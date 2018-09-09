Jadeja scored his fifty and then looked for boundaries. Sadly, this is also what Shami thought but he is not as capabale a hitter of the ball as Jadeja and eventually has perished doing the same. England need just one wicket to finish the India innings.

FOUR! Jadeja, taking huge risk, puts it between the first slip and fourth slip to get a boundary to third man.

Jimmy is back, to finish this for England. Jadeja takes two, driving one through the vacant extra cover. A short discussion between Root, Anderson and Broad whether to take the new ball or not and they don't take it. Jadeja takes a two again as Anderson fires one on his pads. The last ball saw some excitement as Jadeja, taking huge risk, puts it between the first slip and fourth slip to get a boundary to third man.

Right so, Broad comes in and the second new ball has been taken. Bumrah on strike and he almost ran Jadeja out on the first ball as Jadeja ran as the ball went past Bumrah to Bairstow, thankfully before the ball reached at the non-strikers' end, Jadeja was back. Believe it or not, but with the technique that Bumrah has, he has been able to negate Broad with the new ball. Bumrah will remember this one over as one of the best batting displays of his career.

Anderson continues and this time has new ball in his hand.

SIX! This will HURT Anderson. Full in length and Jadeja shows his T20 skills. He picks it from the length and hits it straight over the bowler's head for a six.

Alright Anderson charges in with the new ball, shaping it in to Jadeja from round the wicket. The plan backfires really as Jadeja hits a cruel straight six. He taps the ball to third man to get a single and keeps the strike for the next over. Poor bowling from Anderson, good stuff from Jadeja. Deficit is now 57.

FOUR! Short stuff from Broad, Jadeja hooks it to fine leg for a boundary. Gold dust this is for India.

Broad continues and he is toying with Jadeja with that offstump line. He pitches one short and the Rockstar rocks back to hook it for a boundary. Takes the single off the last ball, keeps the strike. Deficit is now 51. This is really getting interesting.

FOUR! What ingenious batting this is from Jadeja, short ball and Jadeja puts is through the mid-wicket for a boundary.

How well has Jadeja played here. Got in, braved the first few overs and now with the tail, playing exactly how you should be playing. Hitting boundaries and then taking singles on the last ball. This is ingenious stuff from him and we cannot believe this is the same batsman who invented new ways to get out in critical situations.

This is a scorecard which dazzles the eyes. 49 by Kohli, 56 by Vihari and now Jadeja into 80s. While the Kohli score is not surprising, the other two scores were least expected.

Jadeja putting on a serious show. Some cracking strokes and helped by the new ball. Farming the strike really well too. Trailing by less than 50 now. This could be a game-changing innings, and already is a career-shaping knock as well.

Both Bumrah and Ishant have put a price on their wickets in this series. Shami hasn't. Don't see why he should be demoted to no.11 going forward.

Alright so Rashid has been brought back into the attack. The new ball has not provided much prudent. The partnership is now of 31 runs. Bumrah defends the last ball of the over with a heavy defence. The ball did not even bounce from the ground. A happy Bumrah smiles large. This is by far his best outing with the bat for sure.

Moeen Ali is back as well. This is so good to see from Jadeja as he quietly defends one ball after the other. The second last ball of the over was a beautiful off spinner, beat Jadeja but it does no damage.

Alright, seeing Bumrah on strike, Root has thrown ball to Broad.

Root throws ball to Broad to have a go at Bumrah. But the Number 11 from India has somehow survived this over. Great resilience with the bat from somone who is not at all good with the timber in hand. Rahanes, Rahuls and Dhawans need to take a look.

OUT! This is pathetic. Jadeja tries to take an impossible single on the last ball, taps the ball to leg side and runs, before Bumrah could reach the non-strikers' end, the throw reaches the stumps. India all out for 292. Bumrah run out (Broad/Bairstow) 0(14)

We will be back with England's second innings in a while. Stay tuned.

That's it. Jadeja been defending in the over and shows great character with the bat but on the last ball, tries to take an impossible single and gets Bumrah run out. India fall short of England total by 40 runs and this is a huge advantage for England.

40-run lead only for England. Superb showing from the Indian lower-order for once, and showing what could have been with a little more application and perhaps a better batsman at number six as well. Just look at what Buttler has done throughout as well. Shows India's failures again with Pandya, DK and Pant.

And Bumrah, who had enough with the bat in hand, finally has his sweetheart in his hand, the ball.

Alastair Cook walks out to bat, for the one last time, in England whites. Jennings by his side. The whole of Oval has risen to applaud for The Chef.

Cook gets a standing ovation from the crowd at The Oval. Indian captain comes up to him and shakes his hand. Great gestures around but there is a match to be won and focus instantly shift as Bumrah thuds Cook's thigh pads with a ball slanting across.

Ishant begins another spell. Comes from round the wicket to Jennings and the second ball of the over almost trapped Jennings in front of the stumps. Height probably saved the left-handed batsman. One run on the last ball gets England and Jennings off the mark.

Alastair Cook batted for around 615.7 hours in his career before the beginning of this Test. He needs 76 more runs to get into the list of top-5 Test run-getters.

Bumrah continues. Another maiden from him as Jennings struggles find answers to his deliveries.

Another standing ovation for Cook and this is indeed the last time he has come out to bat for England. You have to start wondering what is chaseable here? 250 and it could be England's game. India have to keep it to 220-odd to make sure they are favourites for the chase.

Ishant continues. He consistently bowls in the offstump channel for the first three balls and then tries the inswinger coming from round the wicket but does not find the right line. Goes full on the final ball Cook flashes the blade, Gully stops it. It looked as if the ball was in air for a good time.

