Stokes continues. Vihari and Jadeja continue to impress. When the day began today, it was certain that by now Vihari and Jadeja will not be batting. But they have reminded us that cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.

Curran has come in and this will be a different kind of challenge now for Vihari and Jadeja. Curran will create a different angle for Vihari. He has negated that angle well in this over however.

OUT! That's it from Vihari in this innings, the rough around the off stump has got better of him, the ball spun in and Vihari leaned into the defence but the thin edge went straight into Bairstow's gloves. Umpire Dharamasena called it out from the word go. Vihari went for DRS but to no avail. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 56(124)

A gritty innings from young Hanuma Vihari came to an end in the last over. It was Moeen Ali with the breakthrough and England will be relieved to see the back of Vihari, who was growing in confidence with the every ball he played. Ishant Sharma has come in now and Jadeja will have to start scoring quickly as he cannot trust tail to hang in there for a long time.

Rashid continues. Ishant manages to negate him with his own set of technique. The good thing is that Jadeja is giving him strike, trusting in his abilities.

Moeen Ali continues. Should be the last over before LUNCH.

What matters now is Vihari kept India in the hunt and now it is down to the tail again to make a match of this.

Wicket at the wrong time. Vihari is gone and disappointed to go. Review couldn't show if he had edged it but no evidence to over turn the decision. Thing is third umpire took his time to make the decision unlike the last Test, when it was done quickly at first look.

Ishant Sharma has taken a single off the last ball and will be facing the first ball after lunch. In total, a good session for India. Had Vihari's wicket not fallen, they would have been in a good place. But now only time will tell how much resilience Ishant and Co can show and support Jadeja. We will be back soon.

Ishant Sharma faces the first ball after Lunch. Rashid with the ball. Ishant knows how to deal with such situations. He takes single again off the last ball, will again be on strike in the next over.

Moeen continues. Ishant carries on defending the ball. The trend of the last-ball single continues too. Three from the over.

Rashid continues and there is no venom in his bowling. Ishant comfortably playing him. Too much emphasis again from Rashid on the rough as he bowls to Jadeja. No damage yet made.

OUT! That's the end of Ishant Sharma. A loopy off-spinner, takes the edge of Ishant's bat and goes into gloves of Bairstow. Ishant c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 4(25)

Ishant however is back in the hut, caught by the keeper. Spinners have done their job. Would be advisable if pacers come on again and finish the tail.

Huge appeal on the first ball for LBW. Jadeja survives as he showed the bat to the umpire. However no involement of bat the replay shows. It further shows that the ball could have gone on to hit the stumps but the umpire's call would have saved him.

250 up for India and Jadeja too nears his fifty. Guess, he should start hitting big ones post his personal milestone as the tail cannot be trusted to stay there for long.

FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja. That's a superb effort from Jadeja. Cuts the ball through the point region for a boundary. Gritty knock. Kohli is applauding in the dressing room.

Superb effort from Jadeja to get to his fifty. He did not get chance in this series and when the chance arrived, he grabbed it with both the hands. Four wicket haul in first innings and then this knock. Not to forget, always a livewire in the field.

FOUR! Short ball and Jadeja rocks on back foot, to pull it through the midwicket for a boundary.

Ishant gone early in the session, but Jadeja gets to dust off his sword and twirl it around. Been a while, rightly, and he is ecstatic. Done no wrong and no harm to his case as lone spinner in Australia. India have a problem of plenty in pace and spin in bowling department. What a time! Now only if the batsmen can... well, bat.

OUT! And Shami perishes trying to up the run-scoring. He hits is straight into the hands of Stuart Broad at long-on. India now 9 down. Shami c Broad b Adil Rashid 1(5)

Jadeja scored his fifty and then looked for boundaries. Sadly, this is also what Shami thought but he is not as capabale a hitter of the ball as Jadeja and eventually has perished doing the same. England need just one wicket to finish the India innings.

