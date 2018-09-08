Senior India opener Murali Vijay will be playing three matches for Essex in the final phase of the division one of English County Championship, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

Broad has looked the better bowler of the two so far. Bowled a couple of lovely inswingers in this over. But both the batsmen played them well. Two singles in the over.

FOUR! Well, what do we have here? A full ball outside off and Rahul slaps it over extra cover.

A boundary followed by three singles. A different approach from KL Rahul and India in general here. They are looking to attack, Rahul importantly. Are they trying to disturb the pacers' lengths here?

FOUR! Poor line from Broad. Bowls this on the pads and Pujara tickles it fine.

India looking for a solid start but Dhawan gone cheaply. Ideally, he shouldn't have been playing this Test, ahead of Prithvi Shaw. Then again, he shouldn't have been on this tour, period. The second innings is still remaining. Knowing Dhawan, he will score a good 40-50 and save himself for the West Indies series.

Broad, after the first over, has been slightly wayward. Concedes five runs in his third over.

A lot of shortish deliveries from Stokes in this over. Still wondering why was Anderson replaced only after two overs. Are there injury concenrs? Will have to wait and see. One came in this over.

FOUR! Pujara is driving on the up... Gets a fullish ball and drives it through cover. Buttler gives it a chase, flicks it back but the ball falls on his boot and rolls over towards the fence.

The run rate is more than 3.50. India's approach might have caught England by surprise. They are mixing caution with aggression very well here. Five came in this over.

FOUR! Short and around leg from Stokes and Rahul pulls it with control to the fine leg fence.

Stokes continues. Tries the inswingers against Rahul, a delivery he has struggled against this series, but the Karnataka opener has played him well.

And Anderson is back. Different end though. He has replaced Broad. Maybe, just maybe, England want either of Broad or Anderson fresh when Virat Kohli arrives at the crease. That could be the reason behind replacing him two overs into his spell. Anyways, a probing over from Jimmy; a maiden.

FOUR! Length delivery and outside off, Rahul's eyes light up and he drills it through cover.

Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership average of 27.63 with KL Rahul in Tests - the lowest for him with any partner with whom he added atleast 100 runs in Tests.

A light moment on the field. England have changed the ball. They were upset with the shape. And Pujara asks Root to show the changed ball. He does that... but from a distance as Pujara wanted a feel of it. Irrespective of the ball, Rahul's plan to attack continues. Scores a boundary and retains the strike on the final ball.

Three balls that could have easily seen the end of KL Rahul. The first one whizzed past his outside edge. He was rapped on the second on the second but it was going over the stumps. While, he defended the third one very late and off his backfoot. The ball bounced near the stumps and lobbed over it. He takes a single on the next ball. And there's an LBW appeal on the final ball as Pujara got pinged in front but Wilson says not out.

Rahul punches the first ball towards the off side and calls Pujara across, who plays out the rest of the over safely.

Anderson's trying to set up Pujara with a back of a ength delivery? A couple of those in this over to India's No 3. Maybe a full delivery will follow in his next over. One single in the over.

Sam Curran comes into the attack. Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd mention on air that this could be a wrong end for the youngster because the breeze is going the wrong way. Nonetheless, he bowls a good over. One single came in it.

FOUR ! Short and on the stumps, Pujara clears his front leg and pulls it in front of square on the legs side.

Moeen has already created chances in his first over. Troubled Pujara on the front as well as back foot. In fact, Cook put down a difficult catch at short leg. Pujara sends the final ball to the fence.

Rahul takes a single on the first ball and then Curran delivers five consecutive dots to Pujara.

So far, Rahul has played both the Moeen deliveries off his back foot. Comes forward to a low full toss and flicks it through midwicket for a single. 50-run mark is up. The stand is worth 44 runs. Two short midwickets and a short leg for Pujara. Defends one softly off his back foot. The ball takes the leading edge and rolls past the slip. Single taken. Rahul to face the final ball of the session and punches it through cover for a brace.

Tea, Day 2: Shared session? Given that England posted 332 and India lost only one wicket before Tea, we are in for an intriguing final session. Rahul started positively but Moeen's introduction has made things slightly interesting for England. He already created chances in his first over and could very well continue to do so after Tea.

Fifty is up for India. And Rahul-Pujara are batting well with their partnership edging close to 50 itself. Rahul has batted with a lot more freedom. Perhaps the difference is in that he has decided to play his shots a lot more. Felt in the last two Tests, he was keeping a check on himself.

The players are back on the field. Sam Curran will continue.

FOUR! Shortish and outside off, Pujara goes on his back foot and punches it on the up through point to bring up the 50-run stand with Rahul.

A lovely shot from Pujara to score the first boundary of the final session. The 50-run stand is up between him and Rahul. Five come in this over.

Pujara has started using his feet consistently against Moeen. Gavaskar had said that is one of the ways to counter him. Will be interesting to see Moeen's next move. Rahul, though, plays a risky shot. Kneels and tries to lap sweep but he misses. The ball narrowly misses the stumps and Bairstow fails to collect it. They run four byes.

