: One of those rare pitches where rough is easily created. There is a rough for Jadeja as well. On Indian pitches, the ball skids on the same pace but here because of the covering of the grass, there will be uneven bounce and the the ball will changes direction and that's what is making all the difference here.

  • India vs England Day 3 Preview LIVE from the Oval

  • Surely, by now Virat Kohli would know about the sting in the England tail. India had finished Day One with the honours and the morning session of the second day was a great opportunity to seize control of the match. The ball was still new, the conditions were gloomy and at the crease, they had Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler Read more here as Gaurav Joshi argues how Kohli failed to capitalise the situation as captain on Day 2. 

  • Alright so, we just 20 minutes away from LIVE action. India are struggling here as they are 6 down for just 174 on the board with 158 runs still to get to come at par with the hosts. It will require a massive effort from Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja to rescue their side. 

  • Hello and welcome to our liveblog of the third day of the Oval Test between India and England. With England leading the series 3-1, the fifth Test is one last opportunity for Virat Kohli and Co to salvage some pride. At the moment, the visitors are India 174/6, a deficit of 158 runs. Will Day 3 be better than Day 2? We'll find out soon enough. 

    Please keep reading our blog for all the live updates and scores: 

Latest Update: Broad continues with the same plan, from round the wicket to Jadeja and taking it away from him. The left-handed batsman is being beaten on the first three deliveries. Sweet sound of ball hitting the middle part of Vihari's bat on the last delivery but goes for no runs. More such strokes will fill the batsman with confidence.

Day 2 report: India's batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.

India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three days of play remaining.

India skipper Virat Kohli and his England counterpart Joe Root. AP

At close, debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8) were at the crease.

James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the tourists with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.

Resuming on overnight score of 198/7, birthday boy Jos Buttler (89) and his 98-run ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (38) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.

In reply, India's top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early.

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul.

Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defence with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump.

India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.

Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon.

Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad — the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.

In the second session, after wrapping up the hosts, the visitors were off to a shaky start as Dhawan fell cheaply, becoming a victim of Broad, who picked him up in front of the wicket with just six runs on India's scorecard.

However, the Rahul and Pujara then played sensibly, putting on 47 runs and taking India past the 50-run mark.

Rahul and Pujara were unbeaten at 35 and 15 runs respectively at the time of the tea break.

In the morning session, Buttler notched up his 10th half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.

Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.

Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.

Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.

Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.

Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.

England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018