FOUR! Jadeja, taking huge risk, puts it between the first slip and fourth slip to get a boundary to third man.

Jimmy is back, to finish this for England. Jadeja takes two, driving one through the vacant extra cover. A short discussion between Root, Anderson and Broad whether to take the new ball or not and they don't take it. Jadeja takes a two again as Anderson fires one on his pads. The last ball saw some excitement as Jadeja, taking huge risk, puts it between the first slip and fourth slip to get a boundary to third man.

Right so, Broad comes in and the second new ball has been taken. Bumrah on strike and he almost ran Jadeja out on the first ball as Jadeja ran as the ball went past Bumrah to Bairstow, thankfully before the ball reached at the non-strikers' end, Jadeja was back. Believe it or not, but with the technique that Bumrah has, he has been able to negate Broad with the new ball. Bumrah will remember this one over as one of the best batting displays of his career.

Anderson continues and this time has new ball in his hand.

SIX! This will HURT Anderson. Full in length and Jadeja shows his T20 skills. He picks it from the length and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a six.

Alright Anderson charges in with the new ball, shaping it in to Jadeja from round the wicket. The plan backfires really as Jadeja hits a cruel straight six. He taps the ball to third man to get a single and keeps the strike for the next over. Poor bowling from Anderson, good stuff from Jadeja. Deficit is now 57.

FOUR! Short stuff from Broad, Jadeja hooks it to fine leg for a boundary. Gold dust this is for India.

Broad continues and he is toying with Jadeja with that offstump line. He pitches one short and the Rockstar rocks back to hook it for a boundary. Takes the single off the last ball, keeps the strike. Deficit is now 51. This is really getting interesting.

FOUR! What ingenious batting this is from Jadeja, short ball and Jadeja puts is through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

How well has Jadeja played here. Got in, braved the first few overs and now with the tail, playing exactly how you should be playing. Hitting boundaries and then taking singles on the last ball. This is ingenious stuff from him and we cannot believe this is the same batsman who invented new ways to get out in critical situations.

This is a scorecard which dazzles the eyes. 49 by Kohli, 56 by Vihari and now Jadeja into 80s. While the Kohli score is not surprising, the other two scores were least expected.

Jadeja putting on a serious show. Some cracking strokes and helped by the new ball. Farming the strike really well too. Trailing by less than 50 now. This could be a game-changing innings, and already is a career-shaping knock as well.

Both Bumrah and Ishant have put a price on their wickets in this series. Shami hasn't. Don't see why he should be demoted to no.11 going forward.

Alright so Rashid has been brought back into the attack. The new ball has not provided much prudent. The partnership is now of 31 runs. Bumrah defends the last ball of the over with a heavy defence. The ball did not even bounce from the ground. A happy Bumrah smiles large. This is by far his best outing with the bat for sure.

Two boundaries in the last Anderson over. One of the shots was not too convincing yet runs are runs. And the boundaries will irritate the bowlers. Guess it is time to change the bowlers for England. 200 up for India as well.

Just wow. Hanuma Vihari has scored his maiden fifty in debut innings . This is a great sign of a solid Test batsman coming in to India ranks. A top-class innings from the 24-year-old.

Day 2 report: India's batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.

India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three days of play remaining.

At close, debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8) were at the crease.

James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the tourists with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.

Resuming on overnight score of 198/7, birthday boy Jos Buttler (89) and his 98-run ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (38) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.

In reply, India's top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early.

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul.

Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defence with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump.

India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.

Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon.

Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad — the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.

In the second session, after wrapping up the hosts, the visitors were off to a shaky start as Dhawan fell cheaply, becoming a victim of Broad, who picked him up in front of the wicket with just six runs on India's scorecard.

However, the Rahul and Pujara then played sensibly, putting on 47 runs and taking India past the 50-run mark.

Rahul and Pujara were unbeaten at 35 and 15 runs respectively at the time of the tea break.

In the morning session, Buttler notched up his 10th half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.

Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.

Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.

Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.

Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.

Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.

England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.