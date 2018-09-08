India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 2: Buttler, Broad resume innings after lunch
-
Delhi University should consider election reforms to retain ethos of student politics; keep mainstream parties out
-
US Open 2018: Comparing aggressive Serena Williams with reserved Naomi Osaka ahead of women's singles showdown
-
Donald Trump accuses The New York Times of 'treason', urges Jeff Sessions to probe anonymous author of damning op-ed in newspaper
-
HDFC Bank vice-president goes missing for three days from Mumbai office, car with blood stains traced
-
TIFF 2018: Awards season takes shape as films begin journey towards Oscar glory
-
LIVE बीजेपी राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी बैठक: पूर्वोत्तर के विकास के लिए अटल जी ने कदम उठाए- सीतारमन
-
झारखंडः 18 साल पुरानी सहयोगी AJSU छोड़ने जा रही है बीजेपी का साथ
-
लोकसभा चुनाव तक पार्टी चीफ बने रहेंगे अमित शाह, संगठन चुनाव टला
-
LIVE, cricket score, India vs England, 5th Test at Oval, DAY 2nd: लंच तक इंग्लैंड ने 8 विकेट पर बनाए 304 रन
-
संघ को नया रंग दे रहे हैं मोहन भागवत, जल्दी ही आरक्षण, समलैंगिकता जैसे मुद्दों पर करेंगे खरी-खरी बात
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
After 115 overs,England 304/8 ( Jos Buttler 63 , Stuart Broad 36)
LUNCH called!
England are placed now in a comfortable zone after crossing the 300 run-mark. Broad has quickly amassed 36 runs which are too precious. They return to dressing room happy. On the other hand, nothing too happy about Indians in this morning session. There will be more chat than food in the dressing room. We will be back at 6:10 pm IST when the play resumes.
After 114 overs,England 300/8 ( Jos Buttler 62 , Stuart Broad 34)
Ishant continues but to be honest he is beginning to look tired now. Meanwhile Buttler and Broad have taken two runs to bring up the 300 for England. This is exactly what India did not want and despite good bowling, they have not been able to deny England.
FIFTY for Buttler - A superb innings in this situation. He has been too good playing with the tail in the series and he continues to impress. The leading run-scorer for England in this series and by some margin.
OUT! Just when we thought, Rashid was showing great resilience, Bumrah has produced a ripper, inswinger which thuds on Rashid's pads. Umpire Wilson says OUT but Rashid goes upstairs. But the decision stays. As DRS goes for umpire's call. Review will stay. Adil Rashid lbw b Bumrah 15(51)
After 92 overs, England 203/7 (Buttler 11, Rashid 9)
Bumrah from the other end and he starts off by getting hit for a boundary. 200 is up for England now. Solid defence by Rashid on the third ball, shows his resilience with the bat. Has been so good right at the tail for England. Five from the over.
After 116 overs,England 308/8 ( Jos Buttler 66 , Stuart Broad 37)
Turn on the third ball. Jadeja loops it around off as Buttler goes to slap it over cover but the ball turns away and Pant fails to collect it cleanly. These runs are hurting India now. Four of them come in this over.
Welcome back after the break. India start the second session with Ravindra Jadeja as Buttler, Broad resume England innings.
After 115 overs,England 304/8 ( Jos Buttler 63 , Stuart Broad 36)
LUNCH called!
England are placed now in a comfortable zone after crossing the 300 run-mark. Broad has quickly amassed 36 runs which are too precious. They return to dressing room happy. On the other hand, nothing too happy about Indians in this morning session. There will be more chat than food in the dressing room. We will be back at 6:10 pm IST when the play resumes.
Shami continues
After 114 overs,England 300/8 ( Jos Buttler 62 , Stuart Broad 34)
Ishant continues but to be honest he is beginning to look tired now. Meanwhile Buttler and Broad have taken two runs to bring up the 300 for England. This is exactly what India did not want and despite good bowling, they have not been able to deny England.
Ishant Sharma continues.
