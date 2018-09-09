FOUR! Too wide and full from Broad, Vihari leans into the cover drive and fetches four runs for the country

FOUR! Edge off Vihari's bat, pierces the two slips and goes for a boundary.

Broad hit for a beautiful cover from Vihari. Then the edge pierced the two slip fielders and went for another boundary. Vihari should not have gone for this shot but he has two boundaries in the over.

76 balls faced by Hanuma Vihari. Came at a crucial stage and literally weathered the James Anderson storm. This has been a very impressive knock and never mind the debate over Karun Nair's non-selection, he has definitely made a case for himself going ahead. Some times luck just favours who take the opportunity, and Vihari looks set at the moment.

Who will achieve the milestone first?

James Anderson needs three wickets to become the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the whites while Stuart Broad needs three wickets to go past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets.

FOUR! Jadeja opens the face of the bat very late, and keeps the bat very close to his tummy, the ball runs away for four from the wide of third slip.

FOUR! Jadeja edges and the ball races away to third man for a boundary as the three slips watch on.

Two boundaries in the last Anderson over. One of the shots was not too convincing yet runs are runs. And the boundaries will irritate the bowlers. Guess it is time to change the bowlers for England. 200 up for India as well.

Rashid comes into the attack. Solid defences from Vihari to cope him. This is an interesting move from Root. Could be done to ask Jadeja to go after him in order to score some quick runs. Let's see how Jadeja plays him.

Anderson continues. Has been given a longer spell than Broad. He has changed his angle to Jadeja, coming over the wicket now, which is in a way a psychological win for Jadeja. Takes a single off the last ball after tapping it to leg side. Going good, India here.

Testing spell from England pacers first up, but Vihari and Jadeja have weathered the storm. A couple of edges too but didn't go to the slips or fell short. Luck has been with India this morning and they are past 200. Still trail by 128 runs so it is about batting as long as possible.

He is grinding it out at Kennington Oval today in his debut match.

Rashid continues with a slip and short leg in place to Jadeja and comes round the wicket. He defends it well. Vihari is targetting the rough and firing it in at the same spot.

Ben Stokes comes into the attack. So no wickets for the first two bowlers of the day and one battle has already been won by the two batsmen.

Rashid continues and he continues to pitch on the rough outside the off stump. Feel he is giving too much emphasis to the rough area.

FOUR! This is beautiful from Vihari, he stands still, maintains balance and hits a beautiful cover drive. This is fine piece of batting.

Stokes continues. The ball has been changed as it has lost its shape. This has happened for second time in India innings. But the highlight of the over was Vihari's beautiful cover drive. He nearing to his maiden fifty on his maiden Test innings.

Rashid continues. This has been a good batting performance from the two in the middle. Fifty run stand has been achieved between the two. It will be fitting if Vihari gets his fifty as well.

Just wow. Hanuma Vihari has scored his maiden fifty in debut innings . This is a great sign of a solid Test batsman coming in to India ranks. A top-class innings from the 24-year-old.

What a moment this is for Hanuma Vihari, scores fifty on debut. He has shown great application and resilience with the bat and has reaped benefit for the same. He has also showed other Indian batsmen how to do it. Huge appeal on the last ball of the over for catch as Jadeja was beaten all ends up, umpire says no, Root opts for DRS but replay shows no edge.

Maiden half-century from Hanuma Vihari. Superb knock, great composure and brilliant mindset to score a few runs with lower order batsmen. Looks a very good find, and his bravado yesterday against the darting ball vs Anderson/Broad cannot be forgotten. Never mind the selection debate, he has done a job for the team. Book those Australia tickets?

Fifty-plus score in the debut innings by Indian players (Debut in England):

Moeen Ali comes into the attack. This time the rough will create issues for right-handed Vihari but he has grown in a lot of confidence now. The deficit is still 112 runs. India should target making it come down under 100.

FOUR! This is a slap of a shot, outside the off stump ball, he slashes it through the point for a boundary.

Stokes continues and he has been welcomed by a slash from Jadeja through the point. Shot of intent this is. The good thing about this partnership has been the way the two have not wasted the opportunities to score runs whenever the chance is there.

FOUR! Fullish ball, turning into Vihari but he goes for a sweep shot and the ball races away to mid-wicket for a boundary.

Moeen Ali continues. Targets rough but Vihari plays a pre-meditated sweep as if he has done it so many times in England in last so many Tests. Tells you about his confidence at the moment. For a change, it is India's lower order which is changing the course of the match.

Stokes continues. Vihari and Jadeja continue to impress. When the day began today, it was certain that by now Vihari and Jadeja will not be batting. But they have reminded us that cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.

Curran has come in and this will be a different kind of challenge now for Vihari and Jadeja. Curran will create a different angle for Vihari. He has negated that angle well in this over however.

OUT! That's it from Vihari in this innings, the rough around the off stump has got better of him, the ball spun in and Vihari leaned into the defence but the thin edge went straight into Bairstow's gloves. Umpire Dharamasena called it out from the word go. Vihari went for DRS but to no avail. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 56(124)

A gritty innings from young Hanuma Vihari came to an end in the last over. It was Moeen Ali with the breakthrough and England will be relieved to see the back of Vihari, who was growing in confidence with the every ball he played. Ishant Sharma has come in now and Jadeja will have to start scoring quickly as he cannot trust tail to hang in there for a long time.

Rashid continues. Ishant manages to negate him with his own set of technique. The good thing is that Jadeja is giving him strike, trusting in his abilities.

Moeen Ali continues. Should be the last over before LUNCH.

What matters now is Vihari kept India in the hunt and now it is down to the tail again to make a match of this.

Wicket at the wrong time. Vihari is gone and disappointed to go. Review couldn't show if he had edged it but no evidence to over turn the decision. Thing is third umpire took his time to make the decision unlike the last Test, when it was done quickly at first look.

Ishant Sharma has taken a single off the last ball and will be facing the first ball after lunch. In total, a good session for India. Had Vihari's wicket not fallen, they would have been in a good place. But now only time will tell how much resilience Ishant and Co can show and support Jadeja. We will be back soon.

First session of each day's play in this Test:

Day 2 report: India's batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.

India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three days of play remaining.

At close, debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8) were at the crease.

James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the tourists with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.

Resuming on overnight score of 198/7, birthday boy Jos Buttler (89) and his 98-run ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (38) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.

In reply, India's top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early.

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul.

Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defence with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump.

India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.

Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon.

Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad — the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.

In the second session, after wrapping up the hosts, the visitors were off to a shaky start as Dhawan fell cheaply, becoming a victim of Broad, who picked him up in front of the wicket with just six runs on India's scorecard.

However, the Rahul and Pujara then played sensibly, putting on 47 runs and taking India past the 50-run mark.

Rahul and Pujara were unbeaten at 35 and 15 runs respectively at the time of the tea break.

In the morning session, Buttler notched up his 10th half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.

Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.

Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.

Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.

Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.

Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.

England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.