|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! That's it from Vihari in this innings, the rough around the off stump has got better of him, the ball spun in and Vihari leaned into the defence but the thin edge went straight into Bairstow's gloves. Umpire Dharamasena called it out from the word go. Vihari went for DRS but to no avail. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 56(124)
Just wow. Hanuma Vihari has scored his maiden fifty in debut innings. This is a great sign of a solid Test batsman coming in to India ranks. A top-class innings from the 24-year-old.
After 63 overs,India 204/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 24)
Two boundaries in the last Anderson over. One of the shots was not too convincing yet runs are runs. And the boundaries will irritate the bowlers. Guess it is time to change the bowlers for England. 200 up for India as well.
First session of each day's play in this Test:
After 79 overs,India 240/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 41 , Ishant Sharma 1)
That's LUNCH.
Ishant Sharma has taken a single off the last ball and will be facing the first ball after lunch. In total, a good session for India. Had Vihari's wicket not fallen, they would have been in a good place. But now only time will tell how much resilience Ishant and Co can show and support Jadeja. We will be back soon.
Wicket at the wrong time. Vihari is gone and disappointed to go. Review couldn't show if he had edged it but no evidence to over turn the decision. Thing is third umpire took his time to make the decision unlike the last Test, when it was done quickly at first look.
Moeen Ali continues. Should be the last over before LUNCH.
After 78 overs,India 238/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 40 , Ishant Sharma 0)
Rashid continues. Ishant manages to negate him with his own set of technique. The good thing is that Jadeja is giving him strike, trusting in his abilities.
Rashid comes into attack
After 77 overs,India 237/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 39 , Ishant Sharma 0)
A gritty innings from young Hanuma Vihari came to an end in the last over. It was Moeen Ali with the breakthrough and England will be relieved to see the back of Vihari, who was growing in confidence with the every ball he played. Ishant Sharma has come in now and Jadeja will have to start scoring quickly as he cannot trust tail to hang in there for a long time.
OUT! That's it from Vihari in this innings, the rough around the off stump has got better of him, the ball spun in and Vihari leaned into the defence but the thin edge went straight into Bairstow's gloves. Umpire Dharamasena called it out from the word go. Vihari went for DRS but to no avail. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 56(124)
Moeen Ali replaces Stokes
After 76 overs,India 234/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 56 , Ravindra Jadeja 36)
Curran has come in and this will be a different kind of challenge now for Vihari and Jadeja. Curran will create a different angle for Vihari. He has negated that angle well in this over however.
Sam Curran introduced into the attack.
After 75 overs,India 231/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 55 , Ravindra Jadeja 34)
Stokes continues. Vihari and Jadeja continue to impress. When the day began today, it was certain that by now Vihari and Jadeja will not be batting. But they have reminded us that cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.
Stokes continues.
After 74 overs,India 230/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 55 , Ravindra Jadeja 33)
Moeen Ali continues. Targets rough but Vihari plays a pre-meditated sweep as if he has done it so many times in England in last so many Tests. Tells you about his confidence at the moment. For a change, it is India's lower order which is changing the course of the match.
FOUR! Fullish ball, turning into Vihari but he goes for a sweep shot and the ball races away to mid-wicket for a boundary.
Moeen Ali continues.
After 73 overs,India 224/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 32)
Stokes continues and he has been welcomed by a slash from Jadeja through the point. Shot of intent this is. The good thing about this partnership has been the way the two have not wasted the opportunities to score runs whenever the chance is there.
FOUR! This is a slap of a shot, outside the off stump ball, he slashes it through the point for a boundary.
Stokes continues.
After 72 overs,India 220/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 28)
Moeen Ali comes into the attack. This time the rough will create issues for right-handed Vihari but he has grown in a lot of confidence now. The deficit is still 112 runs. India should target making it come down under 100.
Fifty-plus score in the debut innings by Indian players (Debut in England):
Moeen Ali comes into the attack, replaces Adil Rashid.
After 71 overs,India 220/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 28)
What a moment this is for Hanuma Vihari, scores fifty on debut. He has shown great application and resilience with the bat and has reaped benefit for the same. He has also showed other Indian batsmen how to do it. Huge appeal on the last ball of the over for catch as Jadeja was beaten all ends up, umpire says no, Root opts for DRS but replay shows no edge.