After 113 overs,England 298/8 ( Jos Buttler 62 , Stuart Broad 32)
Shami continues. Just the three slips. No pressure really on Broad. The ball still missing the edges. There is a grim expression on Kohli's face as ball continues to miss the batsman's edges. Shami's luck continues to betray him but the hard worker in him continues to challenge it every time he runs in to bowl. Cricket is cruel, we have heard. We can see it too.
9th wicket stand in this series for England:
There has been only one ninth wicket century stand for England against India in Tests (103 runs added by Matthew Hoggard and Craig White at Nottingham in 2002).
Shami continues.
After 112 overs,England 296/8 ( Jos Buttler 61 , Stuart Broad 31)
Ishant Sharma continues. He is putting all his efforts to get Broad out. Buttler and Broad has been playing superbly, trying to score runs. This is how it should be. Problems continue for India. The last 2 wickets. Yet again a problem. Has hurt them through this series.
FOUR! Broad smashes it without seeing the ball, goes big, ball takes the edge and flies over the slip cordon for a boundary.
Ishant continues.
After 111 overs,England 289/8 ( Jos Buttler 60 , Stuart Broad 26)
Shami continues with three slips in place. There is nothing happening for him. India need wickets but no chances are being created.
After 110 overs,England 286/8 ( Jos Buttler 57 , Stuart Broad 26)
Ishant continues. There is no sixth bowler to turn to for Kohli and Ishant too has leaked runs in this over. Problems of plenty for India as they are running out of ideas.
FOUR! Beautiful cover drive from Buttler as he lean into it as he hits the ball. He is becoming dangerous for India.
Ishant continues.
After 109 overs,England 278/8 ( Jos Buttler 52 , Stuart Broad 23)
Shami into the attack . Buttler reaches another fifty. This is a superb innings from him in this situation. The partnership is growing and becoming threatening for India. England look set for 300.
FIFTY for Buttler - A superb innings in this situation. He has been too good playing with the tail in the series and he continues to impress. The leading run-scorer for England in this series and by some margin.
FOUR! Outswinger from Shami, takes the edge off Buttler's bat and flies through the vacant third slip for a boundary.
Shami continues.
After 108 overs,England 270/8 ( Jos Buttler 45 , Stuart Broad 22)
Ishant Sharma is back on. Clearly, the best bowler today, and Kohli wants him to deliver as Jadeja was failing to find the right length.
FOUR! Ishant bowls one on the pads and Buttler flicks off the pads through mid-wicket boundary.
And Ishant comes into the attack.
After 107 overs,England 263/8 ( Jos Buttler 39 , Stuart Broad 21)
Shami continues. A short leg in place for Broad. The plan is not working. Broad is gaining in confidence.
FOUR! Lovely on-drive from Broad, fetches four for England. Important runs.
After 106 overs,England 258/8 ( Jos Buttler 38 , Stuart Broad 17)
Jadeja continues and this partnership too is flourishing. Jadeja has given way too many loose deliveries in this over. Buttler playing him easily on the back foot. It would be better if he keeps Broad play more of his deliveries. This is getting frustrating for India as the partnership between the two has grown to be 44 runs off 53 balls.
Jadeja continues
After 105 overs,England 253/8 ( Jos Buttler 34 , Stuart Broad 16)
Shami continues. England are batting well. Looking to score runs on every opportunity. That's what you got to do when you are 8 down. No point in defending the balls.
Shami continues.
After 104 overs,England 251/8 ( Jos Buttler 33 , Stuart Broad 15)
Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack now. This is a good move as his quicker ones can outdo Broad. Buttler gets a boundary in the over and England have reached their first target of 250 runs.
FOUR! Tad short and Buttler cuts it through the point region for a boundary. 250 up for England.
Ravindra Jadeja is back into the attack
Runs added by last four wickets for England combined in each innings of this series:
After 103 overs,England 243/8 ( Jos Buttler 28 , Stuart Broad 12)
Shami continues. This again is a nice spell of bowling from him. But yet no wickets for him. Deserves a one.
