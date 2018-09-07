India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
Pataudi Trophy 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
DROPPED! And Kohli drops it now, this time it is Moeen Ali who gets the reprieve.
DROPPED! Big, big mistake this is, Rahane drops Cook at slips. The ball takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to Rahane, who spills it.
After 28 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
And that's LUNCH.In the second spell, Bumrah is looking better, bowling good line and length. Moeen is still struggling to move his feet.
England will go back feeling happy. Had that one wicket not gone, the hosts would have been very comfortable.
OUT! And Jadeja strikes, comes in from round the wicket and fires it in to Jennings, who tries to play it through the mid-wicket but the ball jumps on him and then flies to Rahul at leg slip.Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23(75)
After 18 overs,England 53/0 ( Alastair Cook 28 , Keaton Jennings 19)
Jadeja continues and whenever he has a ball in his hand, it seems something will happen. The slips and keeper are always interested as Cook plays him.
Also, FIFTY-run partnership between Cook and Jennings has been achieved. Root will be a happy man in the dressing room right now.
Toss Update: England won the toss and they will be batting first.
Just In: Hanuma Vihari will make his Test debut. He has become the 292nd player to represent India in Tests.
Ishant continues.
After 34 overs,England 74/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 8)
Bumrah continues. Huge appeal on the first ball of the over for Moeen Ali's LBW. Umpire turns it down, Kohli hesitantly goes upstairs, opting for review, but the review says that the ball was missing the stump. Moeen Ali stays, dangerously, but yes, he stays.
FOUR! The ball takes the edge off the bat and flies between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary.
No of dropped catches in this series so far:
Bumrah to continue.
After 33 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
Ishant continues, running in hard to Cook. The Indian pacers have bowled better so far in this session, creating two chances, both lost now. They have been drawing the batsmen out , asking to drive the ball. Slip cordon has to be alert as one more chance is nearby it seems.
Ishant continues
After 32 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
This will hurt India and the pacers. Rahane dropped Cook in the last over and this over Captain Kohli has dropped one, a relatively simple chance. Ishant and Bumrah has been left catching their breath after the two opportunities gone down. Indians have been spilling catches throughout the series and the outcomes have not improved the catching apart from one or two fielders.
DROPPED! And Kohli drops it now, this time it is Moeen Ali who gets the reprieve.
After 31 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
Ishant continues, from round the wicket to Cook. He is happy to defend the ball on the back foot. There was a chance lost on the penultimate ball of the over. Rahane it is, who has dropped it. Cook would have been done and dusted by now. Rahane has given a sweet retirement gift to Chef.
DROPPED! Big, big mistake this is, Rahane drops Cook at slips. The ball takes the edge off Cook's bat and flies to Rahane, who spills it.
Ishant to continue.
After 30 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
Bumrah bowls from the other end. And there is a appeal for catch on the first ball. Moeen Ali survives. This is a crucial phase as far as India are concerned. They cannot let Moeen Ali settle in easily and Cook continue with his innings. The way Bumrah is bowling, Indians can smell a wicket. He has beaten Ali's edge on two occasions in the over and one ball almost flew to the gully off his bat.
Bumrah to bowl with Shami.
After 29 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
Ishant Sharma resumes for India post lunch. Think there has been a lot of chat in how to get rid of Cook. Ishant is bowling over the wicket to him now, changing the line. No run from the over. Cook handles it well.
BURP! Alright, we are back from Lunch!
Ishant Sharma begins second session for India, Alastair Cook on strike.
After 28 overs,England 68/1 ( Alastair Cook 37 , Moeen Ali 2)
And that's LUNCH.In the second spell, Bumrah is looking better, bowling good line and length. Moeen is still struggling to move his feet.
England will go back feeling happy. Had that one wicket not gone, the hosts would have been very comfortable.
Bumrah continues.
After 27 overs,England 67/1 ( Alastair Cook 36 , Moeen Ali 2)
Shami continues. He is testing Pant with some bouncers. Moeen Ali is not looking too comfortable in front of Shami and would be really good to see if India can get another wicket.
Shami continues.
After 26 overs,England 67/1 ( Alastair Cook 36 , Moeen Ali 2)
Interesting move as Jadeja has been removed from the bowling attack, an over after he got the wicket. With Moeen still new at the crease and Jadeja bowling well, there could have been another wicket for India.
Bumrah is back on.
After 25 overs,England 64/1 ( Alastair Cook 34 , Moeen Ali 1)
Shami continues and England have brought in Moeen Ali at Number 3 as it was expected. Shami is sticking to the same plan as he had for both the openers.
Shami continues
Ravindra Jadeja's bowling SR in Tests:
After 24 overs,England 62/1 ( Alastair Cook 32 , Moeen Ali 1)
Jadeja continues and he has struck. This is a big wicket for India considering the bad start they had. Jennings is back to the hut and at lunch, India can now go back with a sigh of relief. However, a wicket or two is welcomed.
Moeen Ali is the next man in.
OUT! And Jadeja strikes, comes in from round the wicket and fires it in to Jennings, who tries to play it through the mid-wicket but the ball jumps on him and then flies to Rahul at leg slip.Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23(75)
Jadeja continues.