Just wow. Hanuma Vihari has scored his maiden fifty in debut innings. This is a great sign of a solid Test batsman coming in to India ranks. A top-class innings from the 24-year-old.
After 70 overs,India 219/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 49 , Ravindra Jadeja 28)
Rashid continues. This has been a good batting performance from the two in the middle. Fifty run stand has been achieved between the two. It will be fitting if Vihari gets his fifty as well.
Rashid continues.
After 69 overs,India 216/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 46 , Ravindra Jadeja 28)
Stokes continues. The ball has been changed as it has lost its shape. This has happened for second time in India innings. But the highlight of the over was Vihari's beautiful cover drive. He nearing to his maiden fifty on his maiden Test innings.
FOUR! This is beautiful from Vihari, he stands still, maintains balance and hits a beautiful cover drive. This is fine piece of batting.
Stokes continues.
After 68 overs,India 210/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 41 , Ravindra Jadeja 27)
Rashid continues and he continues to pitch on the rough outside the off stump. Feel he is giving too much emphasis to the rough area.
After 67 overs,India 207/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 39 , Ravindra Jadeja 26)
Ben Stokes comes into the attack. So no wickets for the first two bowlers of the day and one battle has already been won by the two batsmen.
Ben Stokes replaces James Anderon.
After 66 overs,India 207/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 39 , Ravindra Jadeja 26)
Rashid continues with a slip and short leg in place to Jadeja and comes round the wicket. He defends it well. Vihari is targetting the rough and firing it in at the same spot.
Hanuma Vihari's last five FC scores:
Rashid continues
After 65 overs,India 205/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 25)
Anderson continues. Has been given a longer spell than Broad. He has changed his angle to Jadeja, coming over the wicket now, which is in a way a psychological win for Jadeja. Takes a single off the last ball after tapping it to leg side. Going good, India here.
Anderson continues.
After 64 overs,India 204/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 24)
Rashid comes into the attack. Solid defences from Vihari to cope him. This is an interesting move from Root. Could be done to ask Jadeja to go after him in order to score some quick runs. Let's see how Jadeja plays him.
Adil Rashid replaces Stuart Broad.
After 63 overs,India 204/6 ( Hanuma Vihari 38 , Ravindra Jadeja 24)
Two boundaries in the last Anderson over. One of the shots was not too convincing yet runs are runs. And the boundaries will irritate the bowlers. Guess it is time to change the bowlers for England. 200 up for India as well.
FOUR! Jadeja edges and the ball races away to third man for a boundary as the three slips watch on.
FOUR! Jadeja opens the face of the bat very late, and keeps the bat very close to his tummy, the ball runs away for four from the wide of third slip.
Anderson continues.
James Anderson needs three wickets to become the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the whites while Stuart Broad needs three wickets to go past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets.
Who will achieve the milestone first?
After 62 overs, India 196/6 (Vihari 38, Jadeja 16)
FOUR! Edge off Vihari's bat, pierces the two slips and goes for a boundary.
FOUR! Too wide and full from Broad, Vihari leans into the cover drive and fetches four runs for the country
Latest Update: Ishant Sharma has taken a single off the last ball and will be facing the first ball after lunch. In total, a good session for India. Had Vihari's wicket not fallen, they would have been in a good place. But now only time will tell how much resilience Ishant and Co can show and support Jadeja. We will be back soon.
Day 2 report: India's batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.
India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three days of play remaining.
India skipper Virat Kohli and his England counterpart Joe Root. AP
At close, debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8) were at the crease.
James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the tourists with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.
Resuming on overnight score of 198/7, birthday boy Jos Buttler (89) and his 98-run ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (38) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.
In reply, India's top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early.
KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul.
Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defence with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump.
India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.
Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon.
Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad — the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS.
Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.
In the second session, after wrapping up the hosts, the visitors were off to a shaky start as Dhawan fell cheaply, becoming a victim of Broad, who picked him up in front of the wicket with just six runs on India's scorecard.
However, the Rahul and Pujara then played sensibly, putting on 47 runs and taking India past the 50-run mark.
Rahul and Pujara were unbeaten at 35 and 15 runs respectively at the time of the tea break.
In the morning session, Buttler notched up his 10th half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail.
Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.
Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.
Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.
Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.
Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.
Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.
England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.
Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2018