FOUR! Jadeja from round the wicket, bowls the off spin, full in length, Cook drives it through mid-on, Dhawan chases but cannot chase it well.

Jadeja continues. The over was going good if not for the beautiful on drive from Cook. The out-going England legend looks set for a long haul here. He could not have asked for a better moment to get to his 33rd Test ton.

Shami continues. The plan to push Moeen Ali at number 3 seems to be working for England. The only criticism for England this morning would be their run-scoring rate. They have been too slow today. Apart from that they have looked good. Not to forget, the Indian slip cordon have helped their cause big time.

Jadeja continues but before bowling the over, he had a discussion with captain Kohli and then Rahul was placed at forward short leg. On the next ball, Jadeja bowls a half-tracker that fortunately for him did not go for a boundary. But he makes a good comeback after that lousy delivery. Not runs in the next five balls but it does not bother England. There is a strong leg-side field, with a short mid-wicket, leg slip and forward short leg. So many men for that one wicket.

Pant behind the wicket is facing the ire of a Shami, who should have got two wickets by now. The ball is teasing Moeen Ali. He has managed to save the edge so far. All said and done, this is a superb spell of bowling from Shami, who has been running out of luck.

Jadeja continues. With the same field. Leg slip, short leg and short midwicket. India building the pressure well here.

Shami continues, Phew, it is tiring to see this man work so hard for a wicket.

Shami is back and back to begin his struggle for the wicket. After a lull in the start of the second session, this is a stiff contest between ball and bat.

FOUR! Very, very bad delivery from Jadeja. There is a leg slip, short mid-wicket, forward short leg yet he bowls a short tracker outside the off stump, Cook rocks back and powers it through the covers for a boundary.

Jadeja continues. Cook continues to evade Jadeja's plan. Jadeja himself has allowed relief every now and then to the batsman by bowling some half trackers.

And moments before TEA, Ishant Sharma comes into the attack.

Ishant Sharma into the attack now. This should be a short spell from the lanky bowler. Tea is not far away. If England manage to go without losing a wicket here, they would be pretty happy. India bowled way better in this session and yet have not been able to pick a wicket, which will demoralise the unit.

Jadeja continues. He gets no break. Pant has not looked comfortable keeping against him, has dropped almost everything on the leg side. If a catching chance comes soon, he better be ready.

As we head to Tea with England safely placed at 123/1, the broadcasters show the two dropped chances. Both Cook and Ali, who got the reprieve are still at the crease. Wonder what would have been the state of the match had those catches taken cleanly. Well, you cannot do too much about it. Those chances are gone and the ones which might come in the next session should be grabbed. As far as the afternoon session is concerned, it goes to England.

Brace yourself for another attritional session. Cook is at the centre. So is Moeen. Here comes Bumrah with the ball...

FOUR! On the pads bowls Bumrah and Moeen flicks it away in front of square.

A decent start for either teams in the third session. Bumrah bowled a few good ball outside the off stumps, but erred on the final ball and Moeen flicked it away for a boundary.

India starting to have a terrible day. Poor catching and now both reviews gone. That second one was a shocker... it has to be the bowler's responsibility to not take the review. Cannot blame the captain who is going by the bowler's word. Poor from Ishant, but I guess they are desperate to take wickets.

India have lost both their reviews after a horrible call from Virat Kohli. Cook went on his toes to tuck one but missed it and got rapped on the pad. Kohli goes for the DRS after Dharmasena turns the decision down. Replays show it was going over the stumps. A really bad call from Kohli. Three singles in the over.

Moeen Ali is batting well with Alastair Cook and both have already added 50-plus runs so far.

Another over passes by. Another over where Moeen Ali looked like he didn't belong. Another over where his outside edge had simply managed to elude the red cherry. Another over passes by.

Ah, the pace of this game. Classic Test match so far. Mind you, India are bowling well but when Alastair Cook gets set the away he does. Runs hardly come by briskly.

OUT! Would you believe it? I have jinxed Alastair Cook. What a pity. Cook misses out on a ton. Shortish and the fourth stump line from Bumrah, Cook tries to push it but chops it on instead. Cook walks back to a thunderous applause. It's been a that kind of innings. A typical Cook innings.

Timber... no celebration from Bumrah really. But a third standing ovation for Cook today... he is bowled, played on, and walks back as the crowd slowly rises. All of them! Gone for 71. No fairy tale hundred, but he might get a second chance. For now, India finally have a breakthrough and hopefully Joe Root will pick up the run-rate.

OUT! Two in two for Bumrah. Bowls the inswinger - the Joe Root nemesis - and nails it. The ball thuds on his pads and after a long thought Wilson raises the finger. Root opts for review but replays show it was hitting. Three reds. England have lost a review.

Two wickets in an over. Bumrah continues to confuse Root and a sharp inswinger has done the trick. Thudded into his pads and you could see the leg stump. Joel Wilson took his time... strangely, he is quick to give out on TV reviews but takes too long to give this out.

0, W, 0, 0, W, 0: What an over from Jasprit Bumrah. All of a sudden, England look a little under pressure with the score reading 133/3. A duck for Joe Root at 4, a position he dearly wanted to bat at.

OUT! England faltering... Ishant angles one into Bairstow. The ball straightens after pitching as Bairstow looks to push. Only manages to edge it to Pant, who gobbles it up.

This is the first time that Joe Root has bagged two ducks in a calendar year in Test cricket. His other duck came against New Zealand at Auckland earlier this year.