Shami continues.
After 102 overs,England 240/8 ( Jos Buttler 25 , Stuart Broad 12)
Bumrah rages in. And The first ball is a bouncer that almost beat flying Pant. It was a terrific effort from him to stop that ball. He has gives a lot of byes but cannot say that he has been bad in this match. These are tough conditions to keep wickets.
Bumrah continues.
After 101 overs,England 237/8 ( Jos Buttler 23 , Stuart Broad 11)
Shami comes in. Bowls a perfect outswinger. To Broad, he comes round the wicket with three slips in place. Yet the scoreboard keeps ticking. Not that Kohli wound not mind that. Runs are runs and in this situation, England would not mind them. Shami misses another edge on the last ball. Sorry luck in this Test so far for him.
Alright, first sign of Mohammed Shami.
After 100 overs,England 234/8 ( Jos Buttler 21 , Stuart Broad 10)
Bumrah is back and we are seeing signs of late swing as well. Signs reflected on Pant's face when he collected the second ball of the over, which straightened after passing by the legs of Broad. The penultimate ball of the over rises from good length and hits Broad on the chest. A ball before, Pujara had gone to Bumrah to have word. Wonder what that chat was. Could have been about showing intent.
Bumrah continues.
After 99 overs,England 228/8 ( Jos Buttler 21 , Stuart Broad 8)
Three slips for Broad as Ishant continues. Kohli sets up a defensive field when Buttler is on stirke, with no fielder inside the circle on the off side.
FOUR! This is lousy work from Ishant, who gives room to new man Broad, who drives the ball through the vacant cover area for a boundary.
Most wickets by Indian pacers in a Test series:
Ishant continues.
After 98 overs,England 221/8 ( Jos Buttler 20 , Stuart Broad 2)
Bumrah strikes. The inswing has worked. Rashid caught in front of the stumps. This might not be the big wicket this morning but at least a wicket to settle with. India should aim to get the remaining two wickets in an over or two or the pendulum might swing again.
Latest updates: Turn on the third ball. Jadeja loops it around off as Buttler goes to slap it over cover but the ball turns away and Pant fails to collect it cleanly. These runs are hurting India now. Four of them come in this over.
Day 1 report: Alastair Cook missed out on a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test here on Friday.
Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP
Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.
All-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at No.3, got to a dogged 50 off 170 balls as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 60/0 at one stage.
Pace spearhead Ishant returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.
At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease.
Cook looked good for his 71, playing some glorious cover drives and pulling and hooking with elan to roll back time. Along with Keaton Jennings (23), the pair had brought up the highest opening stand in the series.
But Jadeja broke the association with a wicket-to-wicket delivery that flew to leg slip off the face of the bat for KL Rahul to take the catch.
Cook then tried to stitch another partnership with Moeen but Bumrah got the ball to jag back in and disturb the stumps.
Bumrah sent captain Root back in his next delivery with Ishant then dismissing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.
Moeen tried to steady the ship but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.
The hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.
Ishant got Bairstow out caught behind and Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja began the slide again trapping Stokes lbw.
Ali nicked Ishant behind after a resolute show with Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball.
Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow.
Earlier, England were cruising at 123/1 at tea with Cook and Moeen looking good at the crease.
Cook, playing in his final international match, registered his 57th fifty in his 161st Test.
The 32-year-old left-hander, who resumed the session with an individual score of 37, got a reprieve at the same score. An away-swigning delivery from paceman Ishant Sharma was poked by Cook but Ajinkya Rahane dropped it at gully in the 31st over.
In the following over, Moeen too got a reprieve while batting on a personal score of 2. The left-hander got a thick edge off Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli dropped the left-hander at third slip.
Cook and Moeen, then, batted with strong defences and played risk-free cricket to see off the session. They waited for the loose deliveries to score runs.
In the first session, it was all England as the home crowd, baying for a Cook show, were satiated.
Brief scores: England 1st innings 198/7 (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41, R. Jadeja 2/57)
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 08, 2018