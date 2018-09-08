Alright, we are a few seconds away from the first ball of the day. India would like to pick remaining wickets and England would want to take the total to at least 250. Let's see which team come at the top after the end of the first session. Stay tuned.

The players are now out on the field. Ishant Sharma with the ball in hand. Jos Buttler will face the first ball of the day.

Ishant Sharma runs in to bowl the first over, a little wayward he is and Buttler too, a little casual. Two slips in place as Buttler toys with the balls pitched outside the off stump. Four outswingers from Ishant and then one in-swing, the line not so good. He comes back well on the last ball though. Some stretching for Pant behind the stumps.

Bumrah to bowl from the other end.

FOUR! Full from Bumrah and Rashid draws his feet ahead and plays a beautiful cover drive to fetch a boundary.

Bumrah from the other end and he starts off by getting hit for a boundary. 200 is up for England now. Solid defence by Rashid on the third ball, shows his resilience with the bat. Has been so good right at the tail for England. Five from the over.

India need to knock off the tail early.

Good conditions for bowling today. Lot of cloud cover and wind about. Will this Test gather any momentum on Day 2?

We have seen a few seasons on this English tour. Heat wave, non stop rain and now winter... Temperatures have dropped suddenly and the reason is that September is here.

Ishant continues and the ball is coming beautifully off his fingers. The in-swing is playing its role here. Huge LBW appeal for Rashid but umpire Dharamasena was spot on. There was a thin inside edge before the ball hit the pads. It looked out in real time but this is some fine umpiring from the Sri Lankan.

Bumrah begins new over with an outswinger. Good over from him. But India need wickets.

Ishant continues. He pulls his length back and puts a short leg in place for Rashid. Not for Buttler. Continues to bowl those lethal inswingers. But the angle created is saving Buttler from LBW decisions.

FOUR! This is classy from Rashid who flicks the incoming delivery from Bumrah ball off his pads. The ball races away for a boundary to deep mid-wicket.

Bumrah continues. He has looked off colour in the morning session so far. The flick off the pads by Rashid was a delight to watch. He has really grown into a handy batsman down the order and that shot might give Kohli some headache.

Ishant continues and this is a lovely little fight from Rahid, who might not be the Stokes or the Moeen Ali of this side but is showing decent amount of application. The partnership is beginning to trouble India.

OUT! Just when we thought, Rashid was showing great resilience, Bumrah has produced a ripper, inswinger which thuds on Rashid's pads. Umpire Wilson says OUT but Rashid goes upstairs. But the decision stays. As DRS goes for umpire's call. Review will stay. Adil Rashid lbw b Bumrah 15(51)

Can England stage a comeback in this match also?

1st Test, 2nd innings: 87/7 to 180/10 2nd Test. 1st innings: 89/4 to 396/7dec 3rd Test. 2nd innings: 241/8 to 317/10 4th Test, 1st innings: 86/6 to 246/10 4th Test, 2nd innings: 178/6 to 272/10

FOUR! Not too convincing from Buttler, as a thick edge flies from the right of the second slip to a boundary.

Bumrah strikes. The inswing has worked. Rashid caught in front of the stumps. This might not be the big wicket this morning but at least a wicket to settle with. India should aim to get the remaining two wickets in an over or two or the pendulum might swing again.

FOUR! This is lousy work from Ishant, who gives room to new man Broad, who drives the ball through the vacant cover area for a boundary.

Three slips for Broad as Ishant continues. Kohli sets up a defensive field when Buttler is on stirke, with no fielder inside the circle on the off side.

India's missed DRS reviews haven't really cost them. An inside edge early on, but that was plumb against Rashid. Buttler doing a good job of shielding the tail and trying to push the score. India need to keep this under 250. We still don't how the pitch is. Need to see both teams bat on it, and given cloudy conditions, it won't be easy for Indian batsmen.

Bumrah is back and we are seeing signs of late swing as well. Signs reflected on Pant's face when he collected the second ball of the over, which straightened after passing by the legs of Broad. The penultimate ball of the over rises from good length and hits Broad on the chest. A ball before, Pujara had gone to Bumrah to have word. Wonder what that chat was. Could have been about showing intent.

