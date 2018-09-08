Shami continues. Just the three slips. No pressure really on Broad. The ball still missing the edges. There is a grim expression on Kohli's face as ball continues to miss the batsman's edges. Shami's luck continues to betray him but the hard worker in him continues to challenge it every time he runs in to bowl. Cricket is cruel, we have heard. We can see it too.

Ishant continues but to be honest he is beginning to look tired now. Meanwhile Buttler and Broad have taken two runs to bring up the 300 for England. This is exactly what India did not want and despite good bowling, they have not been able to deny England.

England are placed now in a comfortable zone after crossing the 300 run-mark. Broad has quickly amassed 36 runs which are too precious. They return to dressing room happy. On the other hand, nothing too happy about Indians in this morning session. There will be more chat than food in the dressing room. We will be back at 6:10 pm IST when the play resumes.

Welcome back after the break. India start the second session with Ravindra Jadeja as Buttler, Broad resume England innings.

Turn on the third ball. Jadeja loops it around off as Buttler goes to slap it over cover but the ball turns away and Pant fails to collect it cleanly. These runs are hurting India now. Four of them come in this over.

Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end.

Jos Buttler has crossed 300 runs for this series. Only the second batsman after Virat Kohli to do so. At the start of the series if anyone had said this would happen... That would have been a joke. But cricket is strange.

India have put their bets on Bumrah and Jadeja to take the final two wickets but the duo has looked untroubled in this over as well. They milk three singles.

OUT! This is an outstanding catch. KL Rahul may not have been sensational with the bat but boy oh boy, hasn't his catching been something? A lazy shot from Broad. Stands tall and tries to loft this flighted delivery over mid on. But he doesn't connect well. Rahul hares after it and takes a blinder over his head near long on.

Not a wicket-taking delivery but India have got what they wanted quite early in the session. Expect some big shots from Jos Buttler now... two come in this over.

Now for India to make sure another stand doesn't develop.

Brilliant catch from Rahul to break the partnership. You can fault his batting in this series but he still makes the next series on his catching alone. India's most reliable fielder this series. That has to be worth something.

A risky but good stop in the deep from Dhawan, who stops the ball by his foot near the fence. Could've easily tripped and given India an injury headache but instead manages to save two runs for his team. Three come in the over.

Buttler plays out the first our balls, takes a single on the fifth and allows Anderson to deadbat one, which he does. This will be the pattern of the game till the last wicket falls.

SIX! Short and around off, Buttler sees the length early and clobbers it over midwicket.

SIX! Another short ball from Bumrah and Buttler accepts the challenge. Just pulls it over the fine leg fence. Wasn't a clean shot but it doesn't matter, does it?

- Most by a fielder in a Test series in England eclipsing Wally Hammond (12 in Ashes, 1934) - Joint most by an India fielder in a Test series along with Dravid

KL Rahul has now taken 13 catches in this series

Buttler's batting in fifth gear. He is 13 away from his second century of the series. Two sixes and a predictable fifth-ball single and Anderson sees out the final ball.

OUT! Jos Buttler, in search of a single, looks to cut one but edges it. It hits Pant and lobs towards Rahane, who pouches it.

England have been bowled out. But from being 181/7 to posting 332, this has been a tremendous recovery and a lot of credit goes to Jos Buttler, who fell 11 short of his century.

Sharp catch from Rahane means England innings is over. Buttler with another good knock in this series. England added 151 runs since they were seven-down. That could be a huge difference again.

Most runs for England in a Test series batting at No.6 or lower against India:

Ravindra Jadeja becomes the first Indian left-arm spinner to take four wickets in an innings of a Test in England since 1987.

The Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are at the centre. James Anderson, who needs five wickets to overtake Glenn McGrath as the most successful pacer in Test cricket, starts the proceedings for England.

On a length and outside off and Rahul punches it through cover. Collects three. Dhawan swats the fifth ball past the gully for a brace and retains the strike with a single to fine leg. A good start to the innings for India.

OUT! Stuart Broad hardly takes any time to strike. Goes around the wicket and bowls the inswinger to Dhawan. He prods forward to defend but the ball shapes in and raps him on the pad. Broad doesn't even appeal, starts celebrating. He knows that's out. Dhawan thinks of a review even makes the 'T' sign but think the time was up.

Indian openers' batting average of 17.50 in this Test series so far - the lowest for them in a series of more than three matches.

What an outstanding start from Stuart Broad, who goes past Sir Richard Hadlee and moves to 8th position in the list of highest Test wicket-takers. Bowls a wicket maiden as Dhawan gets dismissed for his first single digit score of the series.

Stuart Broad has just gone past Richard Hadlee's wicket tally of 431 wickets y taking a wicket of Dhawan. He is now at the eighth place in the list of bowlers taking most wickets in Test cricket.

FOUR ! Late. Very late. Well played. Slightly on the shorter length and outside off, Rahul goes back and cuts it very late to the right of backward point.