FOUR! Short ball, coming round the wicket, on the thighs, Cook flicks it to backward square leg for a boundary.

Bumrah continues. Changes angle for Jennings. Comes from round the wicket. He takes a single and gives strike to Cook, who finally opened his account with a boundary on the second last ball of the over.

Jennings gets three through the mid-wicket on the first ball. Cook keeps on defending and then takes a single off the last ball. England now lead by 50 runs.

FOUR! Typical of Alastait Cook as he hits one through the mid-wicket for a boundary off his pads.

Okay so Shami has been given the ball. Exciting over as lovely cover drive from Cook but just for a couple on the first ball and then a boundary on the next ball. Shami comes back stronger and beats Cook. Slip cordon appeals but umpire turns it down. Two dots to finish the over.

Jadeja into the attack. Bowls round the wicket to Jennings with one forward short leg, slip and leg slip. He evades it well, takes single by tap to on leg side. Same is the plan for Cook. And Cook to squeezes a single on the leg side.

Shami to bowl, probably the last over before Tea.

Too good from Shami in the last over before Tea. Runs in from round the wicket and keeps on beating Cook. Thankfully for cook, the ball keeps missing the edge as well. The last ball he defended well. England ahead of India by 60 runs. We will returns in some time after Tea. Quickly go and grab your cup too!

Alright players are back in field. Jadeja to bowl to Jennings.

Two boundaries in the last Anderson over. One of the shots was not too convincing yet runs are runs. And the boundaries will irritate the bowlers. Guess it is time to change the bowlers for England. 200 up for India as well.

Just wow. Hanuma Vihari has scored his maiden fifty in debut innings . This is a great sign of a solid Test batsman coming in to India ranks. A top-class innings from the 24-year-old.

OUT! That's it from Vihari in this innings, the rough around the off stump has got better of him, the ball spun in and Vihari leaned into the defence but the thin edge went straight into Bairstow's gloves. Umpire Dharamasena called it out from the word go. Vihari went for DRS but to no avail. Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 56(124)

OUT! That's the end of Ishant Sharma. A loopy off-spinner, takes the edge of Ishant's bat and goes into gloves of Bairstow. Ishant c Bairstow b Moeen Ali 4(25)

250 up for India and Jadeja too nears his fifty. Guess, he should start hitting big ones post his personal milestone as the tail cannot be trusted to stay there for long.

FOUR and FIFTY for Jadeja. That's a superb effort from Jadeja. Cuts the ball through the point region for a boundary. Gritty knock. Kohli is applauding in the dressing room.

OUT! And Shami perishes trying to up the run-scoring. He hits is straight into the hands of Stuart Broad at long-on. India now 9 down. Shami c Broad b Adil Rashid 1(5)

Day 2 report: India's batting woes continued as they were left reeling at 174/6 in reply to England's 332 in the first innings, at stumps on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test on Saturday.

India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three days of play remaining.

At close, debutant Hanuma Vihari (25 batting) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (batting 8) were at the crease.

James Anderson (2/20) and Ben Stokes (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts who have already won the series 3-1. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for the tourists with a defiant 49 before Stokes got his back.

Resuming on overnight score of 198/7, birthday boy Jos Buttler (89) and his 98-run ninth-wicket partnership with Stuart Broad (38) helped England post 332 despite a middle-order collapse on Day 1.

In reply, India's top order showed no signs of improvement against quality swing bowling with opener Shikhar Dhawan (3) falling early.

KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical 37 to join hands for a 64-run second wicket stand before Sam Curran (1/46) bowled a beauty to dismiss Rahul.

Rahul looked good throughout his stay but Curran made light of his defence with an unplayable delivery that swung back in the air after pitching on middle and off stump.

India then lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, removing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in quick succession.

Kohli (49) looked in great touch like he has been throughout the series. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock before edging a Stokes delivery to his counterpart Joe Root at the slip cordon.

Vihari had two LBW shouts against Broad — the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook on the slip cordon.

In the second session, after wrapping up the hosts, the visitors were off to a shaky start as Dhawan fell cheaply, becoming a victim of Broad, who picked him up in front of the wicket with just six runs on India's scorecard.

However, the Rahul and Pujara then played sensibly, putting on 47 runs and taking India past the 50-run mark.

Rahul and Pujara were unbeaten at 35 and 15 runs respectively at the time of the tea break.

In the morning session, Buttler notched up his 10th half-century to rescue England to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four English wickets for 79 runs.

Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma shared three wickets each conceding 83 and 62 runs respectively.

Resuming the post-lunch session from 304/8, the hosts could only manage to add another 28 runs as Jadeja struck twice to wrap up England.

Two overs after the play resumed in the afternoon session, Jadeja came with a much needed breakthrough for India, breaking the crucial 98-run partnership between Stuart Broad (38) and Buttler. Broad while trying to drive a length ball by Jadeja over mid-on, handed a sensational catch to Lokesh Rahul with the hosts scorecard reading 312/9.

Jadeja then also ended the English innings, sending back a well settled Buttler, who was racing towards his ton.

Looking for a big shot on a length ball, which turned a bit, a thick edge off Buttler's bat landed in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane at the slip.

England resumed from their overnight score of 198/7 and after the addition of just 16 runs to their overnight score, the hosts received the first blow as Jadeja caught Rashid (15) in front of the stumps.

Buttler was then joined by Broad and the duo denied the visiting bowlers any further success as they fought back with a 90-run partnership to help England reach 304/8 at lunch.