Shami comes in. Bowls a perfect outswinger. To Broad, he comes round the wicket with three slips in place. Yet the scoreboard keeps ticking. Not that Kohli wound not mind that. Runs are runs and in this situation, England would not mind them. Shami misses another edge on the last ball. Sorry luck in this Test so far for him.

Bumrah rages in. And The first ball is a bouncer that almost beat flying Pant. It was a terrific effort from him to stop that ball. He has gives a lot of byes but cannot say that he has been bad in this match. These are tough conditions to keep wickets.

This has got to be one of the, if not the, best spells Shami has bowled in Test cricket. The shape is so consistent, the rhythm is as good as it has ever been for him, and yet there is no prize for it. Test cricket can be cruel and you can just check his wickets' column to see how/why.

Shami continues. This again is a nice spell of bowling from him. But yet no wickets for him. Deserves a one.

Runs added by last four wickets for England combined in each innings of this series:

FOUR! Tad short and Buttler cuts it through the point region for a boundary. 250 up for England.

Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack now. This is a good move as his quicker ones can outdo Broad. Buttler gets a boundary in the over and England have reached their first target of 250 runs.

Shami continues. England are batting well. Looking to score runs on every opportunity. That's what you got to do when you are 8 down. No point in defending the balls.

Jadeja continues and this partnership too is flourishing. Jadeja has given way too many loose deliveries in this over. Buttler playing him easily on the back foot. It would be better if he keeps Broad play more of his deliveries. This is getting frustrating for India as the partnership between the two has grown to be 44 runs off 53 balls.

FOUR! Lovely on-drive from Broad, fetches four for England. Important runs.

Shami continues. A short leg in place for Broad. The plan is not working. Broad is gaining in confidence.

And Ishant comes into the attack.

FOUR! Ishant bowls one on the pads and Buttler flicks off the pads through mid-wicket boundary.

Ishant Sharma is back on. Clearly, the best bowler today, and Kohli wants him to deliver as Jadeja was failing to find the right length.

Day 1 report: Alastair Cook missed out on a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test here on Friday.

Former England skipper Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat first.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, batting at No.3, got to a dogged 50 off 170 balls as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 60/0 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

At stumps, Jos Buttler (11 batting) and Adil Rashid (4 batting) were at the crease.

Cook looked good for his 71, playing some glorious cover drives and pulling and hooking with elan to roll back time. Along with Keaton Jennings (23), the pair had brought up the highest opening stand in the series.

But Jadeja broke the association with a wicket-to-wicket delivery that flew to leg slip off the face of the bat for KL Rahul to take the catch.

Cook then tried to stitch another partnership with Moeen but Bumrah got the ball to jag back in and disturb the stumps.

Bumrah sent captain Root back in his next delivery with Ishant then dismissing wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen tried to steady the ship but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7.

The hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7.

Ishant got Bairstow out caught behind and Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket before Jadeja began the slide again trapping Stokes lbw.

Ali nicked Ishant behind after a resolute show with Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball.

Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow.

Earlier, England were cruising at 123/1 at tea with Cook and Moeen looking good at the crease.

Cook, playing in his final international match, registered his 57th fifty in his 161st Test.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who resumed the session with an individual score of 37, got a reprieve at the same score. An away-swigning delivery from paceman Ishant Sharma was poked by Cook but Ajinkya Rahane dropped it at gully in the 31st over.

In the following over, Moeen too got a reprieve while batting on a personal score of 2. The left-hander got a thick edge off Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli dropped the left-hander at third slip.

Cook and Moeen, then, batted with strong defences and played risk-free cricket to see off the session. They waited for the loose deliveries to score runs.

In the first session, it was all England as the home crowd, baying for a Cook show, were satiated.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 198/7 (Alastair Cook 71, Moeen Ali 50; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/41, R. Jadeja 2/57)

With inputs from IANS