Rahul is looking much better today. Has the positive mindset and is not shying away from playing shots. Scores his first boundary in the over.

Senior India opener Murali Vijay will be playing three matches for Essex in the final phase of the division one of English County Championship, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

Broad has looked the better bowler of the two so far. Bowled a couple of lovely inswingers in this over. But both the batsmen played them well. Two singles in the over.

FOUR! Well, what do we have here? A full ball outside off and Rahul slaps it over extra cover.

A boundary followed by three singles. A different approach from KL Rahul and India in general here. They are looking to attack, Rahul importantly. Are they trying to disturb the pacers' lengths here?

FOUR! Poor line from Broad. Bowls this on the pads and Pujara tickles it fine.

India looking for a solid start but Dhawan gone cheaply. Ideally, he shouldn't have been playing this Test, ahead of Prithvi Shaw. Then again, he shouldn't have been on this tour, period. The second innings is still remaining. Knowing Dhawan, he will score a good 40-50 and save himself for the West Indies series.

Broad, after the first over, has been slightly wayward. Concedes five runs in his third over.

A lot of shortish deliveries from Stokes in this over. Still wondering why was Anderson replaced only after two overs. Are there injury concenrs? Will have to wait and see. One came in this over.

FOUR! Pujara is driving on the up... Gets a fullish ball and drives it through cover. Buttler gives it a chase, flicks it back but the ball falls on his boot and rolls over towards the fence.

The run rate is more than 3.50. India's approach might have caught England by surprise. They are mixing caution with aggression very well here. Five came in this over.

FOUR! Short and around leg from Stokes and Rahul pulls it with control to the fine leg fence.

Stokes continues. Tries the inswingers against Rahul, a delivery he has struggled against this series, but the Karnataka opener has played him well.

And Anderson is back. Different end though. He has replaced Broad. Maybe, just maybe, England want either of Broad or Anderson fresh when Virat Kohli arrives at the crease. That could be the reason behind replacing him two overs into his spell. Anyways, a probing over from Jimmy; a maiden.

FOUR! Length delivery and outside off, Rahul's eyes light up and he drills it through cover.

Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership average of 27.63 with KL Rahul in Tests - the lowest for him with any partner with whom he added atleast 100 runs in Tests.

A light moment on the field. England have changed the ball. They were upset with the shape. And Pujara asks Root to show the changed ball. He does that... but from a distance as Pujara wanted a feel of it. Irrespective of the ball, Rahul's plan to attack continues. Scores a boundary and retains the strike on the final ball.

Bumrah from the other end and he starts off by getting hit for a boundary. 200 is up for England now. Solid defence by Rashid on the third ball, shows his resilience with the bat. Has been so good right at the tail for England. Five from the over.

OUT! Just when we thought, Rashid was showing great resilience, Bumrah has produced a ripper, inswinger which thuds on Rashid's pads. Umpire Wilson says OUT but Rashid goes upstairs. But the decision stays. As DRS goes for umpire's call. Review will stay. Adil Rashid lbw b Bumrah 15(51)

FIFTY for Buttler - A superb innings in this situation. He has been too good playing with the tail in the series and he continues to impress. The leading run-scorer for England in this series and by some margin.

Day 1 report: Alastair Cook missed out on a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test here on Friday.

Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at No.3, got to a dogged 50 off 170 balls as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 60/0 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease.

Cook looked good for his 71, playing some glorious cover drives and pulling and hooking with elan to roll back time. Along with Keaton Jennings (23), the pair had brought up the highest opening stand in the series.

But Jadeja broke the association with a wicket-to-wicket delivery that flew to leg slip off the face of the bat for KL Rahul to take the catch.

Cook then tried to stitch another partnership with Moeen but Bumrah got the ball to jag back in and disturb the stumps.

Bumrah sent captain Root back in his next delivery with Ishant then dismissing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen tried to steady the ship but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.

The hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.

Ishant got Bairstow out caught behind and Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja began the slide again trapping Stokes lbw.

Ali nicked Ishant behind after a resolute show with Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball.

Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow.

Earlier, England were cruising at 123/1 at tea with Cook and Moeen looking good at the crease.

Cook, playing in his final international match, registered his 57th fifty in his 161st Test.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who resumed the session with an individual score of 37, got a reprieve at the same score. An away-swigning delivery from paceman Ishant Sharma was poked by Cook but Ajinkya Rahane dropped it at gully in the 31st over.

In the following over, Moeen too got a reprieve while batting on a personal score of 2. The left-hander got a thick edge off Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli dropped the left-hander at third slip.

Cook and Moeen, then, batted with strong defences and played risk-free cricket to see off the session. They waited for the loose deliveries to score runs.

In the first session, it was all England as the home crowd, baying for a Cook show, were satiated.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 198/7 (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41, R. Jadeja 2/57)

With inputs from IANS