Two braces come in the over amidst a long delay due to sightscreen issues. Pujara has a lot of those. Four in the over.

Moeen against Pujara is becoming a battle within a battle now. Pujara is considered as one of the most comfortable batsman against spin, specially when he uses his feet. Three singles in the over.

OUT! Peach. What a fantastic delivery from Sam Curran. It seemed like the ball would shape back in but it moved away ever so slightly and went through KL Rahul's defence. Hits the top of off. Beautifully bowled.

Curran has given England the breakthrough and broken the partnership, which brings Virat Kohli to the centre. Kohli plays out the first five balls that he faces.

Most innings batted by Indian openers without a fifty-plus score in a Test series:

Root has packed the midwicket region to stop Pujara from milking easy singles. Moeen raps one on Kohli's pad which gets England players excited. Root thinks of reviewing it for a second but decides against it. Two singles in the over.

Very tentative from Virat Kohli. Attempts an expansive drive on the first ball, which was full and swinging away. Could've been caught behind easily on any other day. The only scoring shot of the series is a clip past square leg for a couple.

Rahul squared up by Sam Curran. Brilliant set up, pegging on a short of length channel and then just threw in a fuller ball, changing length just a bit to stump him up. India need to be watchful against his angle.

Pujara fails to find the gap through midwicket on two occasions. But a couple of shortish balls allows him to tuck it behind square for a couple and a single. Kohli too uses his wrist to work one around the leg side. Four runs in the over.

FOUR! Overpitched and outside off. Maybe the idea was to bring the ball back in but there was no movement there. Kohli strides forward and creams it through cover.

In comparison to the other matches, India don't seem to go into a cuckoon after a dismissal. These two have already shown 'intent' and are batting positively. Seven come in this over.

FOUR! Short from Moeen. He has been on the shorter side in the last couple of overs. Kohli rocks back and pulls it to the deep square leg fence.

FOUR! Flight on offer. Pujara shimmies down the track and bunts it down the ground. The mid on had no chance.

Like the last over, runs flow in this over as well. Time for a change from both ends maybe? Nine of them come in this over.

FOUR! Poor line. Jimmy tries to bowl the outswinger, but bowls it around leg. Easy runs for Kohli, who clips it away to the fine leg fence.

FIFTY for Buttler - A superb innings in this situation. He has been too good playing with the tail in the series and he continues to impress. The leading run-scorer for England in this series and by some margin.

Ishant continues but to be honest he is beginning to look tired now. Meanwhile Buttler and Broad have taken two runs to bring up the 300 for England. This is exactly what India did not want and despite good bowling, they have not been able to deny England.

England are placed now in a comfortable zone after crossing the 300 run-mark. Broad has quickly amassed 36 runs which are too precious. They return to dressing room happy. On the other hand, nothing too happy about Indians in this morning session. There will be more chat than food in the dressing room. We will be back at 6:10 pm IST when the play resumes.

OUT! This is an outstanding catch. KL Rahul may not have been sensational with the bat but boy oh boy, hasn't his catching been something? A lazy shot from Broad. Stands tall and tries to loft this flighted delivery over mid on. But he doesn't connect well. Rahul hares after it and takes a blinder over his head near long on.

OUT! Jos Buttler, in search of a single, looks to cut one but edges it. It hits Pant and lobs towards Rahane, who pouches it.

Day 1 report: Alastair Cook missed out on a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test here on Friday.

Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at No.3, got to a dogged 50 off 170 balls as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 60/0 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease.

Cook looked good for his 71, playing some glorious cover drives and pulling and hooking with elan to roll back time. Along with Keaton Jennings (23), the pair had brought up the highest opening stand in the series.

But Jadeja broke the association with a wicket-to-wicket delivery that flew to leg slip off the face of the bat for KL Rahul to take the catch.

Cook then tried to stitch another partnership with Moeen but Bumrah got the ball to jag back in and disturb the stumps.

Bumrah sent captain Root back in his next delivery with Ishant then dismissing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen tried to steady the ship but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.

The hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.

Ishant got Bairstow out caught behind and Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja began the slide again trapping Stokes lbw.

Ali nicked Ishant behind after a resolute show with Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball.

Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow.

Earlier, England were cruising at 123/1 at tea with Cook and Moeen looking good at the crease.

Cook, playing in his final international match, registered his 57th fifty in his 161st Test.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who resumed the session with an individual score of 37, got a reprieve at the same score. An away-swigning delivery from paceman Ishant Sharma was poked by Cook but Ajinkya Rahane dropped it at gully in the 31st over.

In the following over, Moeen too got a reprieve while batting on a personal score of 2. The left-hander got a thick edge off Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli dropped the left-hander at third slip.

Cook and Moeen, then, batted with strong defences and played risk-free cricket to see off the session. They waited for the loose deliveries to score runs.

In the first session, it was all England as the home crowd, baying for a Cook show, were satiated.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 198/7 (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41, R. Jadeja 2/57)

With inputs from IANS