After 23 overs,England 60/0 ( Alastair Cook 31 , Keaton Jennings 23)
Shami continues. He has been bowling well but wickets are hard to come by. Kohli can bring in Vihari get an over or two under his belt.
Shami continues.
After 22 overs,England 60/0 ( Alastair Cook 31 , Keaton Jennings 23)
Jadeja continues and he is sticking to round the wicket. Jennings has taken 72 balls to score his 23 runs. He is obviously the slower man among the two batsmen and England won't mind that. He is trying to play some shots now and almost one flew up in the air but fortunately there was no one to clainm it. Guess, Jennings better go slow and steady.
31* is now Cook's highest score in this Test series. Can he score his first fifty of the series in his last international match?
Jadeja continues.
After 21 overs,England 57/0 ( Alastair Cook 30 , Keaton Jennings 21)
Shami continues. With about half-an-hour of play remaining in this session, England would be hoping to go back with no wickets loss. It will be a huge disappointment for India. They have come into this Test without Ashwin, who is struggling for full fitness and Vihari cannot be trusted enough to take wickets for them. Shami and Jadeja need to pick at least a wicket here to make things a little balanced.
Shami to continue.
After 20 overs,England 56/0 ( Alastair Cook 29 , Keaton Jennings 21)
Jadeja continues and yet again there is a huge LBW appeal made by Indians as Cook sweeps. No short leg this time and makes no sense and Jadeja is coming round the wicket to Cook. The angle that he is creating, a short leg should be there. If not to catch it, then create some pressure.
Jadeja continues
After 19 overs,England 55/0 ( Alastair Cook 28 , Keaton Jennings 21)
Shami continues attacking from the same line. Openers have looked unfussed. They have gone about their job with an unpertubed mind and an easy approach. For Indians, there was a huge LBW appeal on the last ball of the over but it was more to keep the morale up. Umpire saw the edge on to the pads and denied.
Shami continues
After 18 overs,England 53/0 ( Alastair Cook 28 , Keaton Jennings 19)
Jadeja continues and whenever he has a ball in his hand, it seems something will happen. The slips and keeper are always interested as Cook plays him.
Also, FIFTY-run partnership between Cook and Jennings has been achieved. Root will be a happy man in the dressing room right now.
Jadeja continues.
After 17 overs,England 49/0 ( Alastair Cook 27 , Keaton Jennings 16)
Shami continues and he comes round the wicket to bowl. Shami too is bowling the same line to both the openers as Bumrah and Ishant. The only thing is that he has more pace and can swing the ball into the batsmen a little more than them. But there is no sign of any threat as such from him.
Shami into the attack.
After 16 overs,England 48/0 ( Alastair Cook 26 , Keaton Jennings 16)
Jadeja into the attack and there was a huge appeal on the very first ball as he bowled from round the wicket to Cook. There was a slip, leg slip and short leg at place for Jennings. But Jennings played really well to get a boundary off the last ball.
Latest updates: Bumrah continues. Huge appeal on the first ball of the over for Moeen Ali's LBW. Umpire turns it down, Kohli hesitantly goes upstairs, opting for review, but the review says that the ball was missing the stump. Moeen Ali stays, dangerously, but yes, he stays.
Preview: India will have only pride to play for after going down in the fourth Test and losing the five-match series 1-3 against England who will see former captain Alastair Cook don the white flannels for the last time, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.
The final match might only be of academic interest but India skipper Virat Kohli will want to finish on a high nonetheless.
England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli. AP
Head coach Ravi Shastri, on Tuesday, rated the team the "best travelling side in last 15 years", although being factually incorrect.
India under Sourav Ganguly drew a Test series in England (2002) and Australia (2003-04) apart from winning a Test in the West Indies and a series in Pakistan.
Under Rahul Dravid, India won two series in the West Indies (2006) and England (2007) apart from winning a Test in South Africa.
When Anil Kumble was made the captain, India bagged a Test match win in Perth for the first time and under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team won a series in New Zealand and also for the only time drew a series in South Africa.
Kohli and Co, on the contrary, have failed to win a series in South Africa followed by the ongoing debacle in England.
India have retained the number one Test ranking despite series losses overseas where their batting frailties have time and again been exposed and bowling, although, doing well, have failed to put up a winning show.
India's team selection has been an eye-sore too starting from the South Africa tour with a lot of decisions raising more than an eyebrow.
The lack of consistency in the top order has affected the team balance with a number of players not being among runs.
Now with only pride to play for, India might opt for India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw to open the batting along with Lokesh Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan. Both Dhawan and Rahul have failed to make a mark in the series and Murali Vijay has already been sent home before the fourth Test.
The other player brought in is Hanuma Vihari who besides being a middle-order bat, is also a handy spinner. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been off-colour with the bat and the team management could think of the road ahead and give Vihari a chance.
Coming to the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested keeping in view the Asia Cup beginning next week in the United Arab Emirates.
The pacer, along with Shardul Thakur, is part of India's limited-overs' squad and as such Umesh Yadav could make a comeback into the Test side.
For England, this Test will revolve around Cook who called time on his illustrious career recently. Pace ace James Anderson or Stuart Broad could be rested in the light of their workloads, as Chris Woakes is fit again and available for selection.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2018