Excellent bowling this. India have been on the money through the day and new batsmen are struggling to dig in. Ishant nicks off Bairstow and England have lost three in quick time. Game on, er?

Bairstow has three ducks in four innings. That will hurt. Meanwhile, India have staged a comeback of sorts with three wickets in two overs.

Meanwhile, as the wickets fall, Moeen continues to bat through his luck. Surely, he has to make it count after consuming 122 balls.

just when the England lower order thought they were getting a day off #ENGvIND

Runs have dried up. Not that they were coming at a rapid pace before but England are feeling the pressure. Maybe counter attack could be an option?

Jadeja comes into back the attack and strangely England start milking singles. Four of them come in this over along with a couple. Moeen, to be fair, looks very settled against Jaddu.

Double change for India. Shami comes back. Stokes walks forward, as he so often does, to negate the swing and he does that successfully. Maiden.

Wonderful passage of play. India haven't created too many chances since Bairstow's wicket but England batsmen are playing in anticipation of that wicket delivery.

Another play and miss by Moeen against Shami's bowling. Maybe it's not luck. Maybe Moeen is really having a horrible day with the bat and is not even able to edge the ball. Anyways, three singles come in the over along with the four byes. No fault of poor Rishabh Pant there. Even the tallest of wicketkeeper would've not managed to stop that.

Jadeja finishes his over before I am able to frame what he bowled. A singles comes in the over.

FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Stokes strides forward and drills it through cover.

Ben Stokes has done what he has done throughout the series, and that is eat up deliveries. In a way he has followed what Ali has done here too. It was necessary to stem the downfall and England have managed to do that. This innings has followed a very different pattern to what we have seen earlier in this series, despite this being an easier track to bat on. Indian bowlers have been superb in keeping things tight.

Indian pacers have been too ambitious in the last two Tests and those runs are going against poor Rishabh Pant, who is doing all he can. Shami starts the over with a horrendous delivery and it is he, not Pant, who concedes four byes. Stokes, however, scores a lovely boundary on the third ball. Five come in the over.

The run rate is 2.16 and for a change we might just finish the allotted overs in time, thanks to Jadeja. Six overs to go for the second new ball. Very interesting passage of play to follow. It's time for drinks.

Just In: Hanuma Vihari will make his Test debut. He has become the 292nd player to represent India in Tests.

Toss Update: England won the toss and they will be batting first.

Also, FIFTY-run partnership between Cook and Jennings has been achieved. Root will be a happy man in the dressing room right now.

Jadeja continues and whenever he has a ball in his hand, it seems something will happen. The slips and keeper are always interested as Cook plays him.

OUT! And Jadeja strikes, comes in from round the wicket and fires it in to Jennings, who tries to play it through the mid-wicket but the ball jumps on him and then flies to Rahul at leg slip. Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23(75)

England will go back feeling happy. Had that one wicket not gone, the hosts would have been very comfortable.

And that's LUNCH.In the second spell, Bumrah is looking better, bowling good line and length. Moeen is still struggling to move his feet.

DROPPED! Big, big mistake this is, Rahane drops Cook at slips. The ball takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to Rahane, who spills it.

DROPPED! And Kohli drops it now, this time it is Moeen Ali who gets the reprieve.

Also, FIFTY for Alastair Cook, his 57th over all and just to let you know, he is not done yet.

Shami continues. He is on song at the moment. Don't know how those beautiful inswingers are missing the edge. He is winning the battle here against the batsmen but is unable to get rid of them.

OUT! Would you believe it? I have jinxed Alastair Cook. What a pity. Cook misses out on a ton. Shortish and the fourth stump line from Bumrah, Cook tries to push it but chops it on instead. Cook walks back to a thunderous applause. It's been a that kind of innings. A typical Cook innings.

OUT! Two in two for Bumrah. Bowls the inswinger - the Joe Root nemesis - and nails it. The ball thuds on his pads and after a long thought Wilson raises the finger. Root opts for review but replays show it was hitting. Three reds. England have lost a review.

OUT! England faltering... Ishant angles one into Bairstow. The ball straightens after pitching as Bairstow looks to push. Only manages to edge it to Pant, who gobbles it up.

Latest updates:Indian pacers have been too ambitious in the last two Tests and those runs are going against poor Rishabh Pant, who is doing all he can. Shami starts the over with a horrendous delivery and it is he, not Pant, who concedes four byes. Stokes, however, scores a lovely boundary on the third ball. Five come in the over.

Preview: India will have only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England who will see former captain Alastair Cook don the white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless.

Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the "best travelling side in last 15 years", although being factually incorrect.

India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.

Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.

When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.

Kohli and Co, on the contrary, have failed to win a series in South Africa followed by the ongoing debacle in England.

India have retained the number one Test ranking despite series losses overseas where their batting frailties have time and again been exposed and bowling, although, doing well, have failed to put up a winning show.

India's team selection has been an eye-sore too starting from the South Africa tour with a lot of decisions raising more than an eyebrow.

The lack of consistency in the top order has affected the team balance with a number of players not being among runs.

Now with only pride to play for, India might opt for India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw to open the batting along with Lokesh Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Rahul have failed to make a mark in the series and Murali Vijay has already been sent home before the fourth Test.

The other player brought in is Hanuma Vihari who besides being a middle-order bat, is also a handy spinner. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been off-colour with the bat and the team management could think of the road ahead and give Vihari a chance.

Coming to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the United Arab Emirates.

The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the Test side.

For England, this Test will revolve around Cook who called time on his illustrious career recently. Pace ace James Anderson or Stuart Broad could be rested in the light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

With inputs from IANS